Navajo County Stand Down
The Navajo County Stand Down takes place at the Navajo County Fairgrounds in Holbrook on October 23, 2026.
When:
Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Navajo County Fairgrounds
404 East Hopi Drive
Holbrook, AZ
Cost:
Free
This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to support services.
Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:
- Service Providers
- Food Service
- Veterans Court
- Veterans Benefits
- VA Services
- Community Services
- Employment Services
- Dental, Vision
- Housing Support Services
- Disability, Improved Pension & Survivor Benefits
Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.
For more information, please email fishersforveterans@gmail.com or call