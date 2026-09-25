The Navajo County Stand Down takes place at the Navajo County Fairgrounds in Holbrook on October 23, 2026.

This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to support services.

Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

Service Providers

Food Service

Veterans Court

Veterans Benefits

VA Services

Community Services

Employment Services

Dental, Vision

Housing Support Services

Disability, Improved Pension & Survivor Benefits

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, please email fishersforveterans@gmail.com or call .