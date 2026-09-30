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Veteran Services Event (Round Rock Chapter House)

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Round Rock Chapter House in Round Rock, AZ, on October 21, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Round Rock Chapter House in Round Rock, AZ, on October 21, 2026.

When:

Wed. Oct 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Round Rock Chapter House

36.5081, -109.4684

Round Rock, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Priscilla Gibbs at

Other VA events

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