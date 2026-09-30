Skip to Content

Veteran Services Event (Many Farms Chapter House)

Poster for N.N. District 10 Veteran Service Event on October 22, 2026 at Many Farms Chapter House.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Many Farms Chapter House in Many Farms, AZ, on October 22, 2026.

When:

Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Many Farms Chapter House

36.3540, -109.6201

Many Farms, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Priscilla Gibbs at

Other VA events

Last updated: 