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Veteran Services Event (Golden Valley VFW Post 2555)

Northern Arizona VA Veteran Service Event poster: Oct 29, 2026, 9am-3pm, Golden Valley VFW Post 2555.

Veteran Services Event taking place at Golden Valley VFW Post 2555 in Golden Valley, AZ, on October 29, 2026.

When:

Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Golden Valley VFW Post 2555

6068 Supai Dr.

Golden Valley, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Priscilla Gibbs at

Other VA events

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