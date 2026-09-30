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Veteran Services Event (Golden Valley American Legion)

Graphic advertising Northern Arizona VA Veteran Service Event on October 30, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the American Legion in Golden Valley, AZ, on October 30, 2026.

When:

Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Golden Valley American Legion

3435 Verde Rd.

Golden Valley, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Priscilla Gibbs at

Other VA events

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