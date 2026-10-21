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Veteran Services Event (Bouse VFW)

Graphic with text: "Veteran Services Event Presented by NAVAHCS and VFW Post 2357 Date: November 3, 2026 9am-3pm"

Veteran services event taking place at VFW Post 2357 in Bouse, AZ, on November 3, 2026.

When:

Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

VFW Post 2357

45190 Hwy 72

Bouse, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Priscilla Gibbs at

Other VA events

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