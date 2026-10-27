Veteran Services Event (Parker)
Veteran services event taking place at the Regional Center for Border Health in Parker, AZ, on November 17, 2026.
When:
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Regional Center for Border Health
601 W. Riverside Dr
Parker, AZ
Cost:
Free
Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event.
Available services include:
- Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
- VA service connection and pension claims support
- On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
- Information on VA and community programs
- Referrals for VHA medical services
Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.
For more information, please contact Priscilla Gibbs at