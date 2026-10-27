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Veteran Services Event (Quartzsite VFW)

Poster for Veteran Services Event on November 18, 2026, with American flag and text.

Veteran services event taking place at VFW Post 769 in Quartzsite, AZ, on November 18, 2026.

When:

Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

VFW Post 769

305 N Central Blvd

Quartzsite, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Priscilla Gibbs at

Other VA events

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