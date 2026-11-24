Native American Veterans Outreach (Flagstaff Area)
Veteran services event taking place at the the Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff, AZ, on December 15, 2026.
When:
Tue. Dec 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Arizona State Veteran Home
2100 N. Gemini Rd
Flagstaff, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, at the Arizona State Veteran Home, located at 2100 N. Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ.
This FREE event allows Veterans and their families to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.
Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:
- VA Healthcare and Benefits Assistance
- Housing Support Services
- Employment/Training Opportunities
- Food Boxes
- Counseling
- Hygiene Kits
- Veterans’ Court
- Community Services
- Notary
- Women Veterans Reception
Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.
For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or call 928-286-7446.