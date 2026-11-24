Veteran services event taking place at the the Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff, AZ, on December 15, 2026.

Join us from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, at the Arizona State Veteran Home, located at 2100 N. Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ.

This FREE event allows Veterans and their families to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.

Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

VA Healthcare and Benefits Assistance

Housing Support Services

Employment/Training Opportunities

Food Boxes

Counseling

Hygiene Kits

Veterans’ Court

Community Services

Notary

Women Veterans Reception

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or call 928-286-7446.