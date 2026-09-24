Fast, Convenient Flu & COVID Vaccinations for Enrolled Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 24, 2026

Prescott, AZ - Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is committed to helping Veterans stay healthy this flu season.

Enrolled Veterans have several convenient options for receiving their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, including a drive-through clinic at our medical center in Prescott, walk-in clinics at our medical center and community-based outpatient clinics, and a wide range of community and private pharmacies that accept TriWest.

Drive-through Clinic – Prescott VA Campus Only

September 28 – October 9, 2026

Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

This option is available for only two weeks—please take advantage while it is open.

Prescott VA Campus Walk-In Clinic

October 13 – November 6, 2026

Tuesday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Main Building 117

Community-Based Outpatient Clinics – Wednesday Walk-In Clinics

Anthem : Every Wednesday s tarting September 30, 1:00-3:15 p.m.

Every Wednesday tarting September 30, 1:00-3:15 p.m. Cottonwood : Every Wednesday starting September 16, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Every Wednesday starting September 16, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Flagstaff : Every Wednesday starting September 30, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Every Wednesday starting September 30, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Kingman : Every Wednesday starting October 21, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Every Wednesday starting October 21, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Lake Havasu City : Every Wednesday starting September 30, 1:00-3:30 p.m.

Every Wednesday starting September 30, 1:00-3:30 p.m. Page: Every Wednesday starting September 30, 1:00-3:30 p.m.

Community and Private Pharmacy Options

Enrolled Veterans may also receive flu and COVID vaccines at any pharmacy that accepts TriWest. This includes familiar locations such as Bashas’, Safeway, Fry’s, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Costco, and Sam’s Club. These pharmacies offer flexible hours, walk-in access, and convenient locations to help you stay protected.

What to Bring

When receiving a vaccine at a participating community pharmacy, please bring:

• A government-issued photo ID

• Your VA pharmacy billing information card