Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) Ready Status

April 22, 2022

Prescott, AZ — The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Incident Command Team continues to monitor the Crooks fire impacting areas around Prescott and the Tunnel Fire impacting areas near Flagstaff.

We are taking precautionary actions to ensure the safety of our patients and staff. However, at this time; there are no evacuation orders in effect. All facility hospital services to include our Emergency Department remain open.

For any emergency patient care needs please call 911 or visit the Prescott VA Emergency Department. Updated information will be posted to the Northern Arizona VA web site and www.facebook.com/VAPrescott.

“Our goal is to minimize any disruption to Veteran’s care and ensure their safety,” said Bryan Arnette, Interim Director, Northern Arizona VA Health Care System. “We encourage our patients and staff to closely monitor state of Arizona’s Ready, Set, Go! status from local authorities to ensure that you and your families remain safe.”

Please refer back to Northern Arizona VA’s Facebook page for updates.