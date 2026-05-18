Northern Arizona VA receives top marks in 2026 CMS report

PRESS RELEASE

May 18, 2026

Prescott, AZ - Northern Arizona VA Health Care System announced today that it received a 5-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report. This is the health care system’s fourth year in a row receiving the top rating.

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of five, indicates better performance along these quality measures.

“Receiving a 5-star rating from CMS is a reflection of the dedication our entire team brings to caring for Veterans every day,” said Steven Sample, Executive Director of Northern Arizona VA Health Care System. “This rating underscores our commitment to delivering safe, timely and high-quality care, and we are proud to contribute to VA’s continued nationwide excellence.”

Nationwide, 78% of VA hospitals that received a rating received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating of four or five stars in 2026.

This is the fourth consecutive year that VA has outperformed non-VA care, and the second year in a row that no VA hospital received a one-star rating. The percentage of VA hospitals receiving four or five stars has grown dramatically in the last two years:

2023, 67%

2024, 58%

2025, 77%

2026, 78%

View the star ratings for each facility and methodology for the ratings.

For more information, please contact Max Efrein at max.efrein@va.gov or , or visit Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.

This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has: