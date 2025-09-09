Northern Arizona VA receives top score in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 9, 2025

Prescott, AZ - PRESCOTT, AZ ― Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans by focusing on creating a more integrated, responsive and patient-centered healthcare environment. Examples of this are:

Strengthening interdisciplinary collaboration to improve follow-up care for chronic heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients and, therefore, reduce readmissions.

Enhancing mental health integration, including consultations and proactive scheduling for patients with substance use disorders.

Expanding patient experience initiatives through improved communication and structured feedback programs.

Launching a patient-rounding program led by the Veteran Experience Officer to gather feedback and address concerns in real time.

"Our 5-star rating highlights the excellent care our staff provides at our main hospital in Prescott and 11 other community clinics throughout northern Arizona,” said Steven Sample, Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System’s Executive Director. “Our mission is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout our healthcare system, so the Northern Arizona VA works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are honored to serve.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

