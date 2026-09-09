News releases
News releases for Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.
September 9, 2024
PRESOCTT, Ariz. – The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) announced Monday that for the second year in a row it received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings
April 24, 2024
Editors Note: This posting features Memorandum of Agreement and Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) information.
July 26, 2023
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) Receives 5 Stars on Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Quality Rating. This is the first time that CMS included VA facilities on this annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating.
April 22, 2022
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Incident Command Team continues to monitor the Crooks fire impacting areas around Prescott and the Tunnel Fire impacting areas near Flagstaff.
February 23, 2022
Patient and staff safety is our highest priority. We are working to resolve the issue.