Park a Prescription Coming to Northern Arizona VA: New Prescription Fill Options to Put Veterans in Control of Medication Management

PRESS RELEASE

May 29, 2026

Prescott, AZ - As of June 1, 2026, Northern Arizona Veterans now have more control over when to fill specific prescriptions using the new “Park a Prescription” feature.

Park a Prescription allows eligible VA prescriptions to be held in an “Active: Parked” status at a VA pharmacy until the Veteran chooses to request the fill. This means medications ordered by a VA provider will not be automatically mailed, helping Veterans better align medication delivery with their needs.

“This feature puts the decision back in Veterans’ hands,” said Steven Sample, Executive Director of Northern Arizona VA Health Care System. “Medications aren’t filled until they’re needed, which helps avoid extra costs and clutter,”

Why Use “Park a Prescription”?

This feature supports safer, more efficient medication management by:

Reducing medication stockpiles and waste, especially when dosages change

Helping avoid unnecessary fills that may result in copayments

Allowing time for Veterans to decide whether to begin a new medication

Veterans are encouraged to inform all their healthcare providers – including VA, Department of Defense, and private sector teams – about any parked prescriptions and whether they have medications on hand.

How to Manage Parked Prescriptions

Veterans can view and request fills for “Active: Parked” prescriptions through the same channels used for other VA medications:

Prescriptions marked as “Active: Parked” can still be requested even if they show zero refills remaining, as long as they have not yet been filled. Please be aware that controlled substances cannot be placed in a parked status.

Park a Prescription isn’t automatic. You and your provider will decide together if it’s a good fit for your care and medications management plan. Be sure to speak with provider to determine if Park a Prescription is right for you.