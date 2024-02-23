Policy Updates to Chiropractic, Massage Therapy and Acupuncture Care

PRESS RELEASE

May 5, 2025

Prescott , AZ — At Northern Arizona VA, the health and well-being of our Veterans is our top priority. We recently conducted a thorough review of our community referral process for acupuncture, medical massage therapy and chiropractic care to ensure we're adhering to national guidelines. Here's what we found.

To our Veterans,

At Northern Arizona VA, your health and well-being are our top priorities. We recently conducted a thorough review of our community referral process for acupuncture, medical massage therapy, and chiropractic care to ensure that we're adhering to the clinical guidelines outlined by the MISSION Act. During this review, we found some inconsistencies where the care provided did not fully meet the established clinical criteria.

We want to inform you we have taken steps to correct these inconsistencies and ensure our practices are aligned with the national guidelines, so you continue to receive the clinically appropriate care you deserve.

These national guidelines outline the number of approved visits and duration of care for each of these healthcare modalities, such as 90 days/12 visits for initial chiropractic care, 60 days/12 visits for initial acupuncture, and 90 days/12 visits for initial massage therapy. Depending on the severity of the condition being treated and the effectiveness of the care being provided, additional visits over an extended period of time may be prescribed. Any care provided beyond the scope of the national guidelines without the necessary documentation will not be authorized.

For more specifics about the nationally established guidelines we are following, please see the below Standard Episodes of Care for acupuncture, medical massage therapy, and chiropractic care.

If you have any questions about how these changes impact your care, please contact your Primary Care team.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to enhance our services for you. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your healthcare journey and for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Steven Sample MS, FACHE, CHC

Executive Director

Chiropractic Initial 1.0.16

Effective Date: 01-15-2025

Category of Care: CHIROPRACTIC

REV: No

Pre-certification Required: Yes

QASP: General Care

Description:

This authorization covers services associated with the specialty(s) identified for this episode of care, including all medical care listed below relevant to the referred care specified on the consult/referral order.

Duration: 90 days

Procedural Overview:

NOTE: A Chiropractic plan of care typically includes chiropractic manipulative treatment for the relevant condition. Plan of care can also include manual therapy, massage therapy, therapeutic exercise, neuromuscular re-education, and acupuncture which must be performed by a chiropractor subject to the provider's given state licensure and scope. Any services outside of the licensure and scope of the chiropractor, must have an RFS and supporting medical documentation submitted to the VA for clinical review prior to the care being rendered by another provider. If acupuncture is integrated into the chiropractor's plan of care, additional units of acupuncture must be medically necessary and require documentation of face-to-face provider time and evidence of reinsertion by the chiropractor.

NOTE: Requests for additional chiropractic care beyond this trial must provide documentation of:

1) Objective measures demonstrating the extent of meaningful clinical improvement to date; AND

2) rationale for the additional treatment requested (e.g., to reach further durable improvement, or for ongoing pain management); AND

3) any further information supporting the need for additional care

One (1) initial outpatient evaluation and up to 2 outpatient re-evaluations as clinically indicated for the referred condition indicated on the consult/referral order Plain film x-ray of the region of complaint specified on the consult order if not yet performed at the VA and is clinically indicated Plain film x-ray imaging only when medically necessary based on widely accepted indications such as clinical suspicion of fracture, dislocation, or other significant pathology. X-ray is not authorized solely for biomechanical/postural assessment, and/or determining manipulative technique approach. Up to 12 chiropractic visits as clinically indicated for the referred condition indicated on the consult/referral order

Chiropractic Continuation of Initial 1.1.16

Effective Date: 01-15-2025

Category of Care: CHIROPRACTIC

REV: No

Pre-certification Required: Yes

QASP: General Care

Description:

This authorization covers services associated with the specialty(s) identified for this episode of care, including all medical care listed below relevant to the referred care specified on the consult/referral order.

Duration: 60 days

Procedural Overview:

NOTE: The services below are a continuation of chiropractic care and require a prior evaluation and series of chiropractic care. In this situation, additional lasting improvement for this episode is expected. This includes the rare cases that have not resolved or plateaued within the initial 12-visit trial. Possible explanations for this include severe or emerging complicating factors, substantial change in treatment plan, or unintended gaps in treatment plan.

NOTE: A Chiropractic plan of care typically includes chiropractic manipulative treatment for the relevant condition. Plan of care can also include manual therapy, massage therapy, therapeutic exercise, neuromuscular re-education, and acupuncture which must be performed by a chiropractor subject to the provider's given state licensure and scope. Any services outside of the licensure and scope of the chiropractor must have an RFS and supporting medical documentation submitted to the VA for clinical review prior to the care being rendered by another provider. If acupuncture is integrated into the chiropractor's plan of care, additional units of acupuncture must be medically necessary and require documentation of face-to-face provider time and evidence of reinsertion by the chiropractor.

NOTE: Requests for additional chiropractic care beyond this trial must provide documentation of:

1) Objective measures demonstrating the extent of meaningful clinical improvement to date; AND

2) rationale for the additional treatment requested (e.g., to reach further durable improvement, or for ongoing pain management); AND

3) any further information supporting the need for additional care

One (1) outpatient re-evaluation as clinically indicated for the referred condition indicated on the consult/referral order Plain film x-ray of the region of complaint specified on the consult/referral order if not yet performed at the VA and is clinically indicated a. Plain film x-ray imaging only when medically necessary based on widely accepted indications such as clinical suspicion of fracture, dislocation, or other significant pathology. X-ray is not authorized solely for biomechanical/postural assessment, and/or determining manipulative technique approach. Up to 6 chiropractic visits as clinically indicated for the referred condition indicated on the consult/referral order

Chiropractic Pain Management 1.2.15

Effective Date: 01-15-2025

Category of Care: CHIROPRACTIC

REV: No

Pre-certification Required: Yes

QASP: General Care

Description:

This authorization covers services associated with the specialty(s) identified for this episode of care, including all medical care listed below relevant to the referred care specified on the consult order.

Duration: 180 days

Procedural Overview:

NOTE: In this situation, additional lasting improvement beyond what was seen after the initial and/or continued trial is not expected. Patients have reported meaningful improvement of reasonable duration but have plateaued and reached MMI from chiropractic care. Patients experience degradation in functional gains after some period when chiropractic care is withdrawn. All other indicated medical, psychological, behavioral, and social interventions have been tried or considered. Appropriate active care and self-management strategies are part of the overall treatment plan and patients are compliant with recommendations.

NOTE: A Chiropractic plan of care typically includes chiropractic manipulative treatment for the relevant condition. Plan of care can also include manual therapy, massage therapy, therapeutic exercise, neuromuscular re-education, and acupuncture which MUST be performed by a chiropractor subject to the provider's given state licensure and scope. Any services outside of the licensure and scope of the chiropractor must have an RFS and supporting medical documentation submitted to the VA for clinical review prior to the care being rendered by another provider. If acupuncture is integrated into the chiropractor's plan of care, additional units of acupuncture must be medically necessary and require documentation of face-to-face provider time and evidence of reinsertion by the chiropractor.

OTE: Expectations of service for chiropractic chronic pain management include:

1. Assessment of patient function after a withdrawal of chiropractic care; AND

2. Consideration of other indicated medical, psychological, behavioral, and/or social interventions; AND

3. Inclusion of appropriate, individualized active care strategies such as home exercise and self-management approaches to empower patient self-efficacy.

Up to 2 outpatient re-evaluations as clinically indicated for the referred condition indicated on the consult/referral order Up to 8 chiropractic visits as clinically indicated for the referred condition indicated on the consult/referral order

Acupuncture Initial 1.0.15

Effective Date: 02-23-2024

Category of Care: COMPLEMENTARY AND INTEGRATIVE HEALTH

REV: No

Pre-certification Required: No

QASP: General Care

Description:

This authorization covers services associated with the specialty(s) identified for this episode of care, including all medical care listed below relevant to the referred care specified on the consult/referral order.

Duration: 60 days

Procedural Overview:

NOTE: Additional acupuncture care beyond this trial must provide documentation of:

1) Objective measures demonstrating the extent of meaningful clinical improvement to date; AND

2) rationale for the additional treatment requested (e.g., to reach further durable improvement, or for ongoing pain management); AND

3) any further information supporting the need for additional care.

Up to one (1) initial outpatient evaluation for this episode of care as specified on the consult/referral order Up to twelve (12) acupuncture visits are approved for this episode of care as specified on the consult/referral order. Approved services include acupuncture with or without electrostimulation. Additional units of acupuncture must be medically necessary and require documentation of face to face provider time and evidence of re-insertion. If indicated, approved modalities that can be performed by the acupuncturist, as part of their plan of care, during the approved acupuncture visit can include manual therapy and therapeutic exercise procedures including but not limited to: cupping, thermal and myofascial therapies, and therapeutic exercises. Up to two (2) outpatient re-evaluations during this episode of care as specified on the consult/referral order. It is not expected that a re-evaluation is appropriate at each acupuncture visit as a portion of evaluation & management (E&M) is imbedded in the acupuncture codes. Re-evaluation is appropriate when a patient has an exacerbation or evaluation is needed for determination of future care.

NOTE: Additional episode of care may be requested by the referring provider or the Community Care provider via RFS, as clinically necessary.

Acupuncture Continuation of Initial Care 1.11.13

Effective Date: 02-23-2024

Category of Care: COMPLEMENTARY AND INTEGRATIVE HEALTH

REV: No

Pre-certification Required: No

QASP: General Care

Description:

This authorization covers services associated with the specialty(s) identified for this episode of care, including all medical care listed below relevant to the referred care specified on the consult/referral order.

Duration: 90 days

Procedural Overview:

NOTE: This referral is for continuation of the initial 60-day trial and includes cases that have not resolved or plateaued within the initial twelve (12) visits but have shown acupuncture to be successful. Possible explanations for the need of continued care include emerging complicating factors, substantial change in treatment plan, or unintended gaps in treatment plan.

Successful acupuncture treatment includes:

* Durable improvement in condition being treated, or

* Durable functional improvement demonstrated by: clinically meaningful improvement on validated disease-specific outcomes instruments; return to work; and/or documented improvement in activities of daily living, or

* Documented decreased utilization of medications. NOTE: Additional acupuncture care beyond this trial must provide documentation of:

1) Objective measures demonstrating the extent of meaningful clinical improvement to date; AND

2) rationale for the additional treatment requested (e.g., to reach further durable improvement, or for ongoing pain management); AND

3) any further information supporting the need for additional care.

Up to two (2) outpatient re-evaluations during this episode of care as specified on the consult/referral order. It is not expected that a re-evaluation is appropriate at each acupuncture visit as a portion of evaluation & management (E&M) is imbedded in the acupuncture codes. Re-evaluation is appropriate when a patient has an exacerbation or evaluation is needed for determination of future care. Up to eight (8) acupuncture visits are approved for this episode of care as specified on the consult/referral order. Approved services include acupuncture with or without electrostimulation. Additional units of acupuncture must be medically necessary and require documentation of face to face provider time and evidence of re-insertion. If indicated, approved modalities that can be performed by the acupuncturist, as part of their plan of care, during the approved acupuncture visit can include manual therapy and therapeutic exercise procedures including but not limited to: cupping, thermal and myofascial therapies, and therapeutic exercises.

NOTE: Additional episode of care may be requested by the referring provider or the Community Care provider via RFS, as clinically necessary.

Acupuncture Chronic Care Management 1.1.12

Effective Date: 02-23-2024

Category of Care: COMPLEMENTARY AND INTEGRATIVE HEALTH

REV: No

Pre-certification Required: No

QASP: General Care

Description:

This authorization covers services associated with the specialty(s) identified for this episode of care, including all medical care listed below relevant to the referred care specified on the consult/referral order.

Duration: 180 days

Procedural Overview:

NOTE: This referral is for continued management (having already completed the initial trial). This includes cases that have not resolved but have shown acupuncture to be successful in managing the condition.

Successful acupuncture treatment for chronic management includes:

* An initial series of successful acupuncture treatment [REQUIRED]

* Assessment of patient function after a withdrawal of care [REQUIRED]

* Consideration of other indicated medical, psychological, behavioral, and/or social interventions [REQUIRED]

* Inclusion of appropriate, individualized active care strategies such as home exercise and self-management approaches [REQUIRED] Must include one or more of the following:

* Continued durable improvement in condition being treated

* Continued functional improvement demonstrated by: clinically meaningful improvement on validated disease-specific outcomes instruments; return to work; and/or documented improvement in activities of daily living

* Continued documented decreased utilization of medications

NOTE: Additional acupuncture care must provide documentation of:

1) Objective measures demonstrating the extent of meaningful clinical improvement to date; AND

2) rationale for the additional treatment requested (e.g., to reach further durable improvement, or for ongoing pain management); AND

3) any further information supporting the need for additional care.

Up to two (2) outpatient re-evaluations during this episode of care as specified on the consult/referral order. It is not expected that a re-evaluation is appropriate at each acupuncture visit as a portion of evaluation and management (E&M) is imbedded in the acupuncture codes. Re-evaluation is appropriate when a patient has an exacerbation or evaluation is needed for determination of future care. Up to eight (8) acupuncture visits are approved for this episode of care as specified on the consult/referral order. Approved services include acupuncture with or without electrostimulation. Additional units of acupuncture must be medically necessary and require documentation of face to face provider time and evidence of re-insertion. If indicated, approved modalities that can be performed by the acupuncturist, as part of their plan of care, during the approved acupuncture visit can include manual therapy and therapeutic exercise procedures including but not limited to: cupping, thermal and myofascial therapies, and therapeutic exercises.

NOTE: Additional episode of care may be requested by the referring provider or the Community Care provider via RFS, as clinically necessary.

Massage Therapy (Medical) Initial 1.12.2

Effective Date: 01-15-2025

Category of Care: COMPLEMENTARY AND INTEGRATIVE HEALTH

REV: No

Pre-certification Required: No

QASP: Complementary & Integrative HC Services

Description:

This authorization covers services associated with the specialty(s) identified for this episode of care, including all medical care listed below relevant to the referred care specified on the consult/referral order.

Duration: 90 days

Procedural Overview:

NOTE: Massage Therapy for a medical indication encompasses many different techniques. In general, Massage Therapists press, rub, and otherwise manipulate the muscles and other soft tissues of the body. Therapists most often use their hands and fingers, but may use their forearms, elbows, or feet and tools. Massage Therapy services must be provided by a qualified Massage Therapist consistent with VHA standards (Therapists identified in Provider Profile Management System [PPMS]).

NOTE: Components of a successful course of Massage Therapy treatment may include:

* Durable improvement in condition being treated, or

* Durable functional improvement demonstrated by the following: clinically meaningful improvement on validated disease-specific outcomes instruments; return to work; and/or documented improvement in activities of daily living, or

* Documented decreased utilization of medications and/or decreased need for other interventions for the condition being treated.

Up to 12 visits for Massage Therapy. If indicated, the Massage Therapy care plan can include adjunctive modalities and therapeutic exercise procedures, as well as patient education. Initial visit (including assessment and massage therapy (medical) treatment) allows for a 60 minute maximum. Subsequent visits allow for a 30 minute maximum of massage therapy (medical) treatment UNLESS there is documentation of a complex condition (e.g., complicated injury, multiple injuries, medical condition with severe physical disability). With documentation of a complex condition, maximum visit is 60 minutes of massage therapy (medical) treatment. NOTE: It is expected that most care will be completed within 12 visits. NOTE: A Request for Services (RFS) should be submitted for clinical review and consideration if additional visits are deemed medically necessary by the community provider. NOTE: Requests for additional services MUST INCLUDE a detailed plan linked to time limited attainment of objective outcomes with documented justification relating to outcome utilizing standardized measures. Prior to authorization of additional visits for medical Massage Therapy, consider the inclusion of appropriate individualized active care strategies.

Massage Therapy (Medical) Continuation 1.13.2

Effective Date: 01-15-2025

Category of Care: COMPLEMENTARY AND INTEGRATIVE HEALTH

REV: No

Pre-certification Required: No

QASP: Complementary & Integrative HC Services

Description:

This authorization covers services associated with the specialty(s) identified for this episode of care, including all medical care listed below relevant to the referred care specified on the consult/referral order.

Duration: 180 days

Procedural Overview:

NOTE: Massage Therapy for a medical indication encompasses many different techniques. In general, Massage Therapists press, rub, and otherwise manipulate the muscles and other soft tissues of the body. Therapists most often use their hands and fingers, but may use their forearms, elbows, or feet and tools. Massage Therapy services must be provided by a qualified Massage Therapist consistent with VHA standards (Therapists identified in Provider Profile Management System [PPMS]).

NOTE: Components of a successful course of Massage Therapy treatment may include:

* Durable improvement in condition being treated, or

* Durable functional improvement demonstrated by the following: clinically meaningful improvement on validated disease-specific outcomes instruments; return to work; and/or documented improvement in activities of daily living, or

* Documented decreased utilization of medications and/or decreased need for other interventions for the condition being treated.

Up to 12 visits for Massage Therapy. If indicated, the Massage Therapy care plan can include adjunctive modalities and therapeutic exercise procedures, as well as patient education. Visits allow for a 30 minute maximum of massage therapy (medical) treatment UNLESS there is documentation of a complex condition (e.g., complicated injury, multiple injuries, medical condition with severe physical disability). With documentation of a complex condition, maximum follow-up visit is 60 minutes of massage therapy (medical) treatment. NOTE: A Request for Services (RFS) should be submitted for clinical review and consideration if additional visits are deemed medically necessary by the community provider. NOTE: Requests for additional services MUST INCLUDE a detailed plan linked to time limited attainment of objective outcomes with documented justification relating to outcome utilizing standardized measures. Prior to authorization of additional visits for medical Massage Therapy, consider the inclusion of appropriate individualized active care strategies.

*Please visit the VHA Storefront for additional resources and requirements: https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/providers/index.asp