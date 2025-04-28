Prescott Veteran Care Shines in Trajector Medical’s 2025 Veterans’ Healthcare Rankings

PRESS RELEASE

April 28, 2025

Prescott , AZ — The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVHACS) in Prescott, Arizona, is proud to be recognized in Trajector Medical’s 2025 rankings of the best cities for veterans’ healthcare, earning an impressive score of 84.08 out of 100.

This accolade highlights our commitment to providing exceptional care to Veterans in our community.

According to Trajector Medical’s April report, Prescott ranks 11th among U.S. cities for Veterans’ healthcare, driven by the outstanding performance of our VA hospital. NAVAHCS boasts a 5/5-star quality rating, reflecting our dedication to delivering top-tier medical services. Our facility stands out for its efficiency in specialty care with lower wait and appointment times than the national average. Additionally, approximately 93% of our Veterans report being able to access routine specialty care as soon as needed, placing us among the top performers in this metric.

At NAVAHCS, we understand the unique healthcare challenges veterans face, with 53% experiencing chronic physical conditions and 33% facing mental health issues within nine months of leaving active duty, as noted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Our team is committed to ensuring timely access to high-quality primary, specialty, and mental health care, supported by a Veteran-centric approach and robust community resources.

The Prescott community plays a vital role in supporting our veterans, directly enhancing the care provided by the NAVAHCS. Local organizations, veteran service groups, and dedicated volunteers collaborate with NAVAHCS to offer resources, emotional support, and community engagement opportunities. From organizing wellness programs to providing transportation for medical appointments, the community’s commitment fosters a supportive environment that empowers Veterans to navigate their healthcare needs with confidence. This strong partnership not only complements NAVAHCS medical services but also strengthens the sense of belonging and purpose for veterans, contributing significantly to their overall well-being.

We are honored to serve Prescott and Northern Arizona Veterans and will continue to strive for excellence in healthcare delivery, empowering those who have served to lead healthier, fuller lives.