He currently serves as the Associate Chief Nurse for Perioperative Nursing and Interim Associate Chief Nurse for Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences at NAVAHCS. A doctorate-prepared nurse executive, Dr. Machauf brings progressive leadership experience across the Department of Veterans Affairs and community healthcare systems, with expertise spanning perioperative services, specialty care, workforce development, quality improvement, and healthcare operations. He earned both his Doctor of Nursing Practice and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Kansas. He is a board-certified Nurse Executive, Advanced (NEA-BC) and holds the Certified Nurse Operating Room (CNOR) credential.

Prior to joining VA, Mr. Machauf served in a variety of clinical and leadership roles, building on a diverse healthcare background that includes academic and community medical centers. As Associate Chief Nurse for Perioperative Nursing, he provides executive oversight of Surgical Services and Connected Care departments. Throughout his career, he led initiatives focused on expanding access to care, strengthening virtual health services, improving operational efficiency, and advancing organizational readiness and performance.

In addition to his perioperative leadership responsibilities, Mr. Machauf provided executive leadership coverage across multiple clinical service lines and serves as the Interim Associate Chief Nurse for Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences. His leadership philosophy is grounded in collaboration, accountability, transparency, and continuous improvement. He is committed to supporting employees, advancing professional nursing practice, and fostering a culture of high reliability that promotes exceptional outcomes for Veterans and the teams who serve them.

As the Interim Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS), Mr. Machauf looks forward to partnering with leaders and employees across the organization to advance Veteran-centered care, strengthen workforce engagement, and support NAVAHCS's mission of delivering safe, high-quality healthcare to America's Veterans.