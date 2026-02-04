Ms. Rita Hess, is a board-certified nurse executive through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and recently joined Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System (NAVAHCS) as the Associate Director of Patient Care Services (ADPCS).

Ms. Hess is a proven, transformational, innovative healthcare leader with extensive clinical, quality, infection control and patient safety experience. Ms. Hess is exceptionally strong in operational improvements, regulatory compliance, and change management. Ms. Hess has provided leadership in the strategy and development of services at various hospitals and implemented innovative practices to improve staff and patient satisfaction while establishing community partnerships.

Prior to joining Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System (NAVAHCS) as the Associate Director of Patient Care Services (ADPCS), Ms. Hess worked for the State of Florida Department of Health, Healthcare Acquired Infections Team as a Regional Infection Preventionist, partnering with healthcare organizations in reducing infections while improving clinical outcomes. With over 30 years’ experience, Ms. Hess has held various leadership roles including Director of Emergency Services, Director of Perioperative Services, Director of Critical Care Services, Chief Nursing Officer, and Senior Vice President of Clinical and Quality in several large Acute Care For-Profit Hospital Systems.

Throughout her career, Ms. Hess has been instrumental in establishing clinical and regulatory standards while improving patient satisfaction. She established specialty clinical programs to include Certified Chest Pain Center; Stroke Programs; Behavioral Health Programs, and Orthopedic Centers of Excellence.

Ms. Hess strength in leading change, assisted organizations in correlating clinical standards with exceptional outcomes and service. Ms. Hess educational leadership allowed her to mentor and lead new nurses within various organizations through establishment of Mentor Programs, Preceptor Programs, Clinical Ladder Programs, Emergency and Critical Care Graduate Nurse Program as well as a Shared Governance Model.

Ms. Hess graduated from Penn State University, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 2000 with a Master’s in Education (Health). In 1995, Ms. Hess graduated from Millersville University, Millersville, Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s in nursing. Ms. Hess is a graduate from a Registered Nurse Diploma Program from Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1992.