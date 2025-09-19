Susan Kanzer

Ms. Kanzer has proudly served in the medical field of the Prescott community since 1989, with the last eight years at the Northern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System (NAVAHCS). She holds a master’s degree in nursing with an emphasis in nursing leadership and over twenty-five years of supervisory roles. Ms. Kanzer possesses a comprehensive clinical background with expertise across various settings, including outpatient clinics, long-term and acute care, ranging from Med/Surg to Critical Care. Her dual experience in both the private sector and Veterans Administration has provided Ms. Kanzer with advanced proficiency in healthcare systems.

At NAVAHCS, Ms. Kanzer has made significant contributions by assuming pivotal roles such as Acting Associate Chief Nurse Acute Care, Associate Chief Nurse of Integrated Therapies, Nurse Manager on 3B, acting Nurse Manager of the Emergency Room, and even a brief period as Acting Associate Director of Patient Care Services. These positions have showcased Ms. Kanzer’ ability to navigate complex challenges, lead COVID response initiatives, and substantially improve patient and employee satisfaction.

Ms. Kanzer’ leadership skills are based on a strong sense of morals, values, trust, and communication. She believes in building a knowledgeable team through support and encouragement. She’s also attended numerous Leadership courses over the years to include the Arizona Healthcare Leadership Academy in 2006 and Leadership VA in 2023. Ms. Kanzer was nominated for a secretary award in 2022 and was awarded NAVAHCS Nurse of the Year in an Expanded RN Role for 2023.

Ms. Kanzer is the proud mother of three grown children and two grandchildren. She was born in Arizona and raised her family here as well. While she loves to travel, Arizona has always been her home. She is an advocate for the Special Olympics and served as a coach for greater than eighteen years. During her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

Ms. Kanzer is committed to the VA mission and the ICARE values. She has demonstrated her abilities and strengths in multiple areas of patient care, leadership, and education. She is excited to begin this new chapter as the Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services and welcomes the opportunity to serve Veterans and Employees in this new role.