Ms. Majors has proudly served in the nursing field since the early 2000s, joining the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2015 as a Primary Care Nurse at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center. She holds a dual Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University and is a graduate of the VA Executive Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP), Class of 2026. Ms. Majors possesses a comprehensive clinical background with expertise across emergency and trauma care, critical care, primary care, and quality and patient safety, having begun her career in high-acuity emergency and trauma settings at IU Health Methodist EMTC and Franciscan St. Francis Hospital before transitioning into the Veterans Health Administration. Her dual experience in the private sector and VA has provided Ms. Majors with advanced proficiency across the full continuum of healthcare systems and operations.

Her career with VA has been marked by a steady climb into roles carrying greater scope and complexity. She managed a 28-bed emergency department and served as Acting Chief Nurse of Critical Care at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, then stepped onto the national stage as Emergency Medicine Senior Nurse Consultant for the National Emergency Medicine Office, shaping nursing policy and practice standards system-wide. Most recently, as Chief of Quality & Patient Safety at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, she improved the hospital's CMS Star Rating from 2 to 3 stars, reducing unadjusted readmission rates from 19.11% to 13.78%, and achieving significant gains in infection prevention.

Ms. Majors' leadership approach is grounded in a strong sense of accountability, collaboration, and communication. She believes in building high-performing teams through psychological safety, transparency, and continuous improvement, having led initiatives engaging more than 1,500 staff in safety forums and reporting. She created Project ReNew to unify and streamline improvement work across a large medical center and has led successful OIG and Joint Commission surveys throughout her career.

Across each assignment, Ms. Majors has demonstrated a consistent capacity to stabilize operations and advance strategic priorities during periods of significant organizational change, whether establishing a program from the ground up, operationalizing national policy at the facility level, or assuming leadership on short notice. She brings this same discipline to her current role as Interim Associate Director of Patient Care Services, where she remains focused on advancing high-quality, high-reliability care for Veterans and the workforce that delivers it.