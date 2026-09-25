Fast, Convenient Flu Vaccinations for Enrolled Veterans
By Max Efrein, Public Affairs Officer
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is committed to helping Veterans stay healthy this flu season.
Enrolled Veterans have several convenient options for receiving their flu vaccinations, including a drive-through clinic at our medical center in Prescott, walk-in clinics at our medical center and community-based outpatient clinics, and a wide range of community and private pharmacies that accept TriWest.
Drive-through Clinic – Prescott VA Campus Only
- Offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations
- September 28 – October 9, 2026
- Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
This option is available for only two weeks—please take advantage while it is open.
Prescott VA Campus Walk-In Clinic
- Offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations
- October 13 – November 6, 2026
- Tuesday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Main Building 117
Community-Based Outpatient Clinics – Walk-In Flu Clinics
NOTE: These walk-in opportunities are only available on Wednesdays and only offer flu vaccinations. For COVID-19 vaccinations at these locations, please schedule an appointment with your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT).
- Anthem: Every Wednesday starting September 30, 1:00-3:15 p.m.
- Cottonwood: Every Wednesday starting September 16, 1:00-3:00 p.m.
- Flagstaff: Every Wednesday starting September 30, 1:00-3:00 p.m.
- Kingman: Every Wednesday starting October 21, 1:00-3:00 p.m.
- Lake Havasu City: Every Wednesday starting September 30, 1:00-3:30 p.m.
- Page: Every Wednesday starting September 30, 1:00-3:30 p.m
Community and Private Pharmacy Options
Enrolled Veterans may also receive flu and COVID vaccines at any pharmacy that accepts TriWest. This includes familiar locations such as Bashas’, Safeway, Fry’s, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Costco, and Sam’s Club. These pharmacies offer flexible hours, walk-in access, and convenient locations to help you stay protected.
What to Bring
When receiving a vaccine at a participating community pharmacy, please bring:
• A government-issued photo ID
• Your VA pharmacy billing information card