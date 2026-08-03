Internships and fellowships
VA Northern Arizona health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Our Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is an elite twelve-month post-graduate primary care training opportunity nestled in stunning Prescott, AZ. Our program is thoughtfully designed to surpass traditional nursing education, offering a unique guided mentorship that enhances clinical skills through real patient interactions and progressive autonomy.
For more information, please visit our Nurse Practitioner Residency Program detail page.
Psychology Internship Program
The Doctoral Psychology Internship at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of American Psychological Association. This internship is currently in our 11th year of training and has graduated 10 classes of interns. We have had great success in placing interns. In fact, 13 of our graduates are currently employed as psychologists by the VA, including 1 here at NAVAHCS.
For more information, please visit our Psychology Internship Program detail page.