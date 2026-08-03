Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Welcome to the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System’s (NAVAHCS) Nurse Practitioner Residency Program, an elite twelve-month post-graduate primary care training opportunity nestled in stunning Prescott, AZ. Our program is thoughtfully designed to surpass traditional nursing education, offering a unique guided mentorship that enhances clinical skills through real patient interactions and progressive autonomy.
Our Mission
The mission of NAVAHCS Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is to prepare competent, confident, and compassionate new graduate nurse practitioners to deliver safe, evidence‑based, Veteran‑centered primary care. Rooted in the VA’s promise to care for those who have served and grounded in ICARE values, the program strengthens the workforce caring for America’s Veterans particularly those in rural and underserved Northern Arizona communities.
Through structured, mentored, competency‑based training, residents develop advanced clinical judgment, professional identity, and readiness for independent practice. Our interprofessional learning environment, protected educational time, and OAA‑aligned curriculum ensures graduates are prepared to excel in comprehensive primary care, including chronic disease management, acute care evaluation, preventive health, mental health integration, and coordinated care across the VA continuum.
Why Choose Us?
Advanced Training: Engage in intensive clinical experiences and advanced didactic education that goes beyond traditional schooling, focusing on the application of knowledge.
Structured Mentorship: Manage a dedicated patient panel with structured guidance from expert mentors, leading an interdisciplinary team with increasing levels of autonomy.
Prescriptive Mentorship: Receive guided mentorship focused on your specific role and population focus, enhancing your ability to prescribe safely and effectively.
Supportive Environment: Benefit from robust support, including a dedicated RN, LPN, and a mentor to guide you through your clinical practice and patient encounters.
Comprehensive Rotations: Gain exposure to a variety of specialties within Northern AZ VA Health Care system and its Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).
Competitive Stipend and Benefits: Enjoy a generous stipend, full federal health insurance benefits, 11 paid federal holidays, and accrued leave.
Networking and Career Advancement: Participate in interviewing the next year's residents and gain insights from experts in the field. Learn what makes a standout resume and how to impress in interviews.
Eligibility Requirements
To apply for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Must be a U.S. Citizen by birth or naturalization.
- Must be fluent in written and spoken English.
- Must have graduated from an ACEN or CCNE accredited Nurse Practitioner Program between July 1 of the previous year and June 15 of the current year.
- Must not have previously held a position as a Family or Primary Care Nurse Practitioner.
- Certification as an Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner.
- Hold a current, full, and unrestricted NP License (can start without this but must obtain within 90 days of residency start date).
- Submit to a background check, physical examination, and random drug testing.
- Review the "Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA Health Professional Trainees."
Residency Details
Our residency program offers new graduates the opportunity to build clinical competence and confidence as primary care nurse practitioners through:
- Continuity Clinic Leadership: Manage a dedicated patient panel with structured mentorship and progressive levels of autonomy.
- Didactics: Participate in tailored advanced educational sessions.
- Specialty Rotations: Experience a variety of clinical settings within NAVAHCS.
Frequently Asked Questions
What will my schedule look like? Our residents work a 5-day week (8 hours a day) to simulate a full patient load. Two and a half days are dedicated to managing your patient panel, one day to specialty clinics, and one afternoon to interactive didactic sessions.
How many patients are on a resident panel? Resident panels are designed to ensure between 600-750 patient contacts during the program, with panels ranging from 300-400 Veterans.
How many residents are overseen by a mentor? Each resident has a dedicated mentor and is supported by a dedicated RN and LPN.
Are specialty rotations just shadowing experiences? While some shadowing is involved, our specialty rotations focus on spending time with specialists and getting the opportunity to work in various clinical settings. For example, you can have rotations in cardiology outpatient, hospice, pain clinic, urology, wound care, dermatology, minor procedure clinic, ER, and much more. The goal is to provide you with comprehensive and immersive learning experience.
Am I guaranteed employment with VA upon completion? Employment with the VA is not guaranteed, but our program significantly enhances your employability.
Can current VA RNs participate while maintaining employment as an NP resident? Current VA Employees are encouraged to reach out the DEO and PD for the PC-NPR as well as their local Human Resources office for guidance on all employment-related, personnel, and benefits questions.
Is full prescriptive authority required? No, but we expect you to obtain this during residency to ensure you are fully trained and ready to secure a job upon graduation.
Does the program help with achieving prescriptive authority in Arizona? Yes, our mentorship fulfills the requirements for prescriptive authority across the scope of adult gerontology and family practice.
Can I count the residency as VA National Nursing Education Initiative (NNEI) payback time? No, the residency is a trainee stipend position, not VA employment.
Do you have other starting dates? Currently, our only start date is in July, and residents must complete the full year (2080 hours).
Can I work during the residency? The residency provides a stipend to allow full focus on training. Moonlighting is highly discouraged.
What departments will NP residents rotate through? Residents will rotate through various specialties, including Cardiology, Wound Care, Urology, Dermatology, Women’s Health, Orthopedics, and more.
What kind of benefits are provided? The benefits provided within this program include a generous stipend, full federal health insurance benefits, full medical and dental coverage, 11 paid federal holidays, sick and annual accrued leave, and a four-day work week. Additionally, employees enjoy the stability of a supportive work environment that prioritizes their well-being and work-life balance.
How to Apply
Submit the following documents to Primary Care NP Director Laura Gray, DNP, FNP-C, AGACNP-BC via email at laura.gray2@va.gov with the subject line: Applicant’s Last Name, First Name - Applicant NPR (Example: Gray, Laura - Applicant NPR):
- Current Curriculum Vitae or Resume.
- A one-page narrative detailing your interest in postgraduate training with the VA Healthcare System and your future career goals.
- Three letters of recommendation (one from a current/past professional peer and one from your graduate academic program).
Timeline
- Application Period: August 1 to January 1
- Q & A session: December 3, 2026 at 3:00 PM AZ
- Interviews: Scheduled for February (Exact date TBA)
- Residency Period: July of the current year to July of the following year
Documents must be received by January 1st to be considered. If you need to apply after this timeframe, please email laura.gray2@va.gov.
Selection Process
Applicants will be reviewed and rated, with the strongest candidates invited for interviews. Offers will be extended to the top three candidates by email, ideally no later than March 1. Waitlisted candidates may be contacted if a spot opens. Accepted applicants will need to complete federal application documents and undergo eligibility verification.
Embrace the opportunity to become a leader in primary care and make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. Apply now to join our esteemed Nurse Practitioner Residency Program at the Northern Arizona Health Care System
Program Goals and Expected Outcomes
- Provide a twelve-month long supervised training program for newly graduated, licensed, and board-certified nurse practitioners during their first year of practice.
- Expected Outcome: nurse practitioner residents will complete the full duration of the twelve-month long program, excluding health or family emergencies
- Promote confidence in the role of advanced practice nurse.
- Expected Outcome: Nurse practitioner residency graduates will report average scores of “3” or greater in all domains in the NP Confidence in Practice (NPCiP) survey by month 12.
- Promote satisfaction in the role of advanced practice nurse.
- Expected Outcome: nurse practitioner residents will remain in the role of advanced practice provider 5 years beyond completion of the NP residency, excluding health or family emergencies.
- Promote mastery in the role of advanced practice nurse.
- Expected Outcome: Nurse practitioner residency graduates will report average scores of “4” or greater in all domains in the NP Residency Competency Assessment (NPRCA) or the Mentor Assessment Tool by month 12.
- Enhance recruitment and retention of new graduate nurse practitioners.
- Expected Outcome: nurse practitioner residents will apply for positions within VA following completion of the program, when opportunities are available.
Contact Information For more information, please contact: Laura Gray, DNP, FNP-C, AGACNP-BC
Email: laura.gray2@va.gov
Phone: 928-460-3913