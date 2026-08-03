Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

What will my schedule look like? Our residents work a 5-day week (8 hours a day) to simulate a full patient load. Two and a half days are dedicated to managing your patient panel, one day to specialty clinics, and one afternoon to interactive didactic sessions.

How many patients are on a resident panel? Resident panels are designed to ensure between 600-750 patient contacts during the program, with panels ranging from 300-400 Veterans.

How many residents are overseen by a mentor? Each resident has a dedicated mentor and is supported by a dedicated RN and LPN.

Are specialty rotations just shadowing experiences? While some shadowing is involved, our specialty rotations focus on spending time with specialists and getting the opportunity to work in various clinical settings. For example, you can have rotations in cardiology outpatient, hospice, pain clinic, urology, wound care, dermatology, minor procedure clinic, ER, and much more. The goal is to provide you with comprehensive and immersive learning experience.

Am I guaranteed employment with VA upon completion? Employment with the VA is not guaranteed, but our program significantly enhances your employability.

Can current VA RNs participate while maintaining employment as an NP resident? Current VA Employees are encouraged to reach out the DEO and PD for the PC-NPR as well as their local Human Resources office for guidance on all employment-related, personnel, and benefits questions.

Is full prescriptive authority required? No, but we expect you to obtain this during residency to ensure you are fully trained and ready to secure a job upon graduation.

Does the program help with achieving prescriptive authority in Arizona? Yes, our mentorship fulfills the requirements for prescriptive authority across the scope of adult gerontology and family practice.

Can I count the residency as VA National Nursing Education Initiative (NNEI) payback time? No, the residency is a trainee stipend position, not VA employment.

Do you have other starting dates? Currently, our only start date is in July, and residents must complete the full year (2080 hours).

Can I work during the residency? The residency provides a stipend to allow full focus on training. Moonlighting is highly discouraged.

What departments will NP residents rotate through? Residents will rotate through various specialties, including Cardiology, Wound Care, Urology, Dermatology, Women’s Health, Orthopedics, and more.

What kind of benefits are provided? The benefits provided within this program include a generous stipend, full federal health insurance benefits, full medical and dental coverage, 11 paid federal holidays, sick and annual accrued leave, and a four-day work week. Additionally, employees enjoy the stability of a supportive work environment that prioritizes their well-being and work-life balance.