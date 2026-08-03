Psychology Internship Program

Training Model and Program Aims

NAVAHCS Psychology Internship strives to provide a psychologically safe, supportive environment using a developmental model of supervision in which trainees can cultivate a professional identity as a generalist psychologist, grounded in the competencies put forth by APA. In the context of a rural VA hospital, interns will be trained as practitioners in a biopsychosocial model of care with a holistic understanding of ethics and multicultural awareness. An emphasis will be placed on working with Veterans in a rural setting. Practice will focus on a whole person approach in interdisciplinary settings, developing skills and an appreciation for ongoing professional development and service to our nation’s Veterans.

The Psychology Internship at NAVAHCS has been designed to provide psychological training which is broad-based and generalist in nature. The training will emphasize applications and experience in the provision of assessment and therapeutic interventions in both rural and traditional healthcare settings. Our goal is to assist interns in their professional development and their commitment to the delivery of effective, timely, and quality care to a culturally and diagnostically diverse population. The Internship follows the Scholar-Practitioner model, building on interns’ understanding of research and evidence based practice.

Policies for Intern Selection

Applicants for psychology internship at NAVAHCS must have completed all coursework for a Ph.D. or a Psy.D. from an American Psychological Association, Canadian Psychological Association, or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System accredited program in clinical or counseling psychology. Successful applicants must have completed supervised practicum training. Applicants must be enrolled and in good standing in their program and must be a U.S. citizen. Male applicants 18 or older must have registered for the draft. Applicants are required to have 1000 or more hours of practicum experience with a minimum of 500 hours direct service to be considered for interview or ranking. Preference will go to applicants with well-balanced training including both assessment and intervention. Applicants will be evaluated individually on their clinical experiences, academic performance, research background, and interests. Preference will be given to applicants with interests that match with the rural emphasis, generalist training, multidisciplinary experience, and Scholar-Practitioner model of training, as stated in NAVAHCS training model and philosophy. The training committee will review APPIC applications to determine goodness-of-fit with our program, and will encourage eligible applicants to interview. An equal opportunity training program, NAVAHCS Psychology Internship does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, age, gender, gender identity, national origin, color, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, language, culture, or religion.

Following the interviews, the training committee will evaluate each applicant based on:

Match with VHA, facility, and training program mission; Career goal of working in a rural setting and/or in the VA; Current clinical competencies;

Academic, research, and professional achievements; Interest in applying research to practice, including use of empirically-supported practices.

GENERAL INFORMATION

SALARY: The current intern salary is $33,891 divided into 26 pay periods for the year. All employees receive pay through direct-deposit. Problems receiving your pay should be directed to the Human Resources Assistant Specialist assigned to MHBS service line.

TIME REQUIREMENTS: The NAVAHCS Psychology Internship is a one year experience (2080 hours less holidays and leave) requiring a total of 1864 hours for completion. The internship will begin the Monday of the last pay period in July and end Friday prior to the last pay period in July. The internship will consist of two six-month major rotations. Regular work hours or “tour of duty” are determined by your placement, but generally are 8:00am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, except for Federal holidays. Lunch breaks are thirty minutes. No overtime is available during your internship. If extensive illness results in failure to complete 1864 hours of training during your one year appointment, you would need to make up the hours possibly by working beyond your twelve month appointment without compensation to accumulate the hours required to successfully complete the internship. Holidays, annual leave and SL hour’s count toward the 2080 hour time requirement as interns remain under our supervised employment. Interns may not take all of their leave and expect to have sufficient hours to successfully complete the program. Interns are responsible for managing their time off and ensuring they have sufficient hours to successfully complete the program. Extending the year should be a very rare occurrence.

NON-STANDARD DUTY HOURS: If an intern’s clinical assignment involves patient care activities regularly outside of normal duty hours and the intern wishes to participate, interns can request a non-standard tour of duty. For significant changes to the schedule, your supervisor would discuss the request with the Director of Training and the Training Committee. During a non-standard work schedule that involves patient contact, a supervisory staff psychologist must be present on-site.

SICK LEAVE (SL): Like other VA employees, interns earn 4 hours of SL per pay period (13 days for the year). SL may be used for personal illness, medical or dental care, or to care for members of your immediate family who are ill or injured. Interns may be required to submit a physician’s note documenting the care or illness for repeated or lengthy use of SL.

ANNUAL LEAVE (AL): Interns earn 4-6 hours of AL each pay period (13-22 days a year) depending on prior federal service. Interns should request leave as far in advance as possible from their supervisors and inform the Director of Training. Interns are responsible to ensure that all rotation supervisors are aware of expected leave and that there are no gaps in clinical coverage. Interns are asked to use their AL during the course of the internship year and to spread it out over the year. It is not acceptable to save leave up and use it all at the end of the year. Interns are not to take AL during the last two weeks of the internship year. Interns who are earning leave at the higher rate of 6 hours per pay period may not be able to use all of their hours and still obtain the required minimum hours for completion. In addition, interns shall receive the 11 paid Federal holidays annually, plus any special federal holidays declared by the President (may take as a day off or if patients are scheduled may take an in lieu of day.

AUTHORIZED ABSENCE (AA): AA up to five days may be requested during the year for dissertation related activities, seminars, or other professional development activities. AA may be taken in whole or in part, depending on the needs of the intern. AA may only be used if intern is projected to have enough hours to complete the training year without additional time at the end of the year.

REQUESTING LEAVE: Please discuss any requests for leave with all supervisors of rotations that may be affected by your absence. If leave is approved, e-mail the Director of Training with the dates of your leave and indicate that approval has been given by your supervisors. Clinics will need to be canceled and/or coverage arranged; therefore, adequate communication is paramount. In most cases, clerical staff will need to be informed as they may need to cancel clinics.

Unscheduled absences related to illness or other emergencies should be reported to the affected clinics, supervisors, and Director of Training as soon as possible. It is the intern’s responsibility to take appropriate action for scheduled patient care responsibilities and appointments (e.g. informing your supervisor and requesting other staff to cover or cancel appointments). Please discuss with your supervisors their preferred method of communication and protocols for the clinic.

In addition, AL, planned SL, and AA must be requested in advance on electronic leave request forms in the VATAS computer program (Please note that GovTA computer program will go into effect September of 2023). If an intern takes an unexpected day of SL this must be similarly requested via computer during the intern’s first day of return. Taking leave without proper authorization may result in loss of pay for the unauthorized absences, loss of supervised hours, and possible disciplinary action. Interns are expected to keep their own tally, and to be aware of the amount of leave hours they have used in each leave category, and not to exceed the acceptable amounts.

OUTSIDE EMPLOYMENT: The internship year is busy and demanding so outside paid employment for clinical activities, such as therapy or psychological assessment is discouraged. Requests for other non-clinical professional activities, such as teaching, research, or non-psychological paid employment outside normal duty hours may be considered on a case-by- case basis. Interns should not commit to any outside employment or volunteer activities of a psychological nature before getting the approval of the Director of Training.

INTERN OFFICES: Interns are assigned offices equipped with a networked computer workstation and a phone. Basic office supplies are available from the Program Support Assistant (PSA). Do not remove or exchange furniture without notifying the PSA. Interns who wish to bring personal electrical equipment to their office must notify the PSA to obtain permission and necessary electrical inspection. The VA is not responsible for breakage or theft of personal items. Interns should keep valuables locked in their desk whenever they are not in their office.

LAPTOP COMPUTERS: Interns will be issued a laptop computer during their internship. The laptop computer is for use during their tour-of-duty / workhours only. Laptop computers must remain on station at all times and Interns are not allowed to take them home except in unique circumstances in which special permission from the Training Director and an approved telework agreement is required. Laptop computers must be secured in a locked office when not in use. Knowing the nature of the internship is changing rotations and locations regularly, it will be the responsibility of each intern to transport their laptop to another rotation location when needed and ensure it is locked up in a VA office at the end of each TOD. Laptops are property of the Prescott VA Hospital.

FACILITIES AND TRAINING RESOURCES: Psychology interns function as full members of the clinical staff who are afforded necessary office space, administrative support, and access to computers, internet, email, as well as VA software and programs including on-line VA training and online professional journals. The NAVAHCS library is available to interns and database searches as well as articles from professional texts and journals not currently possessed by VA may be ordered through the librarian and are received in a timely manner. Intern offices will be located in convenient locations and supervisory staff will be available during clinic hours.

A large battery of psychological tests, procedures, and surveys are available in an on-line computer-based program maintained by the VA and readily available to each intern via their individually assigned computer terminals. NAVAHCS MHBS maintains other current and up-to-date computerized and non-computerized assessment instruments and diagnostic tools at this facility and will be made available to you.

PHOTO IDS: Photographs for Personal Identification Verification (PIV) badges will be taken during orientation week. Interns and staff are required to wear this PIV badge at all times during duty hours or while you are acting in an official capacity here at the VA. PIV badges must be surrendered at the end of the training year unless you are going to work at another VA.

TESTS, EQUIPMENT, AND KEYS: Office keys and any other keys needed for your placements will be issue through your supervisor. You are responsible to safeguard your keys and return them at the end of the rotation or training year. Most testing supplies will be obtained from the testing room. These will be reviewed in the Assessment Seminar during Orientation.

PROFESSIONAL DRESS AND BEHAVIOR: As a psychology Intern and as a member of the MHBS service line at the Prescott VAMC, you will be expected to act in a professional manner and conform to the ethical principles and code of conduct endorsed by the APA. As a VA employee you are also expected to conform to the standards of ethical conduct and related responsibilities (I CARE Core Values and Characteristics) codified in the VA regulations at 38 C.F.R. Part 0 (please see attachment A7). You are considered a NAVAHCS employee and as such are bound by certain VA requirements, as well as eligible for certain VA benefits and services.

Interns are expected to dress in business casual style. Unacceptable for anyone at any time is rumpled or ripped clothing, underwear as outerwear, flip-flops, or inappropriately revealing attire such as low neckline or bare midriffs.

FORMS OF ADDRESS: Interns should ask the patient how they wish to be addressed and honor that request. Staff members should be addressed by their titles (i.e. physicians and psychologists referred to as “Doctor”) unless they invite or request the use of a first name. Interns may wish to discuss particular cases with their supervisors.

ORIENTATION: Upon arriving on station for the first time the psychology interns will have a one week orientation that includes New Employee Orientation with Human Resource related to benefits and training in the VA’s Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS). Additionally, interns will engage in orientation to the MHBS service line and to the Psychology Internship specifically. They will be given a detailed overview of the program including a list of the competencies which will be required for successful completion of the internship. Interns will complete an assessment of their current skills, interests, and experience in the field of psychology that will serve as a reference point in making decisions regarding placement choices, and as a baseline against which to gauge their progress throughout the year. Interns will meet with major rotation supervisors to learn about the placements. At the end of the week, interns will meet to determine placements with the assistance of a member of the training committee. By the end of the week, each intern will again meet with the Director of Training to complete their goals for internship and to discuss their respective rotation choices.

PLACEMENT: During the internship year each intern will spend approximately 50% of their time in patient care related activities. There will be only one intern slot per placement, per rotation. Selection and timing of rotation choices will be determined by the interns through a collaborative process. Interns’ experiences and opportunities will follow a step-wise progression increasing in difficulty, complexity and independence as their exposure, education, supervision, and ability warrant.

NON-DISCRIMINATION: Neither VHA or the NAVAHCS Psychology Internship tolerate discrimination against an intern-employee or patient on the basis of race, ethnicity, age, gender, gender identity, national origin, color, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, language, culture, or religion. In addition, VHA has created Special Emphasis programs to support employees in identified minorities, including: Women, Asian/Pacific Islanders, Hispanic, Native American, Persons with Disabilities and Blacks. Additionally, sexual harassment is a form of discrimination. VA does not tolerate sexual harassment in the workplace. Engaging in this misconduct may result in termination of training at any VA site. Unwanted, unwelcome, or unsolicited sexual conduct imposed on a person (staff, intern, or patient) who regards it as offensive or undesirable, defines sexual harassment. When the person receiving these advances communicates that the conduct is unwelcome, the action becomes illegal.

Each facility has an Office of Equal Employment Opportunity, with an identified officer who assists employees who believe they suffer from discrimination, or reprisal for having participated in protected EEO activity. EEO staff will confidentially discuss concerns and explore possible avenues for resolution, through traditional and alternative dispute resolution techniques. These guidelines protect employees and interns, as well as the people interns and employees come in contact with. Interns are encouraged to identify situations of possible discriminatory action. The name and phone number of the local EEO Officer is Marhia Taylor at 203-948-1426.

DUE PROCESS: All interns are afforded the right to due process in matters of problematic behavior and grievances. A due process document is included in this handbook which is distributed to every intern during orientation and reviewed with them subsequently. A full disclosure copy of our due process is found in Attachment A.1. Interns will receive a copy of this handbook and sign a statement of personal responsibility indicating that they are aware of and understand said procedures.

GRIEVANCE PROCEDURES:Grievance procedures are in place and are found in Attachment A.2 in this handbook. The scope of these procedures applies to all psychology interns. Procedures for specific training issues are discussed in this document. The policy is that supervisors are expected to give full and fair consideration to complaints and causes of dissatisfaction. No intern or student shall be restrained, interfered with, or in any way treated prejudicially in connection with the exercising of rights under these procedures. Interns will receive a copy of this handbook and sign a statement of personal responsibility indicating that they are aware of and understand said procedures.

APA ETHICAL PRINCIPLES AND CODE OF CONDUCT: Interns are expected be informed and knowledgeable of the ethics and standards which govern the professional practice of psychology, and to abide by them at all times. Interns will receive a copy of the APA Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct which spells out their agreement to abide by them at all times (Attachment A.3,pgs. 151-173). After reading the above, interns will sign a statement of personal responsibility (Attachment A.4, p.174 )and return it to the Director of Training to be placed in their personal training file. Failure to abide by these principles may result in interns be placed on probation or in the case of egregious violations, terminated from the program.

SELF-DISCLOSURE: The VA does not require interns to disclose personal information to their clinical supervisors except in cases where personal issues may be adversely affecting an intern’s performance, and such information is necessary to address these difficulties.

SUPERVISION: Interns will have supervisors assigned from their major and minor placements, and will receive group supervision from a rota of supervising psychologists as well as monthly group supervision from the Director of Training. We anticipate that our clinical supervisors will serve as models of professional practice in addition to sources of specific information about their areas of expertise. They are expected to be knowledgeable in the theories and methods of assessment, and effective interventions applicable to their areas of expertise, as well as being familiar with recent literature published in their area(s). The supervisors will also be competent in the practical application of that knowledge. There will be ample opportunity for interns to observe their supervisors directly in their professional roles as in the various staff meetings, treatment planning meetings, didactics, and group supervisions. The supervisor and supervisee may have opportunities to be co-therapists for therapy groups.

Interns will receive an hour of individual supervision per week provided by the supervisor(s) of their current major and minor rotations, as well as another hour of either individual or group supervision on their major rotation. The interns will also participate in one hour weekly of group supervision attended by all interns and provided by a rotation of psychology supervisory staff. The interns will meet with the Director of Training monthly for one hour of group supervision as well. Supervision will focus on the attainment and demonstration of a strong clinical knowledge-based integrated into effective and ethical practice as well as on the development of the interns’ professional identity and skills as an independent practitioner.

DOCUMENTATION OF SUPERVISION: It is essential that you track and document supervision provided throughout the internship year. Interns are responsible for completing the Weekly Supervision Form. Bring the Weekly Supervision Form to each supervision session and have the form completed during supervision. Interns should maintain a copy of the Weekly Supervision Form for their own records and submit copies of the Weekly Supervision Forms to the Director of Training by the end of each rotation.

The Weekly Supervision Form shall be used to document all individual supervision for major and minor rotations AND weekly group supervision. Please note that one or more individual supervision hour/session can be documented on the same form as long as the supervision documented occurs within the same week.

CONFIDENTIALITY OF PATIENT INFORMATION: Many people, beyond those directly providing care, have access to the Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS). This could include professional staff, non-professional staff, and even the patient. Please keep this in mind when writing anything in patient records. Don’t be dissuaded from writing what is appropriate in your professional judgment, but be cognizant that others may read your notes in addition to your intended audience.

Reception areas, elevator, and other public places are not appropriate forums for any case discussions, even if no names are mentioned. It is unprofessional to engage in the discussion of case material in public places.

It is very important that patient-related information be secured at all times. When leaving your office for the day, ensure you’ve locked your door and that no documents or notes with patient names are visible on your desk. During the day, lock your computer, take your PIV badge and close and lock your door when not in your office. Be aware that examiners audit the clinic on occasion, to evaluate our “environment of care”, and that they may open your door and exam your office for compliance to confidentiality rules.

PATIENT CARE RESPONSIBILITIES: As a psychology intern treating a patient you assume a general responsibility for the delivery and coordination of the psychological aspects of the patient’s care, with guidance from your supervisor who carries the legal responsibility. Depending on the particular rotation, responsibilities may include comprehensive assessment, development of a treatment plan, and following through on all aspects of that plan, including consultation with other providers and initiating referrals to other services as appropriate. You will enter progress notes on each patient following your appointment. Reports and progress notes must be completed in a timely manner; supervisors will provide specific timeframes for each rotation.

As a psychology intern you will arrange for coverage of your patient responsibilities during those times when you are away from the VA for reasons such as vacations, illness, etc. The nature of the coverage may vary with the needs of the particular patients. Nonetheless you must ensure that everyone involved with your patients’ care is made aware of your absence; this includes your supervisors as well as clerical staff on that rotation site. Generally, rotation supervisors provide coverage, but other arrangements often need to be made in cases where the supervisor also plans to be away.

Patients must be informed of your status as a psychology intern, your relationship to and the identity of your supervisor and how to get in touch with your supervisor as well as how this affects the confidentiality of the treatment you will provide. Your progress notes also need to document that you have informed the patient of your status and your supervisor as well as indicating that you have discussed the case with your supervisor prior to completing the note.

DOCUMENTATION: The VA has an excellent centralized medical record, or Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS). This system provides a history of the patient’s treatment and allows professionals to coordinate their efforts. Entries are made through the use of electronic progress notes and consults on CPRS. Interns will receive training in the use of the CPRS system to enter progress notes, assessment reports and document telephone contacts.

Be aware that patients have a right to their records and often do access and view their progress notes. Avoid highly speculative comments and editorializing, record suspicions germane to the patient’s treatment as such rather than as facts. A general guideline for entering a note is to record anything you consider significant whenever it occurs. All clinical encounters should be documented by the end of the day that the encounter occurred. When possible, notes should indicate the date of the next scheduled visit. For assessments (which may take longer to complete), a brief note should be entered documenting each contact with relevant behavioral information and attention to safety issues (presence or absence of SDV/HDV) and indicating that a full report will follow. All entries you make into a medical record must be cosigned by your supervisor.

INTERNSHIP RECORD KEEPING: All internship record are maintained by the Director of Training in a secure location. Most records are kept in an electronic file in the Internship folder within the MHBS file in the "S" drive at NAVAHCS. Some paper records are maintained in a locked file cabinet in the Training Director's office.

DIDACTICS: Didactics will occur each Friday and will consist of a combination of seminars, didactics, cohort lunch, and group supervision. On the first Friday of the month, interns will take turns presenting a research article in our Research and Applications Seminar and have a seminar on supervision. On the 2nd and 4th Fridays, interns will be presented with information on various topics in our 2-hour Topics in Psychology Didactics. On the third Friday, Interns will participate in multicultural awareness and assessment seminars. On the 5th Fridays (when they occur) interns will take turns presenting a case. Didactics are considered an integral part of the training experience and participation is expected and evaluated.

EVALUATIONS: Interns will be assessed as to readiness, experience, skill set and knowledge base during the application process. Those chosen will then complete a self-assessment of their skills at the beginning of the year. Evaluation and assessment through supervision will occur weekly so that strengths and growth areas are highlighted and addressed prior to becoming problematic. Interns will engage in a formative evaluation process in collaboration with supervisors at the midpoint of each rotation. Results will be shared and discussed with the Training Committee and Director of Training. At mid-year and end of year, the Training Committee with input from supervisors, Director of Training, and others who have observed intern’s performance will complete a summative evaluation. Interns whose progress is not satisfactory at mid-year, as defined by the Competency Assessment Rating Form, may be placed on probation and require a performance remediation plan. Interns, who after such a plan cannot remedy their performance deficits, may be unable to successfully complete the program. Interns will evaluate supervisors and programmatic content and structure at the end of each rotation and at the end of the year. Results will be provided to the Director of Training who will provide feedback to supervisors. Interns will also complete evaluations of the NAVAHCS Psychology Internship didactics. An exit interview will be conducted between the interns and the Director of Training. Distal assessments will be conducted with interns who have been out of the program for the first three years post internship. Results of these assessments and evaluations will inform the ongoing development, quality assurance, and the training and resource management of the NAVAHCS Psychology Internship.

REQUIREMENTS FOR COMPLETION: Interns are expected to progress from the level of a learner clinician to that of a relatively independent practitioner over the course of the internship year. This developmental process will be reflected in all areas of work including assessments, therapeutic interventions, use of supervision, and didactic presentations. Interns will maintain good standing with their doctoral programs as well as the internship program at NAVAHCS throughout the internship year. Interns who successfully complete the internship will demonstrate ability through a variety of behaviors including professional interactions; provision of in-services; colloquia; research presentation and discussion; psychological assessment; case presentations; consultation; patient advocacy; training in supervision and teaching; and experience attending and reflecting on management and administrative activities (see Interns’Individualized Learning Plan). Interns will conduct themselves in an appropriate, professional and ethical manner at all times. Interns will progress from needing close supervision to a gradually less intense and more collegial supervisory relationship. In addition to weekly assessment with their minor and major supervisor, interns will meet weekly as group for group supervision and as a group for monthly supervision with the Director of Training (to discuss individual progress, program feedback on their experiences of the internship, questions or recommendations). Interns are expected to have ratings of 4 or higher on end of the year Competency Assessment Rating Form (Attachment A.5) in all 9 Profession Wide Competencies (PWC). Interns whose performance does not demonstrate the above will not successfully complete the internship. Interns will receive regular feedback and all necessary supervision to guide them toward the successful completion of NAVAHCS Doctoral Psychology Internship.

APA ACCREDITATION: The Psychology Internship at the Prescott VAMC is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the APA. Information about accreditation is available from the Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation of the APA: Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation; 750 First St. NE, Washington, DC 20002. Phone: 202-336-5979; Fax: 202-336-5978.

DESCRIPTION OF TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES: At the beginning of the internship year after a comprehensive orientation to the program, an in-depth self-assessment of competencies, and informal and formal meetings with the Director of Training and the supervising psychologists, interns will have the opportunity to choose their training placements in coordination with the Director of Training and other interns.

Overall requirements for successful completion of the internship and opportunities specific to each placement are described in this Handbook. Interns will develop goals for internship as a part of their initial assessment of skills. Placement assignments and/or individual goals may also be adjusted throughout the training year by the Training Committee or the intern, depending on the intern’s skill set, progress, interest, and needs.

Interns will be evaluated on successful acquisition of the Profession-wide competencies believed to be critical to the practice of professional psychology which include: Research, Ethical and Legal Standards, Individual and Multicultural Awareness, Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behavior, Communication and Interpersonal Skills, Assessment, Intervention, Supervision, and Consultation and Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary Skills. These competencies will form the foundation of the training experiences which make up the major and minor placements.

PLACEMENTS - Two rotations of six-months each chosen from the Mental Health Clinic, PTSD Clinical Team, and the Integrative Chronic Pain Program. Six minor rotations of four-months each chosen from PRRC (2 rotations), Domiciliary, Leadership and MH Administration, Bridge the Gap Program, Women’s Clinic and Assessment. The Assessment rotation is required of all interns.

Please note that the internship policies and procedures will be followed unless superseded by Federal Policy or as otherwise required by Federal law.

NAVAHCS Psychology Training Staff

Director of Training for Psychology

Bethany Bates, Psy.D. Bethany.Bates@va.gov

Degree: Psy.D., Clinical Psychology, Arizona School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University, 2017

Theoretical Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral

Professional Interests: Neuropsychology

Chief of Mental Health, Primary Supervisor of Leadership and MH Administration & PRRC Minor Rotations:

Carin Grzelak, Ph.D. Carin.Grzelak@va.gov Ext. 2703

Degree: Ph.D., Counseling Psychology, Western Michigan University 2000

Theoretical orientation: Relational Oriented Cognitive Behaviorist

Professional Interests: Stress Management/Self-Care, Team Building, and Staff Development

Primary Supervisor of the Mental Health Clinic Rotation:

David Shirley, Ph.D. David.Shirley@va.gov Ext. 6685

Degree: Ph.D. Counseling Psychology, University of Utah, 2019

Theoretical orientation: Humanistic Existential

Professional interests: Trauma and stressor related disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Depressive Disorders, Suicidal Ideation

Primary Supervisor of the Integrative Chronic Pain Program Rotation:

Carol Brooks, Ph.D. Carol.Brooks2@va.gov Ext. 4810

Degree: Ph.D. Clinical Psychology, Idaho State University, 2007.

Theoretical orientation: Cognitive Behavioral

Professional interests: Chronic Pain, Behavioral Health, Whole Health and Integrative Medicine

Primary Supervisor of the PTSD Clinical Team Rotation:

Julie Rosebrook, Ph.D. Julie.Rosebrook@va.gov

Degree: Ph.D. Clinical Psychology, University of North Texas, 1992

Theoretical orientation: Eclectic, Cognitive Behavioral, Interpersonal/Family Systems

Professional Interests: Trauma- focused psychotherapy with emphasis on EMDR

Primary Supervisors of Domiciliary Rotation:

Heather Conyngham, Ph.D. Heather.Conyngham@va.gov

Degree: Ph.D. Clinical Psychology, Northern Illinois University, 2002

Theoretical orientation: Transtheoretical – generally strength-based and mindfulness based interventions

Professional Interests: Measurement based care, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Risk Assessment and Management of Risk, Behavioral Therapy

Eugene Olaiya, Psy.D. Eugene.Olaiya@va.gov

Degree: Psy.D. Clinical Psychology, Xavier University, 2019

Theoretical orientation: Cognitive Behavioral with emphasis on Dialectical Behavior Therapy.

Professional Interests: Intersection of severe mental illness and substance use disorders.

Primary Supervisor of Assessment Minor rotation:

Thor Johansen, Psy.D., ABPP Thor.Johansen@va.gov Ext. 2712

Degree: Psy.D. Clinical Psychology, Adler University, Chicago, 2005

Theoretical orientation: Adlerian, Cognitive Behavioral

Professional interests: OCD and anxiety-related disorders, diagnostics, grief & loss, spiritually integrated psychotherapy

Primary Supervisor of the Women’s Clinic Minor Rotation and Research Champion:

Vera Kurzkurt, Psy.D. Vera.Kurzkurt@va.gov

Degree: Psy.D, clinical, Argosy University, Phoenix, AZ, 2018

Theoretical orientation: Relational Frame Theory, ACT

Professional Interests: Women’s Health, Process-Oriented Therapy, Mental Health Service Dogs Associated issues, Mental Health and Nutrition, Horticultural Therapy and Mental Health.

Assessment Champion:

Karen Myles, Ph.D. Karen.Myles@va.gov

Degree: Ph.D., Clinical Psychology, Seattle Pacific University, 2007

Theoretical Orientation: Clinical Neuropsychology

Professional Interests: Clinical Neuropsychology, Rehabilitation Psychology





Northern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System

Doctoral Psychology Internship Program

Psychology Internship Handbook

Attachment A.1

Due Process

I. Purpose. This document provides doctoral interns with a definition of problematic performance, a process for informal and formal remediation of problems or allegations of intern violation of standards.

II. Definition of Problematic Performance: Problem performance refers to problem behaviors or performance as noted by a supervisor when s/he perceives that a trainee’s performance, behavior, attitude, or characteristics are: Below the minimal standard on required competencies, disrupting the quality of his/her clinical services; disrupting his/her relationship with peers, supervisors, or other staff; or his/her ability to comply with appropriate standards of professional behavior. Although some problem behaviors may commonly arise during the course of training, it is a matter of professional judgment as to when such behaviors are serious enough to constitute problematic performance. For the purposes of this internship, problematic performance is defined as an interference in professional functioning that renders the intern unable to acquire professional skills at an acceptable level of competency, unable and/or unwilling to acquire and integrate professional standards into his/her professional behavior, or unable to control personal stress that leads to dysfunctional emotional reactions and behaviors that disrupt professional functioning. Performance becomes identified as problematic when it includes the following:

The intern’s performance does not meet minimal standards to successfully complete the internship.

The quality of services delivered by the trainee is negatively affected to a significant degree. A disproportionate amount of attention by training staff is required. The intern’s performance does not change as a function of feedback, remediation efforts, or time. The intern does not acknowledge, understand, or address the problem when it is identified.

III. Definition of Informal Remediation: Optimal learning conditions are maintained when interns and training staff work collaboratively to identify and remedy performance problems, to negotiate changes in training activities, and to resolve disagreements and misunderstandings that otherwise might create barriers to effective learning. While formal remediation procedures are sometimes necessary, most concerns are managed through open conversations, conducted in good faith, between supervisor and intern. Either party may initiate such a conversation. When concerns persist, the Director of Training may be contacted for guidance or serve as liaison and/or arbiter. Formal remediation procedures will be initiated if supervisor or Director of Training continues to have concerns about the intern’s performance; likewise, a grievance may be filed by an intern if concerns persist despite informal efforts to remedy the situation.

IV. Procedures leading to and comprising formal response by training committee to problematic intern performance:

Informal remediation has failed to resolve the problematic performance or behavior. The Training Committee will assume the need for formal remediation if the intern receives an overall competency rating of below 3 at the end of the first semester or is perceived as not progressing in any competency area in a manner that would meet the minimum level of performance of “needing minimal supervision” by the end of the internship. The Training Committee will develop a written Remediation Plan including a description of the problematic performance, specific steps to rectify the problem(s), criteria to assess acceptable improvement, and a time frame during which the problematic performance must be ameliorated. Possible steps included in the Remediation Plan include: Increased supervision; change in emphasis or focus of supervision; change in training activities; recommendation or requirement that personal therapy be undertaken with a clear statement of the issues such therapy should address. Following the delivery of a Remediation Plan, the Director of Training will meet with the intern to review the required remedial steps. The intern may elect to accept the conditions or may grieve the Training Committee’s actions as outlined below. In either case, the Director of Training will inform the intern’s graduate program, and indicate the nature of the deficiency and the steps taken by the Training Committee. After the Training Committee has issued a Remediation Plan, the intern’s progress will be monitored and reviewed within the time frame defined in the Remediation Plan. If the Training Committee determines, after formal review within the time frame, that the intern has not sufficiently rectified the problem(s) stipulated in the Remediation Plan, the intern will be notified in writing that the conditions for satisfying the Remediation Plan have not been met. At that time the Training Committee may elect to do any and all of the following: Continue the Remediation Plan for a specific and limited time period not to exceed the internship year; suspend the intern from engaging in certain professional activities until evidence of change is available; inform the intern that he/she will not successfully complete the program; inform the intern’s graduate program that the intern will not successfully complete the program; and/or depending on the gravity of the issues the intern may be terminated immediately from the program. All of the steps above will require documentation and implementation in a manner consistent with due process, including opportunities for the intern to initiate grievance proceedings to challenge the above decisions.

V. Staff Allegation of Intern Violation of Standards: Any staff member of a team on which the intern is receiving training may file a written complaint against an intern for the following reasons: Violations of professional, ethical, or legal standards; failure to perform professional duties, which result in the violations or rights, privilege, or responsibilities of others.

The Director of Training will review any such allegations with the Training Committee and determine if there is reason to take action, or whether the behavior in question is being rectified. If the Director of Training and the majority of Training Committee determine that the behavior alleged in the complaint, if proven, would not constitute a serious violation, the Director of Training shall inform the staff member complainant, who may be allowed to provide addition information in support of the complaint. When a decision affirming the basis of the complaint has been made by the Director of Training and the majority of the Training Committee, the procedures will be as outlined above in section “II. Procedures for Responding to Problematic Performance”. Serious allegations of unprofessional or unethical conduct on the intern’s part may be grounds for immediate dismissal. A majority of the Training Committee may recommend termination from the internship if there is evidence of grossly inappropriate behavior. The Training Committee’s decision will be guided by the APA’s Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct. The intern retains the rights to follow grievance procedures as described above in “III. Grievance Procedures in Response to Training Committee Actions”.

NAVAHCS Doctoral Internship Performance Remediation Plan:

Trainee Remediation Plan

Date of Remediation Plan Meeting:

Name of Trainee:

Primary Supervisor/Advisor:

Names of All Persons Present at the Meeting:

All Additional Pertinent Supervisors/Faculty:

Date for Follow-up Meeting(s):

Circle all competency domains in which the trainee’s performance does not meet the benchmark:

Foundational Competencies: Research, Ethical and Legal Standards, Individual and Multicultural Awareness, Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behavior, Communication and Interpersonal Skills, Assessment, Intervention, Supervision, and Consultation and Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary Skills.

Description of the problem(s) in each competency domain circled above:

Date(s) the problem(s) was brought to the trainee’s attention and by whom:

Steps already taken by the trainee to rectify the problem(s) that was identified:

Steps already taken by the supervisor(s)/faculty to address the problem(s):

Remediation Plan

Competency Domain/Essential Components:

Problem Behaviors:

Expectations for Acceptable Performance:

Trainee's Responsibilities/Actions:

Supervisors'/Faculty's Responsibilities/Actions:

Timeframe for Acceptable Performance:

Assessment Methods:

Dates of Evaluations:

Consequences for Unsuccessful Remediation:

I, ______________________, have reviewed the above remediation plan with my primary supervisor/advisor, any additional supervisors/faculty, and the director of training. My signature below indicates that I fully understand the above. I agree/disagree with the above decision (please circle one). My comments, if any, are below (PLEASE NOTE: If trainee disagrees, comments, including a detailed description of the trainee’s rationale for disagreement, are REQUIRED).

______________________________ ___________________________

Trainee Name Date Training Director Date

Trainee’s comments (Feel free to use additional pages):

All supervisors/ faculty with responsibilities or actions described in the above remediation plan agree to participate in the plan as outlined above. Please sign and date below to indicate your agreement with the plan.





Remediation Plan Continued

SUMMATIVE EVALUATION OF REMEDIATION PLAN

Follow-up Meeting(s):

Date (s):

In Attendance:

Competency Domain/Essential Components:

Expectations for Acceptable Performance:

Outcomes Related to Expected Benchmarks (met, partially met, not met):

Next Steps (e.g., remediation concluded, remediation continued and plan modified, next stage in Due Process Procedures):

Next Evaluation Date (if needed):

I, ______________________, have reviewed the above summative evaluation of my remediation plan with my primary supervisor(s)/faculty, any additional supervisors/faculty, and the director of training. My signature below indicates that I fully understand the above. I agree/disagree with the above outcome assessments and next steps (please circle one). My comments, if any, are below. (PLEASE NOTE: If trainee disagrees with the outcomes and next steps, comments, including a detailed description of the trainee’s rationale for disagreement, are REQUIRED).

______________________________ _________________________

Trainee Date Training Director Date

Trainee’s comments (Feel free to use additional pages):

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System

Doctoral Psychology Internship Program

Psychology Internship Handbook

Attachment A.2

Grievance Procedures

Grievance Procedures in Response to Training Committee Actions: Interns who receive a Performance Remediation Plan, or who otherwise disagree with any Training Committee decision regarding their internship program status, are entitled to challenge the Committee’s actions by initiating a grievance procedure. Within ten working days of receipt of the Training Committee’s written notice of action, the intern must inform the Director of Training in writing that he/she disagrees with the Committee’s action, and provide the Director of Training with information as to why the intern believes the Training Committee’s action is unwarranted. Failure to provide such a response will constitute an irrevocable default on the opportunity to challenge the Training Committee’s action.

With regards to Performance Remediation Plans, please note that disagreeing with the assessment and plan does not automatically initiate a grievance procedure. Interns who disagree with a Performance Remediation Plan put forth by the Training Committee and who wish to initiate a grievance procedure, must submit a separate written notice as outlined above.

Should the intern submit a grievance, the following actions will be taken:

Upon receipt of the written notice of grievance, the Director of Training will convene a Review Panel consisting of two Training Committee members selected by the Director of Training and two representatives selected by the intern of their choosing. The intern has the right to hear any and all allegations, and to dispute them or otherwise offer explanations for his/her performance. Within ten days the Review Panel will listen to the grievance and the evidence presented, and will by majority vote, determine a response. In the case of a tie the Director of Training will offer a tie-breaking vote. The panel will develop a written report of the issues and the decision, and provide it to the intern and the Training Committee. The intern has five working days within which to request a further review of the grievance and the decision. The request will take the form of a written request for further review made to the Designated Education Officer (DEO) on station. The request will provide a brief account of the grievance and the Review Panel’s decision, and of the settlement being sought, along with the policies, rules or regulations the intern believes have been violated, misinterpreted, or misapplied in the previous steps of this process. The DEO may have access to all grievance materials, notes and may interview the parties involved. The Designated Education Officer (DEO) will conduct a review of all documents submitted and will render a written decision within 15 working days of receipt of the written request. The Designated Education Officer (DEO) may either accept the Review Panel’s decision or reject it and provide an alternative decision. Any decision to terminate an intern by the Designated Education Officer (DEO) will require the concurrence of the Director of Human Resources. This decision is final and binding. Once a final and binding decision has been made, the intern will be informed in writing of the decisions and the actions to be taken. The intern’s graduate program will be informed in writing. All documentation relating to formal grievances will be maintained for purposes of tracking and program self-assessment, in a locked cabinet maintained by the Director of Training.

VI. Procedures for Intern Complaints: In most cases, concerns about training matters can be resolved informally. Complaints are generally brought to the attention of the supervisor associated with the issue in question. Potential complaints may involve rotation assignments, supervisor assignments, supervisor behavior, or changes in the training experiences. If the intern is not satisfied with the supervisor’s response, the complaint may be brought to the attention of Director of Training. If informal remediation is not successful or deemed unlikely to succeed, the intern may initiate a written grievance or the Director of Training may request that such a written grievance be submitted. If a grievance is against the Director of Training, the Chief of Psychology will act as the mediator. In the event the grievance is against the Chief of Psychology, the Service Line Manager will act as mediator.

The Director of Training will then be responsible for devising an action plan resolving the intern’s complaint and for reviewing it with the intern. If the intern is dissatisfied with the action plan, the matter will be reviewed by the Designated Education Officer (DEO). The intern may appeal the recommendations and/or decisions of the Director of Training by submitting a written statement delineating his/her objections to the Designated Education Officer (DEO), whose recommendations will be final and binding. Documentation relating to formal complaints will be maintained by the Director of Training in the facility’s computer files for purposes of tracking and program self-assessment VIII. EEO Complaints: NAVAHCS and the Doctoral Psychology Internship abides by Federal Executive Order 13160 specific to nondiscrimination in regard to race, ethnicity, age, gender, gender identity, national origin, color, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, language, culture, or religion. Sexual harassment is also considered a form of discrimination and is illegal. Any intern who believes that he/she has been discriminated against in any way and who wishes to pursue an EEO complaint may do so by contacting the EEO Officer, Marhia Taylor at 203-948-1426.

Northern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System

Doctoral Psychology Internship Program

Psychology Internship Handbook

Attachment A.3

Social Media Guidelines

It has become increasingly more common for people to have personal webpages and/or to communicate over the web via social networking sites and blogs. The purpose of this section is to provide some guidance about any public representation of you or the program over the web. While these guidelines currently apply to individuals’ use of social networking sites, personal webpages, and/or blogs, nothing here is intended to limit them to only these public representations.

Social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook have recently been unblocked by VA. However, use of these sites on VA time should be limited only to VA-related business or to access VA-related information and postings.

If you do not represent yourself as a NAVAHCS intern or employee, do not speak about these institutions, or cannot be reasonably identifiable as affiliated with NAVAHCS, you can represent yourself as you wish in the public domain, including on the web. However, if you use social media and other forms of electronic communication, seriously consider how your communication may be perceived by current and future patients/clients, colleagues, faculty, supervisors, and others. Since all public information is accessible to potential future employers and to current and potential future patients and clients, your online representation can affect you professionally. Increasingly, universities, postdoctoral sites, and even patients are seeking out information about people on the web before they make faculty offers, postdoctoral position offers, or decide to see someone clinically. According to a 2009 CareerBuilder survey, 45% of employers used social networking sites to screen potential employees, and 35% rejected potential job candidates because of content viewed on social networking sites.

There are now numerous anecdotes of well-qualified doctoral graduates not getting postdoctoral residency or faculty offers because someone viewed something that was considered to be inappropriate or objectionable on the candidate’s webpage. For your own potential future, we would strongly advise that you set all security settings to “private,” limit the amount of personal information posted on these sites, and avoid posting information/photos or using any language that could jeopardize your professional image. Choose your “friends” carefully and monitor/remove postings made by your friends that may portray you in unprofessional ways. Do all you can to keep your online image as professional as possible.

Decisions to connect socially with former or current patients online should be made as if the patient were in person, i.e., by keeping professional boundaries very clear. Under no circumstances should you “friend” a former or current patient on social networking sites, or otherwise accept or solicit personal connections with former or current patients online. Your relationships with former and current patients must remain strictly professional.

Under no circumstances should you discuss patient cases or share patient identifying information in emails, list serves, websites, web groups, or blogs, include any information that could lead to the identification of a patient, or compromise patient confidentiality in any way. Even if you think you have de-identified patient information, consider how such communication could be viewed if seen by the patient or someone who knows the patient. You are not in control of this information once it is released to the hundreds or thousands of people on a listserv or web group discussion board, for example, or on a website that will “live” electronically online for years.

If you use your VA Outlook email address to send messages outside of the Northern AZ VA, be sure that your email signature identifies you correctly as a Psychology Intern. Indicate the year of your internship (2024-2025) so that future searches on list serves identifies you by the year of your affiliation with the NAVAHCS. Likewise, any posting you make identifying yourself as a psychology intern on websites should indicate the year of your internship. If your webpage/blog does identify you as a psychology intern, as affiliated with NAVAHCS, then the program has an interest in how you and the program are portrayed. Your webpage/blog must meet all legal and ethical guidelines from the Arizona Board of Psychologist Examiners and the American Psychological Association (e.g., you cannot represent yourself as a psychologist). Your website/blog must be professional in its content and must not contain objectionable material. We will not actively search out NAVAHCS interns’ webpages. However, if we become aware of a page or blog that identifies you as a psychology intern, an intern in the training program, or affiliated with the consortium or affiliated institutions, and that page or blog is considered by the DoT to contain unethical, illegal, or otherwise objectionable material, we will ask you to modify or remove the problematic material. Should you choose not to modify or remove the material, the DoT will follow the existing procedures for dealing with trainee misconduct and/or unethical behavior.





Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Psychology Internship Tele-supervision Policy

Attachment A.4

Rationale For Telesupervision Policy and Setting

As a part of the rural focus for training at NAVAHCS for psychology interns, the Training Committee has determined that including the experience of providing care through the various departments to our CBOC patients is important. NAVAHCS is committed to providing quality service to the Veterans across our system and providing quality training, with a multicultural emphasis, to our psychology trainees. We actively train, engage and supervise interns with telehealth services to meet the needs of Northern Arizona Veterans and fulfill the VA mission. Providing telehealth services allows trainees to gain applied experience using advanced technology and gain valuable clinical experience serving Veterans from various cultural groups. Providing this expanded service includes providing patient care (both in-person and via telehealth) and participating in supervision via a video teleconferencing platform.

As the NAVAHCS catchment area and health care system expands across Northern Arizona, psychologists in the system who serve Veterans and supervise trainees are, by necessity, not all centrally located on-site in Prescott where psychology trainees are located. Some Psychologists provide services remotely from other states.

These psychologists have subject matter expertise and cultural knowledge that supports an optimum learning experience for the trainee, as well as upholding a high standard for patient care, that can be accessed via the provision of telesupervision. In addition, the depth of supervisors available to provide additional supervision to trainees is expanded by further including those available via telesupervision. Via use of telsupervision, trainees have greater access to more supervisors and varied backgrounds of supervisors across the health care system. Additionally, the training program allows psychologists not physically located in Arizona to have collegial engagement through the training program. In sum, telesupervision supports the overall training program aims of providing generalist training and serving the varied cultural and rural patient population of Northern Arizona.

Not all trainees are at a development level that is appropriate for telesupervision. A trainee that needs higher oversight (e.g., in the room graduated level of responsibility, high need for feedback, identified competency concerns—even if not on a formal remediation plan) and trainees who have greater difficulty with self-initiation (e.g. proactively reaching out to supervisors, problem-solving technology issues or other issues) may not be as good of a fit for telesupervision. Those trainees would receive supervision in-person, either exclusively or to greater amount. As part of their orientation to the setting, trainees will receive instructions on how to properly utilize the technology, how to respond if the technology fails, and what to do in emergency/crisis situations (via both psychology orientation and VA-wide available trainings).

Telesupervision will only be utilized for those rotations in which it is deemed to fulfill the level of oversight needed, provides a high-quality training experience for the trainee, and does not detract from the fulfillment of clinical care duties or upholding learning needs of the trainee. Interns who receive telesupervision will have selected to train within the rotation and are aware that telesupervision will be part of their experience. Interns meet with their primary supervisor (in person or via telesupervision) at the start of every rotation to discuss training goals, expectations, and requirements, and sign a supervision contract (see addendum A.11). In addition, consistent with all aspects of their learning experience, trainees are encouraged to request any reasonable accommodation to effectively engage in telesupervision in an effective manner.

On a weekly basis, one or less hours of supervision may be provided via telesupervision. Group supervision will primarily be conducted via in-person supervision. Thus, throughout the training year an intern will typically have no more than 25% of their individual supervision occur virtually. Thereby, 75% of their total supervision is in person. Trainees will report on-site regardless of rotation throughout the training year, promoting the opportunity for collegial engagement, interdisciplinary interactions, and general professional development. Patient care is a combination of telehealth and in-person care dependent on patient preference and training rotation.

Function of Supervision Policy

This policy is to ensure that the internship program engages in telesupervision of Interns in a manner that ensures: (a) oversight of the Interns’ engagement in clinical care; (b) consistent and immediate access of Interns to their supervisors; (c) high-quality of care provided to Veterans; and (d) a high-quality internship educational experience.

Definition of Roles and Allowances

To ensure the full function of both in-person and telesupervision is upheld, the following roles are clarified:

• Telesupervision: clinical supervision of psychological services through synchronous video with audio format where the supervisor is not in the same physical facility as the Intern.

• In person supervision: clinical supervision of psychological services where the supervisor is physically in the same room/building as the Intern.

• Clinical supervisor: psychologist who serves as the primary provider on encounter, cosigner on documentation, and is responsible for patient care.

• Site supervisor: psychologist who is available to intervene with a patient, if needed (including being on site if a psychology trainee is on site), is fully able to supervise (e.g., licensure, etc.), has agreed to provide supervision assistance, and who is made aware of the Intern’s clinical activities and needs.

Clinical supervisors (whether in-person or telehealth) maintain full professional responsibility of the clinical cases of Interns being supervised in the same capacity as they do their own patients. The location of the patient, clinician, and supervisor are disclosed to the patient and documented in the note. This serves the purpose of ensuring for proper safety planning should the patients experience any risk.

Non-Scheduled Consultation/Crisis Coverage:

An intern is encouraged to call or Instant Message his/her supervisor via Microsoft Teams in times of needed non-scheduled (non-emergency) consultation. The supervisor will reach out to the intern to schedule a time to discuss the case over and above regularly scheduled supervision. In cases of emergency, the Site Supervisor is contacted. The Training Director is also on site while the interns are seeing patients, so he/she is also able to consult and provide crisis coverage in emergency situations.

Privacy/Confidentiality:

Interns are provided a private office to contact their supervisor within each of their rotations. Interns and faculty utilize a HIPAA compliant Microsoft Teams line for supervision calls.

Technology & Quality Requirements:

The NAVAHCS Internship Program is utilizing a HIPAA compliant Microsoft Teams line for telesupervision. Teams is very intuitive; however, interns are trained in how to use Teams at the onset of the internship year as the Teams platform is utilized across the station as the primary mode of communication.

Attachment A.5

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System

Doctoral Psychology Internship Program

Competency Assessment Ratings Form

Intern name: ______________________________

Supervisor: ______________________________

Rotation: ________

Date: _____________________________

Rate items below using the following frequency scale:

5 – Intern demonstrates an advanced level of competency, well beyond that which is expected for interns at the end of the training year. Intern is capable of functioning independently (beyond intermediate) without supervision.

4 – Intern demonstrates an intermediate to advanced level of competency, typical of interns at the end of the training year. Intern is considered competent in this skill and can function with minimal or periodic supervision.

3 – Intern demonstrates an intermediate level of competency, typical of interns well into the training year. Performance is acceptable, but regular supervision is required, and further growth is desirable.

2 – Intern demonstrates basic competency. Close supervision is required, and further growth is necessary.

1 – Intern does not demonstrate basic competency. Intern has not acquired basic competency and is in need of remedial training.

NA – Unable to evaluate

COMPETENCY 1: RESEARCH

Interns will demonstrate critical thinking and be ableto integrate scientific knowledge with clinical practice. Interns will be able to apply the current scientific literature to evaluate their practices, interventions, and/or programs.

Mid

End

Seeks out current literature related to clinical work or current research project and critically review such literature.

Demonstrates knowledge aboutliterature related to clinical work or research projects.

Is able to effectively disseminate relevant literature in case conferences, research presentations, or professional talks.

Applies knowledge and understanding of scientific foundations to practice.

COMMENTS:

COMPETENCY 2: ETHICAL AND LEGAL STANDARDS

Interns will demonstrate knowledge of ethical and legal principles including the APAEthical Principles and Code of Conduct. They will show an awareness of these principles and apply them in their daily practice.

Mid

End

Demonstrates knowledge of and actsin accordance withAPA Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct. Demonstrates knowledge of and acts in accordance with relevant laws, regulations, rules, and policies governing health service psychology at the organizational, local, state, regional, and federal levels.

Recognizes the emergence and occurrence of ethicaldilemmas and appliesethical decision-making processes in order to resolve the dilemmas and seek consultation as appropriate.

Demonstrates an awareness of all regulations which impact upon their professional work, including clients’ rights, release of information procedures, informed consent to treatment, limits to confidentiality in the VA medical center, management of suicidal / homicidal behavior, and child/elder abuse reporting policies.

COMMENTS:

COMPETENCY 3: INDIVIDUAL AND MULTICULTURAL AWARENESS

Interns will demonstrate knowledge of self and others as cultural beingsin the context of multicultural awareness in assessment, treatment, and consultation. Interns should show an awareness of, sensitivity to, and skill in working professionally with a wide range of individuals, groups, and communities who represent various cultural and personal backgrounds and characteristics.

Mid

End

Demonstrates an understanding of how one’s own personal/cultural history, attitudes, and biases may affect interactions with people different from oneself. Demonstrates knowledge of the currenttheoretical and empirical knowledge base as it relates to addressing multicultural awareness in all professional activities including research, training, supervision/consultation, and service.

Demonstrates an ability to integrate awareness and knowledge of individual and cultural differences in the conduct of professional roles (e.g., research, service, and other professional activities).

Independently applies knowledge in working effectively with a range of individuals andgroups.

Considers cultural/ethnic contextand multicultural factors in evaluating and assessing clients.

COMMENTS:

Mid

End

COMPETENCY 4: PROFESSIONAL VALUES, ATTITUDES, and BEHAVIOR

Interns willdemonstrate sound professional judgment and responsibility with progressive independence to resolve challenging situations throughout the training year.They will conduct themselves in a professional manner across settings and contexts. Interns will demonstrate the ability to manage workload and administrative tasks, as wellas complete timely documentation. Interns will develop a professional identity over the course of the internship training year and learn how to function as a psychologist within an interprofessional team.

Engages in self-reflection regarding one’s personal and professional functioning. Displays professional behavior when using leaveand authorized absence by following appropriate procedures and using leave responsibly. Engages in activities to maintain and improve performance, well-being, and professional effectiveness. Manages all assigned workload within giventime frames. Demonstrates openness andresponsiveness to feedback and supervision. Is well prepared for supervision meetings and uses supervision time effectively. Responds professionally in increasingly complex situations with an increasing degreeof independence as the intern progresses through the internship. Demonstrates professional demeanor and appearance. Behaves in waysthat reflect the values and attitudes of psychology, including integrity, deportment, professional identity, accountability, lifelong learning, and concern for the welfare of others.

COMMENTS:

COMPETENCY 5: COMMUNICATION AND INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

Interns will communicate verbally, nonverbally, and in writing in a professional and effective manner. These communications will be informative, articulate, succinct, and well-integrated with consideration given to the recipient of the information (e.g., client / family, other members of the interprofessional team, supervisor, etc.). Interns will demonstrate presentation skills by effectively communicating psychological principles, procedures, and/or data to colleagues, additional trainees, and other professions.

Mid

End

Communicates psychological information to other professionals in a manner that is organized and understandable to them. Communicates with clients and families in a manner that is clear and understandable to them. Displays professional nonverbal communication and is aware of how they are communicating nonverbally. Effectively produces and comprehends oral, nonverbal, and written communications that are informative and well-integrated; demonstrates a thorough grasp of professional language and concepts. Demonstrates professional interpersonal skills and the ability to manage difficult communications well. Demonstrates awareness of and appreciation for diverse viewpoints. Develop and maintain professional relationships witha wide range of individuals including colleagues, communities, organizations, supervisors, supervisees, and those receiving professional services.

COMMENTS:

COMPETENCY 6: ASSESSMENT

Interns will be ableto assess clientswith a broadrange of problems using a variety of psychological assessment instruments. Interns will gain proficiency in selecting assessment tools, conducting intake interviews, and integrating multiple sources of information (i.e., biopsychosocial history and test data) with consideration of individual and cultural factors. Internswill develop case conceptualization skillsand offer concrete, useful recommendations tailored to answer the referral questions.

Mid

End

Communicates appropriately withreferral sources or relevant providers, particularly when providing feedback/guidance on their assessment and evaluation referral questions. Performs informed consentand explains limitsto confidentiality. Conducts interviews, assessments, and evaluations within reasonable timeframes. Demonstrates diagnostic interviewing skills, including thecapacity to makea differential diagnosis. Selects and administers assessment tools properly drawing fromempirical literature andthat reflects the science of measurement and psychometrics; collects relevant data using multiple sources and methods appropriate to the identified goals and questions of the assessment as well as relevant multicultural characteristics of the service recipient. Interprets assessment results, following current research and professional standards and guidelines, to inform case conceptualization, classification and treatment recommendations, while guarding against biases and distinguishing between aspects of assessment that are subjective from those that are objective. Performs risk assessments consistent with standards of practice. Communicates orally andin written documents the findings and implications of the assessment in an accurate andeffective manner to a rangeof audiences (e.g., clients and other professionals). Demonstrates current knowledge of diagnostic classification systems, including consideration of client strengths and psychopathology. Demonstrates the ability to apply the knowledge of culturally appropriate behaviors, including context to the assessment and/or diagnostic process. Demonstrates understanding of human behavior within its context(e.g., family, social,societal and cultural). Demonstrates the ability to integrate awareness and knowledge of individual and multicultural awareness in assessment. Demonstrates awareness of and adherence to ethics in assessment

COMMENTS:

COMPETENCY 7: INTERVENTION

Interns willdemonstrate the abilityto provide individual and group psychotherapeutic interventions in response to a range of presenting problems and treatment concerns, with particular attention to identifying treatment goals and providing evidence-based psychotherapies. Interns will be able to develop case conceptualizations relevant to the client with the ability to adapt an evidence-based intervention if appropriate. Interns will be able to identify and manage crisis needs and/or unexpected or difficult situations. They also will be able to effectively coordinate their interventions with other members of the interprofessional team involved with the client’s care.

Mid

End

Discusses issues of confidentiality andinformed consent with the client. Develops and maintains a good working relationship/therapeutic alliance withthe client. Establishes and documents goals of treatment intervention. Develops a usefulcase conceptualization. Develops evidence-based intervention plans. Responds appropriately to client needs,including crisis situations and /or unexpected or difficult situations. Implements interventions informed by the current scientific literature, assessment findings, multicultural characteristics, and contextual variables. Integrates the relevant research literature to clinical decision making. Integrates evidence-based approaches effectively whena clear empirical base is lacking and adapts protocols as clinically indicated to meet client’s needs. Demonstrates skill in the delivery of at leasttwo evidence-based psychotherapies. Evaluates intervention effectiveness and adapts goals and methods consistent with ongoing evaluation. Demonstrates a working understanding of process issues in group therapy. Maintains professional boundaries with clients. Effectively navigates the termination of therapy. Manages workload welland completes documentation in a timely manner. Demonstrates the ability to integrate awareness and knowledge of individual and cultural factors in intervention. Demonstrates awareness of and adherence to ethics in intervention.

COMMENTS:

COMPETENCY 8: SUPERVISION

Interns will demonstrate the ability to understand the ethical and legal issues of the supervisor role. Interns will participate in role-plays and discussion of case examples along with a self-reflective supervisory assessment to assist in developing the intern’s supervisory style and philosophy. When available and appropriate, interns will provide supervision to less advanced students under a licensed psychologist. The following elements will occur in direct or through simulated practice exercises.

Mid

End

Demonstrates knowledge of supervision modelsand practices. Provides effective constructive feedback and guidance (e.g.direct, behaviorally specific, corrective guidance presented in terms of plans). Effectively deals with boundary issuesand the power differential in supervisory relationships. Builds good rapportwith supervisee/peers and establishes a safe learning environment. Effectively manages resistance and other challenges with supervisee. Demonstrates the ability to integrate awareness and knowledge of individual and cultural factors in the provision of supervision. Demonstrates awareness of and adherence to ethics in the provision of supervision. Applies supervision knowledge with other psychologytrainees or otherhealth professionals.

COMMENTS:

COMPETENCY 9: CONSULTATION AND INTERPROFESSIONAL / INTERDISCIPLINARY SKILLS

Interns will demonstrate knowledge and respect for the roles and perspectives of other professions. They will apply the knowledge of consultation models and practices in direct or simulated consultation with individuals and their families, other health care professionals and interprofessional groups.

Demonstrates knowledge and respect for the roles and perspectives of other professions applies knowledge in direct or simulated consultation with individuals and their families, other health care professionals and interprofessional groups. Independently consults with psychologists and other professionals in the care of their clients. Contributes to treatment team planning and implementation of interventions. Uses inter- and intra-professional knowledge to appropriately assess and address the healthcare needs of clients and populations served. Demonstrates awareness of and adherence to ethics in consultation.

COMMENTS:

SUMMARY AND GENERAL FEEDBACK:

Mid-rotation Evaluation

I have reviewed all of the evaluation material with (intern’s name) on (date). We have discussed the intern’s strengths and any areas of expected improvements.

I certify that this evaluation is based in part on my direct observation of the Intern during this rotation ___________(Supervisor’s Initials).

If problems were noted (any ratings of 0 or 1), a plan for performance improvement was generated and discussed with the Training Director and the intern. The plan is appended to this document.

None noted Problems noted; document attached

_____________________________________ ______________

Supervisor Signature Date

______________________________________ ______________

Trainee Signature Date

End of Rotation Evaluation

I have reviewed all of the evaluation material with (intern’s name) on (date) . We have discussed the intern’s strengths and any areas of expected improvements.

I certify that this evaluation is based in part on my direct observation of the Intern during this rotation ___________(Supervisor’s Initials).

If problems were noted (any ratings of 0 or 1), a plan for performance improvement was generated and discussed with the Training Director and the intern. The plan is appended to this document.

None noted Problems noted; document attached

______________________________________ ______________

Supervisor Signature Date

______________________________________ ______________

Intern Signature Date

Northern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System

Doctoral Psychology Internship Program

Psychology Internship Handbook

Attachment A.6

Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct

Introduction and Applicability

The American Psychological Association’s (APA) Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct (hereinafter referred to as the Ethics Code) consist of an Introduction, a Preamble, five General Principles and specific Ethical Standards. The Introduction discusses the intent, organization, procedural considerations and scope of application of the Ethics Code. The Preamble and General Principles are aspirational goals to guide psychologists toward the highest ideals of psychology. Although the Preamble and General Principles are not themselves enforceable rules, they should be considered by psychologists in arriving at an ethical course of action. The Ethical Standards set forth enforceable rules for conduct as psychologists. Most of the Ethical Standards are written broadly, in order to apply to psychologists in varied roles, although the application of an Ethical Standard may vary depending on the context. The Ethical Standards are not exhaustive. The fact that a given conduct is not specifically addressed by an Ethical Standard does not mean that it is necessarily either ethical or unethical.

This Ethics Code applies only to psychologists’ activities that are part of their scientific, educational or professional roles as psychologists. Areas covered include but are not limited to the clinical, counseling and school practice of psychology; research; teaching; supervision of interns; public service; policy development; social intervention; development of assessment instruments; conducting assessments; educational counseling; organizational consulting; forensic activities; program design and evaluation; and administration. This Ethics Code applies to these activities across a variety of contexts, such as in person, postal, telephone, internet and other electronic transmissions. These activities shall be distinguished from the purely private conduct of psychologists, which is not within the purview of the Ethics Code.

Membership in the APA commits members and student affiliates to comply with the standards of the APA Ethics Code and to the rules and procedures used to enforce them. Lack of awareness or misunderstanding of an Ethical Standard is not itself a defense to a charge of unethical conduct.

The procedures for filing, investigating, and resolving complaints of unethical conduct are described in the current Rules and Procedures of the APA Ethics Committee. APA may impose sanctions on its members for violations of the standards of the Ethics Code, including termination of APA membership, and may notify other bodies and individuals of its actions. Actions that violate the standards of the Ethics Code may also lead to the imposition of sanctions on psychologists or students whether or not they are APA members by bodies other than APA, including state psychological associations, other professional groups, psychology boards, other state or federal agencies and payors for health services. In addition, APA may take action against a member after his or her conviction of a felony, expulsion or suspension from an affiliated state psychological association or suspension or loss of licensure. When the sanction to be imposed by APA is less than expulsion, the 2001 Rules and Procedures do not guarantee an opportunity for an in-person hearing, but generally provide that complaints will be resolved only on the basis of a submitted record.

The Ethics Code is intended to provide guidance for psychologists and standards of professional conduct that can be applied by the APA and by other bodies that choose to adopt them. The Ethics Code is not intended to be a basis of civil liability. Whether a psychologist has violated the Ethics Code standards does not by itself determine whether the psychologist is legally liable in a court action, whether a contract is enforceable or whether other legal consequences occur.

The modifiers used in some of the standards of this Ethics Code (e.g., reasonably, appropriate, potentially) are included in the standards when they would (1) allow professional judgment on the part of psychologists, (2) eliminate injustice or inequality that would occur without the modifier, (3) ensure applicability across the broad range of activities conducted by psychologists, or (4) guard against a set of rigid rules that might be quickly outdated. As used in this Ethics Code, the term reasonable means the prevailing professional judgment of psychologists engaged in similar activities in similar circumstances, given the knowledge the psychologist had or should have had at the time.

In the process of making decisions regarding their professional behavior, psychologists must consider this Ethics Code in addition to applicable laws and psychology board regulations. In applying the Ethics Code to their professional work, psychologists may consider other materials and guidelines that have been adopted or endorsed by scientific and professional psychological organizations and the dictates of their own conscience, as well as consult with others within the field. If this Ethics Code establishes a higher standard of conduct than is required by law, psychologists must meet the higher ethical standard. If psychologists’ ethical responsibilities conflict with law, regulations or other governing legal authority, psychologists make known their commitment to this Ethics Code and take steps to resolve the conflict in a responsible manner in keeping with basic principles of human rights.

Preamble

Psychologists are committed to increasing scientific and professional knowledge of behavior and people’s understanding of themselves and others and to the use of such knowledge to improve the condition of individuals, organizations and society. Psychologists respect and protect civil and human rights and the central importance of freedom of inquiry and expression in research, teaching, and publication. They strive to help the public in developing informed judgments and choices concerning human behavior. In doing so, they perform many roles, such as researcher, educator, diagnostician, therapist, supervisor, consultant, administrator, social interventionist and expert witness. This Ethics Code provides a common set of principles and standards upon which psychologists build their professional and scientific work.

This Ethics Code is intended to provide specific standards to cover most situations encountered by psychologists. It has as its goals the welfare and protection of the individuals and groups with whom psychologists work and the education of members, students and the public regarding ethical standards of the discipline.

The development of a dynamic set of ethical standards for psychologists’ work-related conduct requires a personal commitment and lifelong effort to act ethically; to encourage ethical behavior by students, supervisees, employees and colleagues; and to consult with others concerning ethical problems.

General Principles

This section consists of General Principles. General Principles, as opposed to Ethical Standards, are aspirational in nature. Their intent is to guide and inspire psychologists toward the very highest ethical ideals of the profession. General Principles, in contrast to Ethical Standards, do not represent obligations and should not form the basis for imposing sanctions. Relying upon General Principles for either of these reasons distorts both their meaning and purpose.

Principle A: Beneficence and Non-malfeasance

Psychologists strive to benefit those with whom they work and take care to do no harm. In their professional actions, psychologists seek to safeguard the welfare and rights of those with whom they interact professionally and other affected persons and the welfare of animal subjects of research. When conflicts occur among psychologists’ obligations or concerns, they attempt to resolve these conflicts in a responsible fashion that avoids or minimizes harm. Because psychologists’ scientific and professional judgments and actions may affect the lives of others, they are alert to and guard against personal, financial, social, organizational or political factors that might lead to misuse of their influence. Psychologists strive to be aware of the possible effect of their own physical and mental health on their ability to help those with whom they work.

Principle B: Fidelity and Responsibility

Psychologists establish relationships of trust with those with whom they work. They are aware of their professional and scientific responsibilities to society and to the specific communities in which they work. Psychologists uphold professional standards of conduct, clarify their professional roles and obligations, accept appropriate responsibility for their behavior and seek to manage conflicts of interest that could lead to exploitation or harm. Psychologists consult with, refer to, or cooperate with other professionals and institutions to the extent needed to serve the best interests of those with whom they work. They are concerned about the ethical compliance of their colleagues’ scientific and professional conduct. Psychologists strive to contribute a portion of their professional time for little or no compensation or personal advantage.

Principle C: Integrity

Psychologists seek to promote accuracy, honesty and truthfulness in the science, teaching and practice of psychology. In these activities psychologists do not steal, cheat or engage in fraud, subterfuge or intentional misrepresentation of fact. Psychologists strive to keep their promises and to avoid unwise or unclear commitments. In situations in which deception may be ethically justifiable to maximize benefits and minimize harm, psychologists have a serious obligation to consider the need for, the possible consequences of, and their responsibility to correct any resulting mistrust or other harmful effects that arise from the use of such techniques.

Principle D: Justice

Psychologists recognize that fairness and justice entitle all persons to access to and benefit from the contributions of psychology and to equal quality in the processes, procedures and services being conducted by psychologists. Psychologists exercise reasonable judgment and take precautions to ensure that their potential biases, the boundaries of their competence and the limitations of their expertise do not lead to or condone unjust practices.

Principle E: Respect for People’s Rights and Dignity

Psychologists respect the dignity and worth of all people, and the rights of individuals to privacy, confidentiality, and self-determination. Psychologists are aware that special safeguards may be necessary to protect the rights and welfare of persons or communities whose vulnerabilities impair autonomous decision making. Psychologists are aware of and respect cultural, individual and role differences, including those based on age, gender, gender identity, race, ethnicity, culture, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, language and socioeconomic status and consider these factors when working with members of such groups. Psychologists try to eliminate the effect on their work of biases based on those factors, and they do not knowingly participate in or condone activities of others based upon such prejudices.

Standard 1: Resolving Ethical Issues

1.01 Misuse of Psychologists’ Work

If psychologists learn of misuse or misrepresentation of their work, they take reasonable steps to correct or minimize the misuse or misrepresentation.

1.02 Conflicts Between Ethics and Law, Regulations, or Other Governing Legal Authority

If psychologists’ ethical responsibilities conflict with law, regulations or other governing legal authority, psychologists clarify the nature of the conflict, make known their commitment to the Ethics Code and take reasonable steps to resolve the conflict consistent with the General Principles and Ethical Standards of the Ethics Code. Under no circumstances may this standard be used to justify or defend violating human rights.

1.03 Conflicts Between Ethics and Organizational Demands

If the demands of an organization with which psychologists are affiliated or for whom they are working are in conflict with this Ethics Code, psychologists clarify the nature of the conflict, make known their commitment to the Ethics Code and take reasonable steps to resolve the conflict consistent with the General Principles and Ethical Standards of the Ethics Code. Under no circumstances may this standard be used to justify or defend violating human rights.

1.04 Informal Resolution of Ethical Violations

When psychologists believe that there may have been an ethical violation by another psychologist, they attempt to resolve the issue by bringing it to the attention of that individual, if an informal resolution appears appropriate and the intervention does not violate any confidentiality rights that may be involved. (See also Standards 1.02, Conflicts Between Ethics and Law, Regulations, or Other Governing Legal Authority, and 1.03, Conflicts Between Ethics and Organizational Demands.)

1.05 Reporting Ethical Violations

If an apparent ethical violation has substantially harmed or is likely to substantially harm a person or organization and is not appropriate for informal resolution under Standard 1.04, Informal Resolution of Ethical Violations, or is not resolved properly in that fashion, psychologists take further action appropriate to the situation. Such action might include referral to state or national committees on professional ethics, to state licensing boards or to the appropriate institutional authorities. This standard does not apply when an intervention would violate confidentiality rights or when psychologists have been retained to review the work of another psychologist whose professional conduct is in question. (See also Standard 1.02, Conflicts Between Ethics and Law, Regulations, or Other Governing Legal Authority.)

1.06 Cooperating with Ethics Committees

Psychologists cooperate in ethics investigations, proceedings and resulting requirements of the APA or any affiliated state psychological association to which they belong. In doing so, they address any confidentiality issues. Failure to cooperate is itself an ethics violation. However, making a request for deferment of adjudication of an ethics complaint pending the outcome of litigation does not alone constitute noncooperation.

1.07 Improper Complaints

Psychologists do not file or encourage the filing of ethics complaints that are made with reckless disregard for or willful ignorance of facts that would disprove the allegation.

1.08 Unfair Discrimination Against Complainants and Respondents

Psychologists do not deny persons employment, advancement, admissions to academic or other programs, tenure, or promotion, based solely upon their having made or their being the subject of an ethics complaint. This does not preclude taking2.01 Boundaries of Competence

(a) Psychologists provide services, teach and conduct research with populations and in areas only within the boundaries of their competence, based on their education, training, supervised experience, consultation, study or professional experience.

(b) Where scientific or professional knowledge in the discipline of psychology establishes that an understanding of factors associated with age, gender, gender identity, race, ethnicity, culture, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, language or socioeconomic status is essential for effective implementation of their services or research, psychologists have or obtain the training, experience, consultation or supervision necessary to ensure the competence of their services, or they make appropriate referrals, except as provided in Standard 2.02, Providing Services in Emergencies.

(c) Psychologists planning to provide services, teach or conduct research involving populations, areas, techniques or technologies new to them undertake relevant education, training, supervised experience, consultation or study.

(d) When psychologists are asked to provide services to individuals for whom appropriate mental health services are not available and for which psychologists have not obtained the competence necessary, psychologists with closely related prior training or experience may provide such services in order to ensure that services are not denied if they make a reasonable effort to obtain the competence required by using relevant research, training, consultation or study.

(e) In those emerging areas in which generally recognized standards for preparatory training do not yet exist, psychologists nevertheless take reasonable steps to ensure the competence of their work and to protect clients/patients, students, supervisees, research participants, organizational clients and others from harm.

(f) When assuming forensic roles, psychologists are or become reasonably familiar with the judicial or administrative rules governing their roles.

2.02 Providing Services in Emergencies

In emergencies, when psychologists provide services to individuals for whom other mental health services are not available and for which psychologists have not obtained the necessary training, psychologists may provide such services in order to ensure that services are not denied. The services are discontinued as soon as the emergency has ended or appropriate services are available.

2.03 Maintaining Competence

Psychologists undertake ongoing efforts to develop and maintain their competence.

2.04 Bases for Scientific and Professional Judgments

Psychologists’ work is based upon established scientific and professional knowledge of the discipline. (See also Standards 2.01e, Boundaries of Competence, and 10.01b, Informed Consent to Therapy.)

2.05 Delegation of Work to Others

Psychologists who delegate work to employees, supervisees or research or teaching assistants or who use the services of others, such as interpreters, take reasonable steps to (1) avoid delegating such work to persons who have a multiple relationship with those being served that would likely lead to exploitation or loss of objectivity; (2) authorize only those responsibilities that such persons can be expected to perform competently on the basis of their education, training or experience, either independently or with the level of supervision being provided; and (3) see that such persons perform these services competently. (See also Standards 2.02, Providing Services in Emergencies; 3.05, Multiple Relationships; 4.01, Maintaining Confidentiality; 9.01, Bases for Assessments; 9.02, Use of Assessments; 9.03, Informed Consent in Assessments; and 9.07, Assessment by Unqualified Persons.)

2.06 Personal Problems and Conflicts

(a) Psychologists refrain from initiating an activity when they know or should know that there is a substantial likelihood that their personal problems will prevent them from performing their work-related activities in a competent manner.

(b) When psychologists become aware of personal problems that may interfere with their performing work-related duties adequately, they take appropriate measures, such as obtaining professional consultation or assistance and determine whether they should limit, suspend or terminate their work-related duties. (See also Standard 10.10, Terminating Therapy.)action based upon the outcome of such proceedings or considering other appropriate information.

3.01 Unfair Discrimination

In their work-related activities, psychologists do not engage in unfair discrimination based on age, gender, gender identity, race, ethnicity, culture, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, socioeconomic status or any basis proscribed by law.

3.02 Sexual Harassment

Psychologists do not engage in sexual harassment. Sexual harassment is sexual solicitation, physical advances or verbal or nonverbal conduct that is sexual in nature, that occurs in connection with the psychologist’s activities or roles as a psychologist and that either (1) is unwelcome, is offensive or creates a hostile workplace or educational environment, and the psychologist knows or is told this or (2) is sufficiently severe or intense to be abusive to a reasonable person in the context. Sexual harassment can consist of a single intense or severe act or of multiple persistent or pervasive acts. (See also Standard 1.08, Unfair Discrimination Against Complainants and Respondents.)

3.03 Other Harassment

Psychologists do not knowingly engage in behavior that is harassing or demeaning to persons with whom they interact in their work based on factors such as those persons’ age, gender, gender identity, race, ethnicity, culture, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, language or socioeconomic status.

3.04 Avoiding Harm

Psychologists take reasonable steps to avoid harming their clients/patients, students, supervisees, research participants, organizational clients and others with whom they work, and to minimize harm where it is foreseeable and unavoidable.

3.05 Multiple Relationships

(a) A multiple relationship occurs when a psychologist is in a professional role with a person and (1) at the same time is in another role with the same person, (2) at the same time is in a relationship with a person closely associated with or related to the person with whom the psychologist has the professional relationship, or (3) promises to enter into another relationship in the future with the person or a person closely associated with or related to the person.

A psychologist refrains from entering into a multiple relationship if the multiple relationship could reasonably be expected to impair the psychologist’s objectivity, competence or effectiveness in performing his or her functions as a psychologist, or otherwise risks exploitation or harm to the person with whom the professional relationship exists.

Multiple relationships that would not reasonably be expected to cause impairment or risk exploitation or harm are not unethical.

(b) If a psychologist finds that, due to unforeseen factors, a potentially harmful multiple relationship has arisen, the psychologist takes reasonable steps to resolve it with due regard for the best interests of the affected person and maximal compliance with the Ethics Code.

(c) When psychologists are required by law, institutional policy, or extraordinary circumstances to serve in more than one role in judicial or administrative proceedings, at the outset they clarify role expectations and the extent of confidentiality and thereafter as changes occur. (See also Standards 3.04, Avoiding Harm, and 3.07, Third-Party Requests for Services.)

3.06 Conflict of Interest

Psychologists refrain from taking on a professional role when personal, scientific, professional, legal, and financial or other interests or relationships could reasonably be expected to (1) impair their objectivity, competence or effectiveness in performing their functions as psychologists or (2) expose the person or organization with whom the professional relationship exists to harm or exploitation.

3.07 Third-Party Requests for Services

When psychologists agree to provide services to a person or entity at the request of a third party, psychologists attempt to clarify at the outset of the service the nature of the relationship with all individuals or organizations involved. This clarification includes the role of the psychologist (e.g., therapist, consultant, diagnostician, or expert witness), an identification of who is the client, the probable uses of the services provided or the information obtained, and the fact that there may be limits to confidentiality. (See also Standards 3.05, Multiple relationships, and 4.02, Discussing the Limits of Confidentiality.)

3.08 Exploitative Relationships

Psychologists do not exploit persons over whom they have supervisory, evaluative or other authority such as clients/patients, students, supervisees, research participants and employees. (See also Standards 3.05, Multiple Relationships; 6.04, Fees and Financial Arrangements; 6.05, Barter with Clients/Patients; 7.07, Sexual Relationships with Students and Supervisees; 10.05, Sexual Intimacies with Current Therapy Clients/Patients; 10.06, Sexual Intimacies with Relatives or Significant Others of Current Therapy Clients/Patients; 10.07, Therapy with Former Sexual Partners; and 10.08, Sexual Intimacies with Former Therapy Clients/Patients.)

3.09 Cooperation with Other Professionals

When indicated and professionally appropriate, psychologists cooperate with other professionals in order to serve their clients/patients effectively and appropriately. (See also Standard 4.05, Disclosures.)

3.10 Informed Consent

(a) When psychologists conduct research or provide assessment, therapy, counseling or consulting services in person or via electronic transmission or other forms of communication, they obtain the informed consent of the individual or individuals using language that is reasonably understandable to that person or persons except when conducting such activities without consent is mandated by law or governmental regulation or as otherwise provided in this Ethics Code. (See also Standards 8.02, Informed Consent to Research; 9.03, Informed Consent in Assessments; and 10.01, Informed Consent to Therapy.)

(b) For persons who are legally incapable of giving informed consent, psychologists nevertheless (1) provide an appropriate explanation, (2) seek the individual’s assent, (3) consider such persons’ preferences and best interests, and (4) obtain appropriate permission from a legally authorized person, if such substitute consent is permitted or required by law. When consent by a legally authorized person is not permitted or required by law, psychologists take reasonable steps to protect the individual’s rights and welfare.

(c) When psychological services are court ordered or otherwise mandated, psychologists inform the individual of the nature of the anticipated services, including whether the services are court ordered or mandated and any limits of confidentiality, before proceeding.

(d) Psychologists appropriately document written or oral consent, permission, and assent. (See also Standards 8.02, Informed Consent to Research; 9.03, Informed Consent in Assessments; and 10.01, Informed Consent to Therapy.)

3.11 Psychological Services Delivered to or Through Organizations

(a) Psychologists delivering services to or through organizations provide information beforehand to clients and when appropriate those directly affected by the services about (1) the nature and objectives of the services, (2) the intended recipients, (3) which of the individuals are clients, (4) the relationship the psychologist will have with each person and the organization, (5) the probable uses of services provided and information obtained, (6) who will have access to the information, and (7) limits of confidentiality. As soon as feasible, they provide information about the results and conclusions of such services to appropriate persons.

(b) If psychologists will be precluded by law or by organizational roles from providing such information to particular individuals or groups, they so inform those individuals or groups at the outset of the service.

3.12 Interruption of Psychological Services

Unless otherwise covered by contract, psychologists make reasonable efforts to plan for facilitating services in the event that psychological services are interrupted by factors such as the psychologist’s illness, death, unavailability, relocation or retirement or by the client’s/patient’s relocation or financial limitations. (See also Standard 6.02c, Maintenance, Dissemination, and Disposal of Confidential Records of Professional and Scientific Work.)

4.01 Maintaining Confidentiality

Psychologists have a primary obligation and take reasonable precautions to protect confidential information obtained through or stored in any medium, recognizing that the extent and limits of confidentiality may be regulated by law or established by institutional rules or professional or scientific relationship. (See also Standard 2.05, Delegation of Work to Others.)

4.02 Discussing the Limits of Confidentiality

(a) Psychologists discuss with persons (including, to the extent feasible, persons who are legally incapable of giving informed consent and their legal representatives) and organizations with whom they establish a scientific or professional relationship (1) the relevant limits of confidentiality and (2) the foreseeable uses of the information generated through their psychological activities. (See also Standard 3.10, Informed Consent.)

(b) Unless it is not feasible or is contraindicated, the discussion of confidentiality occurs at the outset of the relationship and thereafter as new circumstances may warrant.

(c) Psychologists who offer services, products, or information via electronic transmission inform clients/patients of the risks to privacy and limits of confidentiality.

4.03 Recording

Before recording the voices or images of individuals to whom they provide services, psychologists obtain permission from all such persons or their legal representatives. (See also Standards 8.03, Informed Consent for Recording Voices and Images in Research; 8.05, Dispensing with Informed Consent for Research; and 8.07, Deception in Research.)

4.04 Minimizing Intrusions on Privacy

(a) Psychologists include in written and oral reports and consultations, only information germane to the purpose for which the communication is made.

(b) Psychologists discuss confidential information obtained in their work only for appropriate scientific or professional purposes and only with persons clearly concerned with such matters.

4.05 Disclosures

(a) Psychologists may disclose confidential information with the appropriate consent of the organizational client, the individual client/patient or another legally authorized person on behalf of the client/patient unless prohibited by law.

(b) Psychologists disclose confidential information without the consent of the individual only as mandated by law, or where permitted by law for a valid purpose such as to (1) provide needed professional services; (2) obtain appropriate professional consultations; (3) protect the client/patient, psychologist, or others from harm; or (4) obtain payment for services from a client/patient, in which instance disclosure is limited to the minimum that is necessary to achieve the purpose. (See also Standard 6.04e, Fees and Financial Arrangements.)

4.06 Consultations

When consulting with colleagues, (1) psychologists do not disclose confidential information that reasonably could lead to the identification of a client/patient, research participant or other person or organization with whom they have a confidential relationship unless they have obtained the prior consent of the person or organization or the disclosure cannot be avoided, and (2) they disclose information only to the extent necessary to achieve the purposes of the consultation. (See also Standard 4.01, Maintaining Confidentiality.)

4.07 Use of Confidential Information for Didactic or Other Purposes

Psychologists do not disclose in their writings, lectures or other public media, confidential, personally identifiable information concerning their clients/patients, students, research participants, organizational clients or other recipients of their services that they obtained during the course of their work, unless (1) they take reasonable steps to disguise the person or organization, (2) the person or organization has consented in writing, or (3) there is legal authorization for doing so.

5.01 Avoidance of False or Deceptive Statements

(a) Public statements include but are not limited to paid or unpaid advertising, product endorsements, grant applications, licensing applications, other credentialing applications, brochures, printed matter, directory listings, personal resumes or curricula vitae or comments for use in media such as print or electronic transmission, statements in legal proceedings, lectures and public oral presentations and published materials. Psychologists do not knowingly make public statements that are false, deceptive or fraudulent concerning their research, practice or other work activities or those of persons or organizations with which they are affiliated.

(b) Psychologists do not make false, deceptive or fraudulent statements concerning (1) their training, experience or competence; (2) their academic degrees; (3) their credentials; (4) their institutional or association affiliations; (5) their services; (6) the scientific or clinical basis for or results or degree of success of, their services; (7) their fees; or (8) their publications or research findings.

(c) Psychologists claim degrees as credentials for their health services only if those degrees (1) were earned from a regionally accredited educational institution or (2) were the basis for psychology licensure by the state in which they practice.

5.02 Statements by Others

(a) Psychologists who engage others to create or place public statements that promote their professional practice, products, or activities retain professional responsibility for such statements.

(b) Psychologists do not compensate employees of press, radio, television or other communication media in return for publicity in a news item. (See also Standard 1.01, Misuse of Psychologists’ Work.)

(c) A paid advertisement relating to psychologists’ activities must be identified or clearly recognizable as such.

5.03 Descriptions of Workshops and Non-Degree-Granting Educational Programs

To the degree to which they exercise control, psychologists responsible for announcements, catalogs, brochures or advertisements describing workshops, seminars or other non-degree-granting educational programs ensure that they accurately describe the audience for which the program is intended, the educational objectives, the presenters and the fees involved.

5.04 Media Presentations

When psychologists provide public advice or comment via print, Internet or other electronic transmission, they take precautions to ensure that statements (1) are based on their professional knowledge, training or experience in accord with appropriate psychological literature and practice; (2) are otherwise consistent with this Ethics Code; and (3) do not indicate that a professional relationship has been established with the recipient. (See also Standard 2.04, Bases for Scientific and Professional Judgments.)

5.05 Testimonials

Psychologists do not solicit testimonials from current therapy clients/patients or other persons who because of their particular circumstances are vulnerable to undue influence.

5.06 In-Person Solicitation

Psychologists do not engage, directly or through agents, in uninvited in-person solicitation of business from actual or potential therapy clients/patients or other persons who because of their particular circumstances are vulnerable to undue influence. However, this prohibition does not preclude (1) attempting to implement appropriate collateral contacts for the purpose of benefiting an already engaged therapy client/patient or (2) providing disaster or community outreach services.

6.01 Documentation of Professional and Scientific Work and Maintenance of Records

Psychologists create, and to the extent the records are under their control, maintain, disseminate, store, retain and dispose of records and data relating to their professional and scientific work in order to (1) facilitate provision of services later by them or by other professionals, (2) allow for replication of research design and analyses, (3) meet institutional requirements, (4) ensure accuracy of billing and payments, and (5) ensure compliance with law. (See also Standard 4.01, Maintaining Confidentiality.)

6.02 Maintenance, Dissemination, and Disposal of Confidential Records of Professional and Scientific Work

(a) Psychologists maintain confidentiality in creating, storing, accessing, transferring and disposing of records under their control, whether these are written, automated or in any other medium. (See also Standards 4.01, Maintaining Confidentiality, and 6.01, Documentation of Professional and Scientific Work and Maintenance of Records.)

(b) If confidential information concerning recipients of psychological services is entered into databases or systems of records available to persons whose access has not been consented to by the recipient, psychologists use coding or other techniques to avoid the inclusion of personal identifiers.

(c) Psychologists make plans in advance to facilitate the appropriate transfer and to protect the confidentiality of records and data in the event of psychologists’ withdrawal from positions or practice. (See also Standards 3.12, Interruption of Psychological Services, and 10.09, Interruption of Therapy.)

6.03 Withholding Records for Nonpayment

Psychologists may not withhold records under their control that are requested and needed for a patient’s emergency treatment solely because payment has not been received.

6.04 Fees and Financial Arrangements

(a) As early as is feasible in a professional or scientific relationship, psychologists and recipients of psychological services reach an agreement specifying compensation and billing arrangements.

(b) Psychologists’ fee practices are consistent with law.

(c) Psychologists do not misrepresent their fees.

(d) If limitations to services can be anticipated because of limitations in financing, this is discussed with the recipient of services as early as is feasible. (See also Standards 10.09, Interruption of Therapy, and 10.10, Terminating Therapy.)

(e) If the recipient of services does not pay for services as agreed, and if psychologists intend to use collection agencies or legal measures to collect the fees, psychologists first inform the person that such measures will be taken and provide that person an opportunity to make prompt payment. (See also Standards 4.05, Disclosures; 6.03, Withholding Records for Nonpayment; and 10.01, Informed Consent to Therapy.)

6.05 Barter with Clients/Patients

Barter is the acceptance of goods, services, or other nonmonetary remuneration from clients/patients in return for psychological services. Psychologists may barter only if (1) it is not clinically contraindicated, and (2) the resulting arrangement is not exploitative. (See also Standards 3.05, Multiple Relationships, and 6.04, Fees and Financial Arrangements.)

6.06 Accuracy in Reports to Payors and Funding Sources

In their reports to payors for services or sources of research funding, psychologists take reasonable steps to ensure the accurate reporting of the nature of the service provided or research conducted, the fees, charges or payments, and where applicable, the identity of the provider, the findings and the diagnosis. (See also Standards 4.01, Maintaining Confidentiality; 4.04, Minimizing Intrusions on Privacy; and 4.05, Disclosures.)

6.07 Referrals and Fees

When psychologists pay, receive payment from or divide fees with another professional, other than in an employer-employee relationship, the payment to each is based on the services provided (clinical, consultative, administrative or other) and is not based on the referral itself. (See also Standard 3.09, Cooperation with Other Professionals.)

7.01 Design of Education and Training Programs

Psychologists responsible for education and training programs take reasonable steps to ensure that the programs are designed to provide the appropriate knowledge and proper experiences, and to meet the requirements for licensure, certification or other goals for which claims are made by the program. (See also Standard 5.03, Descriptions of Workshops and Non-Degree-Granting Educational Programs.)

7.02 Descriptions of Education and Training Programs

Psychologists responsible for education and training programs take reasonable steps to ensure that there is a current and accurate description of the program content (including participation in required course- or program-related counseling, psychotherapy, experiential groups, consulting projects or community service), training goals and objectives, stipends and benefits and requirements that must be met for satisfactory completion of the program. This information must be made readily available to all interested parties.

7.03 Accuracy in Teaching

(a) Psychologists take reasonable steps to ensure that course syllabi are accurate regarding the subject matter to be covered, bases for evaluating progress and the nature of course experiences. This standard does not preclude an instructor from modifying course content or requirements when the instructor considers it pedagogically necessary or desirable, so long as students are made aware of these modifications in a manner that enables them to fulfill course requirements. (See also Standard 5.01, Avoidance of False or Deceptive Statements.)

(b) When engaged in teaching or training, psychologists present psychological information accurately. (See also Standard 2.03, Maintaining Competence.)

7.04 Student Disclosure of Personal Information

Psychologists do not require students or supervisees to disclose personal information in course- or program-related activities, either orally or in writing, regarding sexual history, history of abuse and neglect, psychological treatment and relationships with parents, peers and spouses or significant others except if (1) the program or training facility has clearly identified this requirement in its admissions and program materials or (2) the information is necessary to evaluate or obtain assistance for students whose personal problems could reasonably be judged to be preventing them from performing their training- or professionally related activities in a competent manner or posing a threat to the students or others.

7.05 Mandatory Individual or Group Therapy

(a) When individual or group therapy is a program or course requirement, psychologists responsible for that program allow students in undergraduate and graduate programs the option of selecting such therapy from practitioners unaffiliated with the program. (See also Standard 7.02, Descriptions of Education and Training Programs.)

(b) Faculty who are or are likely to be responsible for evaluating students’ academic performance do not themselves provide that therapy. (See also Standard 3.05, Multiple Relationships.)

7.06 Assessing Student and Supervisee Performance

(a) In academic and supervisory relationships, psychologists establish a timely and specific process for providing feedback to students and supervisees. Information regarding the process is provided to the student at the beginning of supervision.

(b) Psychologists evaluate students and supervisees on the basis of their actual performance on relevant and established program requirements.

7.07 Sexual Relationships with Students and Supervisees

Psychologists do not engage in sexual relationships with students or supervisees who are in their department, agency, or training center or over whom psychologists have or are likely to have evaluative authority. (See also Standard 3.05, Multiple Relationships.)

.01 Institutional Approval

When institutional approval is required, psychologists provide accurate information about their research proposals and obtain approval prior to conducting the research. They conduct the research in accordance with the approved research protocol.

8.02 Informed Consent to Research

(a) When obtaining informed consent as required in Standard 3.10, Informed Consent, psychologists inform participants about (1) the purpose of the research, expected duration and procedures; (2) their right to decline to participate and to withdraw from the research once participation has begun; (3) the foreseeable consequences of declining or withdrawing; (4) reasonably foreseeable factors that may be expected to influence their willingness to participate such as potential risks, discomfort or adverse effects; (5) any prospective research benefits; (6) limits of confidentiality; (7) incentives for participation; and (8) whom to contact for questions about the research and research participants’ rights. They provide opportunity for the prospective participants to ask questions and receive answers. (See also Standards 8.03, Informed Consent for Recording Voices and Images in Research; 8.05, Dispensing with Informed Consent for Research; and 8.07, Deception in Research.)

(b) Psychologists conducting intervention research involving the use of experimental treatments clarify to participants at the outset of the research (1) the experimental nature of the treatment; (2) the services that will or will not be available to the control group(s) if appropriate; (3) the means by which assignment to treatment and control groups will be made; (4) available treatment alternatives if an individual does not wish to participate in the research or wishes to withdraw once a study has begun; and (5) compensation for or monetary costs of participating including, if appropriate, whether reimbursement from the participant or a third-party payer will be sought. (See also Standard 8.02a, Informed Consent to Research.)

8.03 Informed Consent for Recording Voices and Images in Research

Psychologists obtain informed consent from research participants prior to recording their voices or images for data collection unless (1) the research consists solely of naturalistic observations in public places, and it is not anticipated that the recording will be used in a manner that could cause personal identification or harm, or (2) the research design includes deception, and consent for the use of the recording is obtained during debriefing. (See also Standard 8.07, Deception in Research.)

8.04 Client/Patient, Student, and Subordinate Research Participants

(a) When psychologists conduct research with clients/patients, students or subordinates as participants, psychologists take steps to protect the prospective participants from adverse consequences of declining or withdrawing from participation.

(b) When research participation is a course requirement or an opportunity for extra credit, the prospective participant is given the choice of equitable alternative activities.

8.05 Dispensing with Informed Consent for Research

Psychologists may dispense with informed consent only (1) where research would not reasonably be assumed to create distress or harm and involves (a) the study of normal educational practices, curricula, or classroom management methods conducted in educational settings; (b) only anonymous questionnaires, naturalistic observations or archival research for which disclosure of responses would not place participants at risk of criminal or civil liability or damage their financial standing, employability or reputation, and confidentiality is protected; or (c) the study of factors related to job or organization effectiveness conducted in organizational settings for which there is no risk to participants’ employability, and confidentiality is protected or (2) where otherwise permitted by law or federal or institutional regulations.

8.06 Offering Inducements for Research Participation

(a) Psychologists make reasonable efforts to avoid offering excessive or inappropriate financial or other inducements for research participation when such inducements are likely to coerce participation.

(b) When offering professional services as an inducement for research participation, psychologists clarify the nature of the services, as well as the risks, obligations and limitations. (See also Standard 6.05, Barter with Clients/Patients.)

8.07 Deception in Research

(a) Psychologists do not conduct a study involving deception unless they have determined that the use of deceptive techniques is justified by the study’s significant prospective scientific, educational or applied value and that effective nondeceptive alternative procedures are not feasible.

(b) Psychologists do not deceive prospective participants about research that is reasonably expected to cause physical pain or severe emotional distress.

(c) Psychologists explain any deception that is an integral feature of the design and conduct of an experiment to participants as early as is feasible, preferably at the conclusion of their participation, but no later than at the conclusion of the data collection, and permit participants to withdraw their data. (See also Standard 8.08, Debriefing.)

8.08 Debriefing

(a) Psychologists provide a prompt opportunity for participants to obtain appropriate information about the nature, results, and conclusions of the research, and they take reasonable steps to correct any misconceptions that participants may have of which the psychologists are aware.

(b) If scientific or humane values justify delaying or withholding this information, psychologists take reasonable measures to reduce the risk of harm.

(c) When psychologists become aware that research procedures have harmed a participant, they take reasonable steps to minimize the harm.

8.09 Humane Care and Use of Animals in Research

(a) Psychologists acquire, care for, use, and dispose of animals in compliance with current federal, state and local laws and regulations, and with professional standards.

(b) Psychologists trained in research methods and experienced in the care of laboratory animals supervise all procedures involving animals and are responsible for ensuring appropriate consideration of their comfort, health and humane treatment.

(c) Psychologists ensure that all individuals under their supervision who are using animals have received instruction in research methods and in the care, maintenance and handling of the species being used, to the extent appropriate to their role. (See also Standard 2.05, Delegation of Work to Others.)

(d) Psychologists make reasonable efforts to minimize the discomfort, infection, illness and pain of animal subjects.

(e) Psychologists use a procedure subjecting animals to pain, stress or privation only when an alternative procedure is unavailable and the goal is justified by its prospective scientific, educational or applied value.

(f) Psychologists perform surgical procedures under appropriate anesthesia and follow techniques to avoid infection and minimize pain during and after surgery.

(g) When it is appropriate that an animal’s life be terminated, psychologists proceed rapidly, with an effort to minimize pain and in accordance with accepted procedures.

8.10 Reporting Research Results

(a) Psychologists do not fabricate data. (See also Standard 5.01a, Avoidance of False or Deceptive Statements.)

(b) If psychologists discover significant errors in their published data, they take reasonable steps to correct such errors in a correction, retraction, erratum or other appropriate publication means.

8.11 Plagiarism

Psychologists do not present portions of another’s work or data as their own, even if the other work or data source is cited occasionally.

8.12 Publication Credit

(a) Psychologists take responsibility and credit, including authorship credit, only for work they have actually performed or to which they have substantially contributed. (See also Standard 8.12b, Publication Credit.)

(b) Principal authorship and other publication credits accurately reflect the relative scientific or professional contributions of the individuals involved, regardless of their relative status. Mere possession of an institutional position, such as department chair, does not justify authorship credit. Minor contributions to the research or to the writing for publications are acknowledged appropriately, such as in footnotes or in an introductory statement.

(c) Except under exceptional circumstances, a student is listed as principal author on any multiple-authored article that is substantially based on the student’s doctoral dissertation. Faculty advisors discuss publication credit with students as early as feasible and throughout the research and publication process as appropriate. (See also Standard 8.12b, Publication Credit.)

8.13 Duplicate Publication of Data

Psychologists do not publish, as original data, data that have been previously published. This does not preclude republishing data when they are accompanied by proper acknowledgment.

8.14 Sharing Research Data for Verification

(a) After research results are published, psychologists do not withhold the data on which their conclusions are based from other competent professionals who seek to verify the substantive claims through reanalysis and who intend to use such data only for that purpose, provided that the confidentiality of the participants can be protected and unless legal rights concerning proprietary data preclude their release. This does not preclude psychologists from requiring that such individuals or groups be responsible for costs associated with the provision of such information.

(b) Psychologists who request data from other psychologists to verify the substantive claims through reanalysis may use shared data only for the declared purpose. Requesting psychologists obtain prior written agreement for all other uses of the data.

8.15 Reviewers

Psychologists who review material submitted for presentation, publication, grant or research proposal review respect the confidentiality of and the proprietary rights in such information of those who submitted it.

9.01 Bases for Assessments

(a) Psychologists base the opinions contained in their recommendations, reports and diagnostic or evaluative statements, including forensic testimony, on information and techniques sufficient to substantiate their findings. (See also Standard 2.04, Bases for Scientific and Professional Judgments.)

(b) Except as noted in 9.01c, psychologists provide opinions of the psychological characteristics of individuals only after they have conducted an examination of the individuals adequate to support their statements or conclusions. When, despite reasonable efforts, such an examination is not practical, psychologists document the efforts they made and the result of those efforts, clarify the probable impact of their limited information on the reliability and validity of their opinions and appropriately limit the nature and extent of their conclusions or recommendations. (See also Standards 2.01, Boundaries of Competence, and 9.06, Interpreting Assessment Results.)

(c) When psychologists conduct a record review or provide consultation or supervision and an individual examination is not warranted or necessary for the opinion, psychologists explain this and the sources of information on which they based their conclusions and recommendations.

9.02 Use of Assessments

(a) Psychologists administer, adapt, score, interpret or use assessment techniques, interviews, tests or instruments in a manner and for purposes that are appropriate in light of the research on or evidence of the usefulness and proper application of the techniques.

(b) Psychologists use assessment instruments whose validity and reliability have been established for use with members of the population tested. When such validity or reliability has not been established, psychologists describe the strengths and limitations of test results and interpretation.

(c) Psychologists use assessment methods that are appropriate to an individual’s language preference and competence, unless the use of an alternative language is relevant to the assessment issues.

9.03 Informed Consent in Assessments

(a) Psychologists obtain informed consent for assessments, evaluations or diagnostic services, as described in Standard 3.10, Informed Consent, except when (1) testing is mandated by law or governmental regulations; (2) informed consent is implied because testing is conducted as a routine educational, institutional or organizational activity (e.g., when participants voluntarily agree to assessment when applying for a job); or (3) one purpose of the testing is to evaluate decisional capacity. Informed consent includes an explanation of the nature and purpose of the assessment, fees, involvement of third parties and limits of confidentiality and sufficient opportunity for the client/patient to ask questions and receive answers.

(b) Psychologists inform persons with questionable capacity to consent or for whom testing is mandated by law or governmental regulations about the nature and purpose of the proposed assessment services, using language that is reasonably understandable to the person being assessed.

(c) Psychologists using the services of an interpreter obtain informed consent from the client/patient to use that interpreter, ensure that confidentiality of test results and test security are maintained, and include in their recommendations, reports and diagnostic or evaluative statements, including forensic testimony, discussion of any limitations on the data obtained. (See also Standards 2.05, Delegation of Work to Others; 4.01, Maintaining Confidentiality; 9.01, Bases for Assessments; 9.06, Interpreting Assessment Results; and 9.07, Assessment by Unqualified Persons.)

9.04 Release of Test Data

(a) The term test data refers to raw and scaled scores, client/patient responses to test questions or stimuli and psychologists’ notes and recordings concerning client/patient statements and behavior during an examination. Those portions of test materials that include client/patient responses are included in the definition of test data. Pursuant to a client/patient release, psychologists provide test data to the client/patient or other persons identified in the release. Psychologists may refrain from releasing test data to protect a client/patient or others from substantial harm or misuse or misrepresentation of the data or the test, recognizing that in many instances release of confidential information under these circumstances is regulated by law. (See also Standard 9.11, Maintaining Test Security.)

(b) In the absence of a client/patient release, psychologists provide test data only as required by law or court order.

9.05 Test Construction

Psychologists who develop tests and other assessment techniques use appropriate psychometric procedures and current scientific or professional knowledge for test design, standardization, validation, reduction or elimination of bias and recommendations for use.

9.06 Interpreting Assessment Results

When interpreting assessment results, including automated interpretations, psychologists take into account the purpose of the assessment as well as the various test factors, test-taking abilities and other characteristics of the person being assessed, such as situational, personal, linguistic and cultural differences that might affect psychologists’ judgments or reduce the accuracy of their interpretations. They indicate any significant limitations of their interpretations. (See also Standards 2.01b and c, Boundaries of Competence, and 3.01, Unfair Discrimination.)

9.07 Assessment by Unqualified Persons

Psychologists do not promote the use of psychological assessment techniques by unqualified persons, except when such use is conducted for training purposes with appropriate supervision. (See also Standard 2.05, Delegation of Work to Others.)

9.08 Obsolete Tests and Outdated Test Results

(a) Psychologists do not base their assessment or intervention decisions or recommendations on data or test results that are outdated for the current purpose.

(b) Psychologists do not base such decisions or recommendations on tests and measures that are obsolete and not useful for the current purpose.

9.09 Test Scoring and Interpretation Services

(a) Psychologists who offer assessment or scoring services to other professionals accurately describe the purpose, norms, validity, reliability and applications of the procedures and any special qualifications applicable to their use.

(b) Psychologists select scoring and interpretation services (including automated services) on the basis of evidence of the validity of the program and procedures as well as on other appropriate considerations. (See also Standard 2.01b and c, Boundaries of Competence.)

(c) Psychologists retain responsibility for the appropriate application, interpretation and use of assessment instruments, whether they score and interpret such tests themselves or use automated or other services.

9.10 Explaining Assessment Results

Regardless of whether the scoring and interpretation are done by psychologists, by employees or assistants or by automated or other outside services, psychologists take reasonable steps to ensure that explanations of results are given to the individual or designated representative unless the nature of the relationship precludes provision of an explanation of results (such as in some organizational consulting, pre-employment or security screenings, and forensic evaluations), and this fact has been clearly explained to the person being assessed in advance.

9.11 Maintaining Test Security

The term test materials refers to manuals, instruments, protocols and test questions or stimuli and does not include test data as defined in Standard 9.04, Release of Test Data. Psychologists make reasonable efforts to maintain the integrity and security of test materials and other assessment techniques consistent with law and contractual obligations, and in a manner that permits adherence to this Ethics Code.

10.01 Informed Consent to Therapy

(a) When obtaining informed consent to therapy as required in Standard 3.10, Informed Consent, psychologists inform clients/patients as early as is feasible in the therapeutic relationship about the nature and anticipated course of therapy, fees, involvement of third parties and limits of confidentiality and provide sufficient opportunity for the client/patient to ask questions and receive answers. (See also Standards 4.02, Discussing the Limits of Confidentiality, and 6.04, Fees and Financial Arrangements.)

(b) When obtaining informed consent for treatment for which generally recognized techniques and procedures have not been established, psychologists inform their clients/patients of the developing nature of the treatment, the potential risks involved, alternative treatments that may be available and the voluntary nature of their participation. (See also Standards 2.01e, Boundaries of Competence, and 3.10, Informed Consent.)

(c) When the therapist is a trainee and the legal responsibility for the treatment provided resides with the supervisor, the client/patient, as part of the informed consent procedure, is informed that the therapist is in training and is being supervised and is given the name of the supervisor.

10.02 Therapy Involving Couples or Families

(a) When psychologists agree to provide services to several persons who have a relationship (such as spouses, significant others, or parents and children), they take reasonable steps to clarify at the outset (1) which of the individuals are clients/patients and (2) the relationship the psychologist will have with each person. This clarification includes the psychologist’s role and the probable uses of the services provided or the information obtained. (See also Standard 4.02, Discussing the Limits of Confidentiality.)

(b) If it becomes apparent that psychologists may be called on to perform potentially conflicting roles (such as family therapist and then witness for one party in divorce proceedings), psychologists take reasonable steps to clarify and modify, or withdraw from, roles appropriately. (See also Standard 3.05c, Multiple Relationships.)

10.03 Group Therapy

When psychologists provide services to several persons in a group setting, they describe at the outset the roles and responsibilities of all parties and the limits of confidentiality.

10.04 Providing Therapy to Those Served by Others

In deciding whether to offer or provide services to those already receiving mental health services elsewhere, psychologists carefully consider the treatment issues and the potential client’s/patient’s welfare. Psychologists discuss these issues with the client/patient or another legally authorized person on behalf of the client/patient in order to minimize the risk of confusion and conflict, consult with the other service providers when appropriate, and proceed with caution and sensitivity to the therapeutic issues.

10.05 Sexual Intimacies with Current Therapy Clients/Patients

Psychologists do not engage in sexual intimacies with current therapy clients/patients.

10.06 Sexual Intimacies with Relatives or Significant Others of Current Therapy Clients/Patients

Psychologists do not engage in sexual intimacies with individuals they know to be close relatives, guardians, or significant others of current clients/patients. Psychologists do not terminate therapy to circumvent this standard.

10.07 Therapy with Former Sexual Partners

Psychologists do not accept as therapy clients/patients persons with whom they have engaged in sexual intimacies.

10.08 Sexual Intimacies with Former Therapy Clients/Patients

(a) Psychologists do not engage in sexual intimacies with former clients/patients for at least two years after cessation or termination of therapy.

(b) Psychologists do not engage in sexual intimacies with former clients/patients even after a two-year interval except in the most unusual circumstances. Psychologists who engage in such activity after the two years following cessation or termination of therapy and of having no sexual contact with the former client/patient bear the burden of demonstrating that there has been no exploitation, in light of all relevant factors, including (1) the amount of time that has passed since therapy terminated; (2) the nature, duration, and intensity of the therapy; (3) the circumstances of termination; (4) the client’s/patient’s personal history; (5) the client’s/patient’s current mental status; (6) the likelihood of adverse impact on the client/patient; and (7) any statements or actions made by the therapist during the course of therapy suggesting or inviting the possibility of a post-termination sexual or romantic relationship with the client/patient. (See also Standard 3.05, Multiple Relationships.)

10.09 Interruption of Therapy

When entering into employment or contractual relationships, psychologists make reasonable efforts to provide for orderly and appropriate resolution of responsibility for client/patient care in the event that the employment or contractual relationship ends, with paramount consideration given to the welfare of the client/patient. (See also Standard 3.12, Interruption of Psychological Services.)

10.10 Terminating Therapy

(a) Psychologists terminate therapy when it becomes reasonably clear that the client/patient no longer needs the service, is not likely to benefit, or is being harmed by continued service.(b) Psychologists may terminate therapy when threatened or otherwise endangered by the client/patient or another person with whom the client/patient has a relationship.© Except where precluded by the actions of clients/patients or third-party payors, prior to termination psychologists provide pre-termination counseling and suggest alternative service providers as appropriate

Attachment A.7

VA Core VALUES, STANDARDS OF ETHICAL CONDUCT, AND RELATED RESPONSIBILITIES

This section describes the Core Values, Characteristics, and Customer Experience Principles that serve as internal guidelines for employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). These Core Values, Characteristics, and Customer Experience Principles define VA employees, articulate what VA stands for, and underscore its moral obligation to veterans, their families, and other beneficiaries. They are intended to establish one overarching set of guidelines that apply to all VA Administrations and staff offices, confirming the values already instilled in many VA employees and enforcing their commitment to provide the best experience possible to veterans, servicemembers, their families, caregivers, and survivors.

VA's Core Values define VA employees. They describe the organization's culture and character, and serve as the foundation for the way VA employees should interact with each other, as well as with people outside the organization. They also serve as a common bond between all employees regardless of their grade, specialty area, or location. These Core Values are Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. Together, the first letters of the Core Values spell “I CARE,” and VA employees should adopt this motto and these Core Values in their day-to-day operations.

(a) Integrity. VA employees will act with high moral principle, adhere to the highest professional standards, and maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom they engage.

(b) Commitment. VA employees will work diligently to serve veterans and other beneficiaries, be driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission, and fulfill their individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

(c) Advocacy. VA employees will be truly veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of veterans and other beneficiaries.

(d) Respect. VA employees will treat all those they serve and with whom they work with dignity and respect, and they will show respect to earn it.

(e) Excellence. VA employees will strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement, and be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for their actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

While Core Values define VA employees, the Core Characteristics define what VA stands for and what VA strives to be as an organization. These are aspirational goals that VA wants its employees, veterans, and the American people to associate with the Department and with its workforce. These Core characteristics describe the traits all VA organizations should possess and demonstrate, and they identify the qualities needed to successfully accomplish today's missions and also support the ongoing transformation to a 21st Century VA. These characteristics are:

(a) Trustworthy. VA earns the trust of those it serves, every day, through the actions of its employees. They provide care, benefits, and services with compassion, dependability, effectiveness, and transparency.

(b) Accessible. VA engages and welcomes veterans and other beneficiaries, facilitating their use of the entire array of its services. Each interaction will be positive and productive.

(c) Quality. VA provides the highest standard of care and services to veterans and beneficiaries while managing the cost of its programs and being efficient stewards of all resources entrusted to it by the American people. VA is a model of unrivalled excellence due to employees who are empowered, trusted by their leaders, and respected for their competence and dedication.

(d) Innovative. VA prizes curiosity and initiative, encourages creative contributions from all employees, seeks continuous improvement, and adapts to remain at the forefront in knowledge, proficiency, and capability to deliver the highest standard of care and services to all of the people it serves.

(e) Agile. VA anticipates and adapts quickly to current challenges and new requirements by continuously assessing the environment in which it operates and devising solutions to better serve veterans, other beneficiaries, and Service members.

(f) Integrated. VA links care and services across the Department; other federal, state, and local agencies; partners; and Veterans Services Organizations to provide useful and understandable programs to veterans and other beneficiaries. VA's relationship with the Department of Defense is unique, and VA will nurture it for the benefit of veterans and Service members.

NAVAHCS Doctoral Psychology Internship Program

Intern Handbook

Attachment A.8

Intern’s Statement of Responsibility

I have read and understood the APA Ethical Principles for Psychologist and Code of Conduct, the VA Core Values (I-CARE) document as well as the NAVAHCS Due Process and Grievance procedures. I acknowledge that these are the policies and procedures of NAVAHCS Doctoral Psychology Internship and that I am responsible for being aware of them and for abiding by them at all times during the internship year.

____________________________ _____________

Intern’s Signature Date

___________________________ ______________

Director of Training Signature Date

NAVAHCS Doctoral Psychology Internship Program

Intern Handbook

Attachment A.9

Interns’ Individualized Learning Plan

Below you will find descriptions of the Major and Minor rotations, including the basic opportunities provided and the minimum requirements for successful completion. Additional opportunities based upon individual interests, strengths and weaknesses, as well as resources and staff, can be developed and added or in some cases substituted. Please rate your choices in order of priority related to your professional goals and circle the corresponding number.

MAJOR PLACEMENTS - Two rotations of 6-months each, 30 hours per week

Major Rotation - Mental Health Outpatient

Psychology interns who choose and/or are assigned to the Mental Health Clinic (MHC) rotation will have a diverse experience providing services to outpatients with varied diagnoses and treatment needs in both the mental health clinic and through the use of VVC/CVT. The outpatient MHC provides a comprehensive array of services including: diagnostic screening and assessment; individual and group psychotherapy; suicide and risk assessment; crisis management; capacity evaluations; psycho-educational classes; and interdisciplinary consultations related to medication management, mental health treatment and/or discharge from mental health therapy. All MHC services are empirically-supported as dictated by the VHA Uniform Guide to Mental Health. The MHC rotation provides interns with experiences working with individuals and groups with a broad spectrum of psychiatric diagnoses, co-occurring disorders, medical co-morbidities, phases of life, ethnicities, diverse cultural backgrounds, and socio-cultural identities.

The psychology intern's integration into the MHC will begin with the observation of service delivery by supervisor, progression to interns providing the service with supervisor observation and culminate with the intern's performing the services independently with ongoing supervision of gradually decreasing intensity. Interns will have the opportunity to be exposed to empirically-supported treatments and evidenced based practice, which will include but is not limited to various CBT treatments. Interns will receive training on the appropriate use of VVC/CVT for the delivery of psychological services and will, after sufficient observation of the provision of these services, provide services by VVC/CVT under the observation of their supervisor and then independently as they attain the necessary skills and knowledge. During the Mental Health Clinic rotation, interns will follow on average caseload of ten MHC individual outpatient cases, at one time, and will lead or co-lead groups as available. Interns on this rotation will complete psychological assessment batteries of varying types. A typical week for an intern on this rotation would include conducting psychosocial intakes, providing individual therapy, co-facilitating a group, attending a consultation group for therapy providers, assisting in covering an Open Access clinic, and consulting and collaborating with MHC interdisciplinary staff, including psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, addiction therapists, psychiatric nurses, and medical support staff. This includes consulting with staff in both the PTSD Clinical Team (PCT) and the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Team (PRRC). For interns in the MHC rotation, we focus on and strive to offer a wide range of clinical experiences to add breadth to an intern’s generalist psychology training.

As with all NAVAHCS internship major rotations, in addition to providing clinical services, psychology interns will spend time shadowing the supervisor(s), and/or administrative and management staff, as they attend to the daily programming (development and evaluation) needs specific to the rotation. These shadowing experiences will be discussed in supervision to ensure that interns can accurately identify and reflect on the complex and competing issues that impact program development and evaluation in the context of this rotation.

Supervision: Interns will receive a minimum of two hours of individual supervision per week.

Supervising Psychologist: Dr. David Shirley

Major Rotation - ICPPR

Integrative Chronic Pain Program Rotation

The Integrative Chronic Pain Program rotation is an opportunity to work on an interprofessional team. The placement is part of the pain team working with chronic pain patients from a whole health perspective. The Integrative Chronic Pain Program team works using the Whole Health model of care to help Veterans set goals and work toward improving their lives. Interns will provide consultation, assessment, and empirically supported individual and group therapy for Veterans with chronic pain. As a part of the rotation, interns will be trained in CBT for Chronic Pain, ACT for Chronic Pain, and the neuroscience education approach to working with Veterans with chronic pain.

Interns will complete orientations to the program and pain focused intakes to include Whole Health assessments and goal setting. Interns will co-facilitate/facilitate groups including a general education/support group and psychoeducational groups related to the neuroscience of pain. Interns will also have individual patients to assist with pain and other health concerns. Interns will have the opportunity to complete psychological evaluations for placement of Spinal Cord Stimulators as a part of this rotation.

Interns engaging in this rotation will learn about chronic pain and how it is treated. They will interact with other disciplines to learn how they work together to care for Veterans with chronic pain. Some interns will begin with previous experience with chronic pain patients, while for others this will be a new area. Training will be based on the previous experience of interns and will focus on meeting them where they are and helping them grow and learn.

Supervision: Interns will receive a minimum of two hours of individual supervision per week.

Supervising Psychologist: Dr. Carol Brooks

Major Rotation - PTSD Clinical Team

The PTSD Clinical Team (PCT) is a specialized outpatient program that provides assessment, consultation, and treatment designed to address military trauma in Veterans of all eras. VHA and APA best practice guidelines for treatment of PTSD will be emphasized throughout this rotation. Interns will have the opportunity to work collaboratively with others on the team, including social work, and psychiatry, peer support. Working on this interdisciplinary team, interns will gain experience with psychodiagnostic assessment for PTSD (i.e., CAPS-5), collaborative decision making, and treatment planning. They will become familiar with individual and group trauma-focused intervention and facilitate individual evidence-based protocols (i.e. PE, CPT, WET, COPE etc.). Additionally, interns will gain exposure to providing comprehensive treatment for Veterans presenting with common comorbidities and risk factors, as well as complex trauma histories. Additional opportunities include participation in Crisis Intervention Team Training with local first responders and police, as well as engagement in PTSD Awareness and Outreach.

Supervision: Interns will receive a minimum of two hours of individual supervision weekly.

Supervising Psychologist: Dr. Julie Rosebrook

MINOR PLACEMENTS (Three rotations of 4-months each of 8 hours per week)

Minor Rotation - Assessment

All interns will complete the assessment minor rotation. On this rotation, interns will respond to requests for psychological assessments from mental health and other areas of the VA hospital. They will conduct psychosocial interviews, select appropriate tests to answer referral questions, and complete testing. Interns will write reports and provide feedback. Most assessments will be related to diagnostic clarity, but could include other questions related to treatment and care.

Supervision: Interns will receive a minimum of one hour of individual supervision per week.

Supervising Psychologist: Dr. Thor Johansen

Minor Rotation – Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

NAVAHCS utilizes the empirically supported recovery model in the provision of services to veterans with serious and persistent mental illness and significant functional impairment. The function of PRRC is to normalize the veteran’s daily experience by providing support, treatment, and education to empower them to attain for themselves a life of independence, quality and fulfillment. Interns completing the PRRC rotation will receive experience in implementing the recovery model in individual and group format and will work collaboratively with an interprofessional team including social workers, nursing staff, vocational staff, and peer counselors as well as with referral sources and consults. This minor rotation also includes the opportunity to ride along with our Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR) team which serves Veterans with serious, chronic mental illness who require case-management in the home and community to address both psychiatric and physical health needs. For this minor placement, interns are asked to complete 2 rotations (8 months).

Supervision: Interns will receive a minimum of one hour of individual supervision weekly from the PRRC coordinator Ali Cassidy, LCSW and the supervising psychologist.

Supervising Psychologist: Dr. Carin Grzelak

Minor Rotation – Women’s Mental Health

Wednesday 0730-1600

This rotation is meant to increase interns’ awareness of how women’s health affects mental health, learn about the Women’s Mental Health (WMH) Champion role and responsibility. The intern will be learning about gender-specific and gender-informed mental health care. Interns will be providing mental health services that could include treatment of reproductive health issues, prenatal/postpartum depression, adjustment to medical conditions affecting mental health (i.e., breast cancer, gynecological cancer, etc.), mental health issues associated with sexual functioning concerns, role transitions, and grief issues. The intern will work with the Women’s Mental Health Campion (WMH Champion) as a point of contact for matters related to women's mental health, reviewing trends, policies, and events related to women’s mental health. Although not required, the intern is encouraged to complete specialized Reproductive Mental Health Training Course (2 sessions) and obtain certification during this rotation. The intern can tailor the rotation to their interests of either more clinical or program development work.

Supervising Psychologist: Dr. Vera Kurzkurt

Minor Rotation – Leadership and MH Administration

The Leadership/Administration rotation is designed to introduce interns to the various facets of VA Leadership with an in-depth focus on MH Administration. It is a good fit for those interns who may aspire to future leadership roles. Time will be spent shadowing and learning from respective MH Leaders, attending multidisciplinary leadership meetings and committees, being exposed to administrative operations, and review professional literature on leadership models. Aside from working with the Chief of Mental Health, intern will work closely with the MH Clinical Improvement Coordinator/Station EBP Coordinator (a Psychologist) and the Workplace Violence Prevention Coordinator (a Social Worker) who facilitates the Disruptive Behavior Committee.

Supervision: Interns will receive a minimum of one hour of individual supervision weekly.

Supervising Psychologist: Dr. Carin Grzelak

Minor Rotation-Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program:

Commonly referred to as the Domiciliary, the program maintains 120 residential care beds providing treatment for Veterans with broad range of mental illnesses, behavioral health challenges and substance use disorder disorders as well as vocational rehabilitation for Veterans who are homeless and unemployed. This placement provides the intern with an opportunity to practice in a bidirectional care setting to assess and treat a diverse group of patients with a broad range of diagnoses and challenging life stressors including health related problems resulting from substance abuse. This setting affords the student a unique chance to follow the progress of a resident over time and witness real time psychological and physical health improvements on a daily basis. The supervising psychologist utilizes an apprenticeship model, affording the intern an unparalleled opportunity to develop and function as an integral part of dynamic interdisciplinary and interprofessional team, including medical and mental health providers and support staff, peer support specialists, occupational and recreational therapists, nutritionists, and vocational rehabilitation specialists. Interns on this rotation will attend and participate in staff meetings, staff retreats, multidisciplinary treatment team meetings, applicant screening committee, therapeutic community meetings, and function as a member of the clinical consultation team.

Interns on this rotation provide individual and group psychotherapy as well as co-therapy with providers from other disciplines. Primary treatment opportunities in the Dom include: Leading psychoeducational groups for culturally diverse patients including Native American Veterans; individual psychotherapy; co-leading interdisciplinary and interprofessional treatment meetings; providing in-service education to diverse staff; and some opportunities for brief assessment. The integrated clinical team includes a physician, physician’s extender, and nursing staff, ensuring that the intern will grow in their knowledge of the biological etiologies, sequelae, and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders. The interns will have opportunities to collaborate with nurses, nutritionists and vocational and recreational therapists in developing comprehensive treatment plans. This collaboration will provide the intern with a clear understanding of the manner in which various disciplines work together with the Veteran to develop and implement individualized and successful treatment plans. In addition to being a frontline clinical provider, the intern serves as a consultant to staff members from other disciplines and to less experienced trainees.

Interns who successfully complete this rotation will demonstrate knowledge of the presentations, etiologies, and assessment of severe mental illness, personality disorders, substance use disorders and other DSM 5 disorders. The intern will achieve competencies in: Assessment and diagnosis; treatment planning; provision of individual and group psychotherapy; provision of psycho-educational groups and in-service teaching; as well as bidirectional care in the form of consultation, education, and professional collaboration with psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, social workers and primary care providers.

As with all NAVAHCS internship major rotations, in addition to providing clinical services during the Domiciliary Rotation, interns will spend time shadowing the supervisor(s), and/or administrative and management staff, as they attend to the daily programming (development and evaluation) needs specific to the rotation. These shadowing experiences will be discussed in supervision to ensure that interns can accurately identify and reflect on the complex and competing issues that impact program development and evaluation in the context of this dynamic rotation.

A typical day on a minor rotation will consist off a morning huddle, group, treatment team meeting, and an individual therapy session. Additionally, you might be asked to consult on cases, do an in-service, or complete a brief same day assessment.

Supervision: Interns will receive minimum of one hour of individual supervision weekly by the Domiciliary Psychologist and Jason Ramos, LCSW.

Supervising Psychologists: Drs. Heather Conyngham and Eugene Olaiya

Professional Competencies

Research

Interns will demonstrate critical thinking and be able to integrate scientific knowledge with clinical practice. Interns will be able to apply the current scientific literature to evaluate their practices, interventions, and/or programs.

Ethical and legal standards

Interns will demonstrate knowledge of ethical and legal principles including the APA Ethical Principles and Code of Conduct. They will show an awareness of these principles and apply them in their daily practice.

Individual and multicultural awareness

Interns will demonstrate knowledge of self and others as cultural beings in the context of multicultural awareness in assessment, treatment, and consultation. Interns should show an awareness of, sensitivity to, and skill in working professionally with a wide range of individuals, groups, and communities who represent various cultural and personal backgrounds and characteristics.

Professional values, attitudes, and behaviors

Interns will demonstrate sound professional judgment and responsibility with progressive independence to resolve challenging situations throughout the training year. They will conduct themselves in a professional manner across settings and contexts. Interns will demonstrate the ability to manage workload and administrative tasks, as well as complete timely documentation. Interns will develop a professional identity over the course of the internship training year and learn how to function as a psychologist within an interprofessional team.

Communication and interpersonal skills

Interns will communicate verbally, nonverbally, and in writing in a professional and effective manner. These communications will be informative, articulate, succinct, and well-integrated with consideration given to the recipient of the information (e.g., client / family, other members of the interprofessional team, supervisor, etc.). Interns will demonstrate presentation skills by effectively communicating psychological principles, procedures, and/or data to colleagues, additional trainees, and other professions.

Assessment

Interns will be able to assess clients with a broad range of problems using a variety of psychological assessment instruments. Interns will gain proficiency in selecting assessment tools, conducting intake interviews, and integrating multiple sources of information (i.e., biopsychosocial history and test data) with consideration of individual and cultural factors. Interns will develop case conceptualization skills and offer concrete, useful recommendations tailored to answer the referral questions.

Intervention

Interns will demonstrate the ability to provide individual and group psychotherapeutic interventions in response to a range of presenting problems and treatment concerns, with particular attention to identifying treatment goals and providing evidence-based psychotherapies. Interns will be able to develop case conceptualizations relevant to the client with the ability to adapt an evidence-based intervention if appropriate. Interns will be able to identify and manage crisis needs and/or unexpected or difficult situations. They also will be able to effectively coordinate their interventions with other members of the interprofessional team involved with the client’s care.

Supervision

Interns will demonstrate the ability to understand the ethical and legal issues of the supervisor role. Interns will participate in role-plays and discussion of case examples along with a self-reflective supervisory assessment to assist in developing the intern’s supervisory style and philosophy. When available and appropriate, interns will provide supervision to less advanced students under a licensed psychologist. The following elements will occur in direct or through simulated practice exercises.

Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills

Interns will demonstrate knowledge and respect for the roles and perspectives of other professions. They will apply the knowledge of consultation models and practices in direct or simulated consultation with individuals and their families, other health care professionals and interprofessional groups.

Attachment A.9

Individualized Learning Plan

Goals for Internship –

Areas for growth based on competencies – these should not be tasks (e.g. group experience, learn CBT, etc.), but instead areas for growth that can be achieved through tasks.

Research:

Ethics:

Multicultural Awareness:

Professional values, attitudes, and behaviors:

Communication and interpersonal skills:

Assessment:

Intervention:

Supervision:

Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills:

Rotation Choices:

Major Rotation I: ______________________________________________________

Major Rotation 2:______________________________________________________

Minor Rotation 1:

Minor Rotation 2:

Minor Rotation 3:

Intern:

Attachment A.10

Northern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System

Pre-doctoral Psychology Internship Program

Weekly Supervision Form

Intern: ________________________ Supervisor: ___________________________

Rotation:______________ Date of Supervision: _______Duration: ___ Type: Grp Ind

Content Source: (Check all that apply)

___ Intern’s Case Presentation ____ Intern’s Description of Referral/Consult

___Supervisor’s Observation of Session ____ Intern’s Observation of Supervisor

___ Intern’s Documentation/Report ____ Ind. Co-Therapy Conducted w/Intern

___ Intern’s Audio Reviewed ____ Grp.Co-Therapy Conducted w/Intern

___ Discussion of scholarly material relevant to case

___ Supervisor’s Observation of Intern Interaction in Interdisciplinary Team Meetings

___ Supervisor’s Observation of Intern Interaction in Administrative/Management Mtg.

___ Observation of Intern in Didactics/Seminar

___ Presentation of Intern in Didactics/Seminar

Competencies Addressed/Observed: (Check all that apply):

___ Professionalism ____ Reflection/Self-Assessment

___ Consultation ____ Scientific Knowledge/Methods

___ Ethical and Legal Standards ____ Research and Evaluation

___ Supervision ____ Management/Administration

___ Interdisciplinary Systems ____ Advocacy

___ Relationships ____ Individual and Multicultural Awareness

___ Intervention ____ Assessment

Supervisor Feedback:_____________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Intern Feedback:______________________________________________ ____ ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Supervisor:________________________ Intern:___________________________





Attachment A.11

Northern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System

Doctoral Psychology Internship Program

Supervision Contract

Rotation:____________________

Rotation Start Date: ___________

Rotation Completion Date: _____

This is an agreement between ________________________, hereafter referred to as intern, and Dr. ­­­__________________________________­­­­­­­­­, hereafter referred to as supervisor. The purpose of this supervision contract is to explain the responsibilities of the intern and the supervisor for the learning activities and supervision processes related to this rotation. This document defines the roles of intern and supervisor and clarifies expectations each may have for the other. The training activities specified in this document are consistent with the goals of the training program as outlined in the NAVAHCS Psychology Internship Handbook and are part of an integrated and coordinated sequence of learning experiences designed to prepare the intern for entry into professional practice as a clinical psychologist.

Approximately 50% of the rotation will be spent in the provision and support of direct clinical service in addition to participation in interdisciplinary activities, management, administration, and teaching. There may be rotation-specific reading assignments, which will be individualized based on training needs and the intern’s specific interests.

The interns will receive a minimum of 4 hours supervision, at least 2 of which will be individual, 1 from the supervisor of your major rotation and 1 from the supervisor of your minor rotation. An additional hour of supervision will be provided in your major rotation, and this may be either individual or group supervision. A fourth hour of group supervision will be provided by a rotation of staff psychologists from the Training Committee each week. The intern will receive 4 hours of supervision during each week and a minimum of 2 of these hours will be provided on an individual basis by a licensed psychologist who is either designated as a supervisor or as an adjunct supervisor by the Internship Training Program. All psychologists providing supervision will bear legal clinical responsibility for the cases seen under their supervision. If a rotation supervisor is unavailable and is unable to provide scheduled supervision, that supervisor and or the Director of Training will designate a covering supervisor, and the intern will be notified. At no time will the intern be unaware of who their supervisor is or how to access them.

The intern may expect the following as part of the supervisory process:

Sharing of the supervisor’s professional background and clinical competencies germane to practice within the rotation arena.

Sharing of the supervisor’s style and orientation as it pertains to the practice of supervision.

Specific instructions regarding standard operating procedures and clinical documentation guidelines that are particular to this rotation.

Opportunity to observe and interact with the supervisor in a manner that facilitates clinical growth and competence.

Respect for cultural and power differences within the supervisor-supervisee-patient triad.

A relationship characterized by:

Open communication, tolerance for professional disagreement, and two-way feedback. The expectation that the intern will confidently voice disagreements and differences of opinion. Awareness of personal factors, such as values, beliefs, biases, and predisposition. At no time will the supervisor require the intern to disclose personal information regarding sexual history, history of abuse, psychological treatment, and relationships with parents, peers, and spouses or significant others unless this information is necessary to evaluate or obtain assistance for the intern when it is judged that such issues are preventing the intern from performing his/her training or professionally related activities in a competent manner or the intern poses a threat to self or others. The supervisor will directly observe the intern in all areas of practice to be evaluated. The availability of the supervisor or their designee for any and all emergency situations above and beyond scheduled supervision times. Timely completion of supervision-related administrative procedures. Communication of coverage assignments for supervision when the supervisor is away from the work setting.

Other procedural aspects and limits to confidentiality in supervision: Although in supervision only the information that relates to the client is confidential, the supervisor will treat intern disclosures with discretion. There are limits of confidentiality for intern disclosures regarding clients or themselves. These include, but are not limited to, ethical and legal violations and indication of harm to self or others. The supervisor will discuss the intern’s development and strengths with the Training Director and other members of the training committee at this facility and may communicate whenever needed with the intern’s graduate program faculty and supervisors. Written progress reports will be submitted to the intern’s graduate program and training director describing the intern’s development, strengths, and areas of concern.



The Supervisor may expect from the intern the following:

Adherence to clinic, ethical and legal codes and NAVAHCS policies. Timely completion of all required program elements (i.e., documentation, case presentations, attendance of didactics and seminars, etc.). Use of required clinical evaluation and report formats. Completion of all required clinical documentation within an appropriate timeframe of service delivery as indicated by your supervisor. Openness and receptivity to feedback. Adherence to the requirement that all patients be provided with name and contact information of supervisor responsible for their case. Proper preparation for all supervision sessions and prompt attendance. An understanding that the supervisor bears liability in supervision and thus it is essential that the intern share complete information regarding patients and abide by the supervisor’s final decisions, as the welfare of the patient is tantamount. An understanding that the intern must follow proper clinic protocol in the case of an emergency, including immediate notification of supervisor, independent of scheduled supervision times, whenever patient safety is in jeopardy. Prompt notification about absences and use of clinic protocols for notifying patients of need to cancel appointments.

Intern’s Personal Goal(s) for this rotation:

______________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________

__________________

Performance Evaluation:

As outlined in the Training Manual expected levels of competency development demonstrated at the end of each rotation are described in the Competency Assessment Ratings Form. Interns will complete a formative assessment in collaboration with their supervisor at mid-rotation. A summative evaluation will be completed by the Training Faculty at mid-year and at the end of the year. An intern whose competency ratings are lower than what is expected at the mid-year will be placed on a remedial status. This information will be discussed with the intern and plans will be made at that time to remediate any deficiencies. If a remedial plan does not bring an intern up to expected competency levels by the stipulated time, the intern may be placed on probation or may fail to successfully complete the internship by recommendation of the Training Committee.

______________________

Psychology Intern

______________________

Rotation Supervisor

______________________

Director of Training