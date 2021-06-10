Mission and vision

Our mission

Honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

Our vision

VA Northern California health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience.

We will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based.

This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.

It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation's well-being through education, research and service in National emergencies.

Core Values

Integrity : Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage. Commitment : Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities. Advocacy : Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries. Respect : Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it. Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Domains of value

Quality

Access

Function

Satisfaction

Cost Effectiveness

Who we serve

VA Northern California health care serves an area covering 17 counties, about 40,000 square miles, and about 151,000 Veterans.

Counties: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Placer, Sacramento, Shasta, Siskiyou, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

Congressional Districts: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. 7, 9, 11, and 13.