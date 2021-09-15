 Skip to Content
2nd Virtual Veterans Resource Fair

Join us for the Virtual Veterans Resource Fair on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, Sep 24, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
5100 Sierra College Blvd

Rocklin , CA

The Post 9/11 Military to VA program (M2VA) has collaborated with Sierra College and the Sacramento VET CENTER to host the 2nd Virtual Veterans Resource Fair scheduled for Sept. 24, 2021 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. The event will target POST 9/11 veterans; the VA and community organization speakers will educate and share information about resources available. 

