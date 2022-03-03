Resource fair & baby shower

March 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sacramento VAMC, Femoyer St., north parking lot.

Please join us for a day of education, celebration, and giveaways with information and services for Women Veterans of all ages. Take advantage of this FREE opportunity to learn more about VA Women’s Health Program, Health and Wellness Services, Social Work and Mental Health Services, Cal Vet Services, VBA Benefits, Employment Assistance Services, VA Homeless and Transitional Housing Programs, Supportive Services for Veterans and Families, Aging Resources, Patient Advocacy, Caregiver Support, Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) and LGBTQ+ Services, and much more!

Call Caren Cline at 916-548-2982 to confirm that you will be in attendance to be eligible to win a prize in addition to the baby shower gift you will be receiving. Baby shower gifts- in limited supply.

COVID-19 and Influenza vaccine clinics will also be available.