Tele-Town Hall for Aging Veterans
The VA Northern California Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Tele-Townhall on Tuesday, March 29 at 12 p.m. PST.
We’ll share information on VA programs and services for aging Veterans and give you a chance to ask questions.
To join the event online, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vanorthernca or click here to visit the Tele-Townhall page. To join by phone, call 833-305-1733.
