Tele-Town Hall for Aging Veterans

VA Northern California Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Tele-Townhall on Tuesday, March 29 at 12 p.m. PST

When
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. PT
Cost
Free

Registration

The VA Northern California Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Tele-Townhall on Tuesday, March 29 at 12 p.m. PST.

We’ll share information on VA programs and services for aging Veterans and give you a chance to ask questions.

To join the event online, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vanorthernca or click here to visit the Tele-Townhall page. To join by phone, call 833-305-1733.

It’s our honor to serve you.

