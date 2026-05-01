16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll at the Fairfield VA Clinic

VA’s 16th annual VA2K Walk and Roll will be hosted at various VA Northern California Health Care System sites from May 13 - May 22, 2026.

The annual VA2K Walk and Roll event incorporates a short 1.2 miles walk, encourages active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of unused household and unused clothing items. This May, the 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll event will be held at many of VA Northern California Health Care system sites.

The event is open to VA employees, Veterans and community members. For more event details visit: https://www.va.gov/northern-california-health-care/programs/16th-annual-va2k-walk-and-roll/.

Facility Theme: Unhoused Awareness