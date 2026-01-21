We are excited to invite you to our upcoming Veterans Tele Town Hall event, where we will be discussing the new reorganization plan for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This is an excellent opportunity for you to learn about the changes we are implementing to enhance our services and ensure that we continue to meet your needs effectively.

Despite the recent changes taking place across the VA, our commitment to serving Veterans remains stronger than ever. The reorganization of VA's health care system is designed to streamline our operations, enhance our service delivery, and ensure that we remain ready to serve you better.

Join us by calling in or join the conversation online for an opportunity to ask questions and voice your concerns! VA leadership and subject matter experts will be ready to answer your questions and address your concerns.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30, 2026

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Dial in to participate: 1-

Stream and listen from anywhere: