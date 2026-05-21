Memorial Day Ceremony

Join us this Memorial Day at our Mather campus to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Stand with us in gratitude—your presence matters. Attend in person or online as we pay tribute to our nation’s heroes.

Location: 10535 Hospital Way, Mather, CA 95655

Date & Time: Monday, May 25, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Livestream: Event will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/VANorthernCA

Join us in honoring the brave men and women who answered the call of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation’s freedom. Your presence matters—let us stand together in remembrance and gratitude for our fallen heroes. This Memorial Day, we gather to recognize their courage, commemorate their legacy, and express our enduring appreciation for their service. Attend in person or join us via livestream as we pay tribute to those who gave everything for our country.

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