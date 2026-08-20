International Overdose Awareness Day (Mather Campus)

Join us at the Sacramento VA Medical Center (Mather Campus) for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st! Connect, learn, and show your support for overdose prevention within the Veteran community. Free naloxone and fentanyl test strips will be available from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Can’t make it? Resources and support are always accessible—let’s stand together for safer, healthier communities!

Join Us for International Overdose Awareness Day – August 31st

VA Northern California Health Care System invites Veterans, families, and our community to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st at our campuses in Sacramento, Martinez, Chico, Redding, and Stockton.

Stand with us to remember those lost, support those affected, and learn more about overdose prevention in our community. Together, we can save lives and support one another!

Event Highlights:

Connect with other Veterans and community members

Learn about overdose prevention strategies

FREE naloxone (Narcan) kits and fentanyl test strips available

Event Times by Location:

If you’re unable to attend in person, you can still access harm reduction resources:

Contact your local VA Pharmacy to obtain naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

Need support for substance use?

Our VA Northern California Harm Reduction Team is here to help—call or visit findtreatment.gov.

In Crisis?

Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1.

For more information: