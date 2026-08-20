International Overdose Awareness Day (Redding VAMC)
Join us at the Redding VA Clinic for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st! Stop by from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm to connect with fellow Veterans, learn about overdose prevention, and receive free naloxone and fentanyl test strips. Resources and support are always available—even if you can’t attend in person. Let’s come together to support safer and healthier communities!
When:
Mon. Aug 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Main Entrance Lobby
3455 Knighton Road
Redding, CA
Cost:
Free
Join Us for International Overdose Awareness Day – August 31st
VA Northern California Health Care System invites Veterans, families, and our community to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st at our campuses in Sacramento, Martinez, Chico, Redding, and Stockton.
Stand with us to remember those lost, support those affected, and learn more about overdose prevention in our community. Together, we can save lives and support one another!
Event Highlights:
- Connect with other Veterans and community members
- Learn about overdose prevention strategies
- FREE naloxone (Narcan) kits and fentanyl test strips available
Event Times by Location:
- Sacramento VA Medical Center (Mather Campus): 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Martinez VA Medical Center: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Chico VA Clinic: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Redding VA Clinic: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic (Stockton): 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
If you’re unable to attend in person, you can still access harm reduction resources:
Contact your local VA Pharmacy to obtain naloxone and fentanyl test strips.
Need support for substance use?
Our VA Northern California Harm Reduction Team is here to help—call
In Crisis?
Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1.