National Day of Remembrance - 25th Anniversary of 9/11

Join us on September 11th to honor the 25th anniversary of Patriot Day. Gather with Veterans, staff, and community members at the Sacramento VA Medical Center—or online—to remember those we lost and pay tribute to our nation’s enduring courage.

Join us on September 11th as we mark the 25th anniversary of Patriot Day. Together, we will honor and remember the 2,977 lives lost, the brave first responders, and all those whose lives were forever changed. All staff, Veterans, and community members are invited to gather as we pay tribute to the enduring courage and resilience of our nation.

When: Friday, September 11, 2026 at 9:30 A.M.

Where: Sacramento VA Medical Center (Building 650, in front of the flag poles) — 10535 Hospital Way, Mather, CA 95655

This event will be livestreamed on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VANorthernCA

All other VA Northern California Health Care System sites of care will be joining us in observing a moment of silence at 9:30 A.M.