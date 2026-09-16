2nd Annual Veteran Benefit Panel
Join VA Northern California Health Care System and community partners for the 2nd Annual Veteran Benefit Panel on September 24. Learn about benefits, services and resources available to Veterans and their families, hear from VA and community programs, ask questions, and connect with organizations that can help.
When:
Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 650 | Room 1B271 | 1st Floor Auditorium
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA
Cost:
Free
Join the Veteran Community Partnerships (VCP) for the 2nd Annual Veteran Benefit Panel, bringing together VA Northern California Health Care System programs and VCP community organizations to connect Veterans, families, caregivers, survivors, and the broader community with information about available benefits, services, and resources.
The event will feature presentations from VA programs and community partners covering a range of topics, followed by a panel question-and-answer session and an opportunity to connect with VA programs and community organizations.
Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Sacramento VA Medical Center
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655-4200
Building 650, Room 1B271 – 1st Floor Auditorium
Featured Topics
- VA Mental Health & Suicide Prevention
- VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans
- VA Hospice and Palliative Care
- Center for Elders Independence
- VA Women Veterans Program
- Veteran Service Office (VSO)
- VA Veteran Experience Office
- VA Healthcare Enrollment & Beneficiary Travel
- Home Safety Services
Schedule
12:00–12:20 p.m. — Welcome, introductions and panel overview
12:20–2:00 p.m. — Benefit panel presentations
2:00–2:20 p.m. — Panel Questions & Answers
2:20–2:30 p.m. — Closing remarks and transition
2:30–3:00 p.m. — Networking & Resource Connections
Who Should Attend?
- Veterans
- Families
- Caregivers
- Survivors
- Community
- All are welcome
Point of Contact: Brenda Jackson | VHANorCalVCP@va.gov