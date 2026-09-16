Join VA Northern California Health Care System and community partners for the 2nd Annual Veteran Benefit Panel on September 24. Learn about benefits, services and resources available to Veterans and their families, hear from VA and community programs, ask questions, and connect with organizations that can help.

Join the Veteran Community Partnerships (VCP) for the 2nd Annual Veteran Benefit Panel, bringing together VA Northern California Health Care System programs and VCP community organizations to connect Veterans, families, caregivers, survivors, and the broader community with information about available benefits, services, and resources.

The event will feature presentations from VA programs and community partners covering a range of topics, followed by a panel question-and-answer session and an opportunity to connect with VA programs and community organizations.

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Sacramento VA Medical Center

10535 Hospital Way

Mather, CA 95655-4200

Building 650, Room 1B271 – 1st Floor Auditorium

Featured Topics

VA Mental Health & Suicide Prevention

VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans

VA Hospice and Palliative Care

Center for Elders Independence

VA Women Veterans Program

Veteran Service Office (VSO)

VA Veteran Experience Office

VA Healthcare Enrollment & Beneficiary Travel

Home Safety Services

Schedule

12:00–12:20 p.m. — Welcome, introductions and panel overview

12:20–2:00 p.m. — Benefit panel presentations

2:00–2:20 p.m. — Panel Questions & Answers

2:20–2:30 p.m. — Closing remarks and transition

2:30–3:00 p.m. — Networking & Resource Connections

Who Should Attend?

Veterans

Families

Caregivers

Survivors

Community

All are welcome

Point of Contact: Brenda Jackson | VHANorCalVCP@va.gov