Join VA Northern California Health Care System on Monday, September 21, 2026, from 2–3:30 p.m. to learn about VA health care, eligibility, coverage, and enrollment.

Join VA Northern California Health Care System for a Choose VA Tele-Town Hall to learn more about VA health care and the services available to Veterans.

During the event, Veterans can learn about:

Quality Care

Who is eligible for VA health care

What’s covered

How to enroll

VA provides high-quality, affordable—and often no-cost—health care for Veterans. Join us to learn what VA can do for you, who may be eligible, what services are covered, and how to enroll.

How to Participate

By phone:



Press *3 to ask a question.

Online:

Access the event at access.live/VANorthernCA