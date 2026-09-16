Choose VA Tele-Town Hall
Join VA Northern California Health Care System on Monday, September 21, 2026, from 2–3:30 p.m. to learn about VA health care, eligibility, coverage, and enrollment.
When:
Mon. Sep 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join VA Northern California Health Care System for a Choose VA Tele-Town Hall to learn more about VA health care and the services available to Veterans.
During the event, Veterans can learn about:
- Quality Care
- Who is eligible for VA health care
- What’s covered
- How to enroll
VA provides high-quality, affordable—and often no-cost—health care for Veterans. Join us to learn what VA can do for you, who may be eligible, what services are covered, and how to enroll.
How to Participate
By phone:
Press *3 to ask a question.
Online:
Access the event at access.live/VANorthernCA