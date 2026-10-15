Pink Out Fridays: Breast Cancer Awareness Event – Chico VA Clinic

Join us at the Chico VA Clinic for Pink Out Fridays! Wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and enjoy breast health education, community resources and an awareness walk.

Join Us for Pink Out Fridays at the Chico VA Clinic

Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month with VA Northern California Health Care System’s Women Veterans Program at the Chico VA Clinic on Friday, October 16!

As part of VA NorCal’s Pink Out Fridays campaign, events are taking place at multiple locations throughout October to promote breast health awareness, connect Veterans with valuable resources, and encourage conversations about breast cancer awareness and screening.

Join us in Chico for an afternoon featuring a resource fair, an educational session on breast health, and the Walk-Together-Fight-Together Awareness Walk. Giveaways for Women Veterans will also be available!

Location: Chico VA Clinic

1601 Concord Avenue

Chico, CA 95928-9486

Event Schedule — Friday, October 16, 2026

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.: Resource Fair

Resource Fair Noon–12:30 p.m.: Education Session on Breast Health

Education Session on Breast Health 12:45–1 p.m.: Walk-Together-Fight-Together Awareness Walk

The breast health education session will be available at the Chico VA Clinic or virtually.

Wear pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness! We look forward to seeing you there.

Hosted by the VA NorCal Women Veterans Program.