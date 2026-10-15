Pink Out Fridays: Breast Cancer Awareness Event – Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic

Join us at the Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic for Pink Out Fridays! Wear your favorite pink outfit and take part in Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities, including breast health education, a resource fair and an awareness walk.

Join Us for Pink Out Fridays at the Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic

Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month with VA Northern California Health Care System’s Women Veterans Program at the Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic on Friday, October 30!

As part of VA NorCal’s Pink Out Fridays campaign, events are taking place at multiple locations throughout October to promote breast health awareness, connect Veterans with valuable resources, and encourage conversations about breast cancer awareness and screening.

Join us at the Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic for a resource fair featuring programs and services for Women Veterans, an educational session on breast health, and the Walk-Together-Fight-Together Awareness Walk. Giveaways for Women Veterans will also be available.

Location: Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic

6505 South Manthey Road

French Camp, CA 95231-9518

Event Schedule — Friday, October 30, 2026

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.: Resource Fair

Resource Fair Noon–12:30 p.m.: Education Session on Breast Health

Education Session on Breast Health 12:45–1 p.m.: Walk-Together-Fight-Together Awareness Walk

The breast health education session will be available at the Chico VA Clinic or virtually.

Wear pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness! We look forward to seeing you there.

Hosted by the VA NorCal Women Veterans Program.