Pink Out Fridays: Breast Cancer Awareness Event – Sacramento VA Medical Center

Join us at the Sacramento VA Medical Center for Pink Out Fridays! Wear pink to show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month while connecting with community resources, learning about breast health and participating in an awareness walk.

Join Us for Pink Out Fridays at the Sacramento VA Medical Center

Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month with VA Northern California Health Care System’s Women Veterans Program at the Sacramento VA Medical Center on Friday, October 23!

As part of VA NorCal’s Pink Out Fridays campaign, events are taking place at multiple locations throughout October to promote breast health awareness, connect Veterans with valuable resources, and encourage conversations about breast cancer awareness and screening.

Join us at the Sacramento VA Medical Center for a resource fair, a breast health education session, and the Walk-Together-Fight-Together Awareness Walk. Giveaways for Women Veterans will also be available!

Location: Sacramento VA Medical Center

10535 Hospital Way

Mather, CA 95655-4200

Event Schedule — Friday, October 23, 2026

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.: Resource Fair, outside next to the Building 650 coffee shop

Resource Fair, outside next to the Building 650 coffee shop Noon–12:30 p.m.: Education Session on Breast Health

Education Session on Breast Health 12:45–1 p.m.: Walk-Together-Fight-Together Awareness Walk

The breast health education session will be offered at the medical center or virtually. Please register to participate virtually.

Wear pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness! We look forward to seeing you there.

Hosted by the VA NorCal Women Veterans Program.