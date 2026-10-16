Pink Out Fridays: Breast Cancer Awareness Event – Martinez VA Medical Center

Join us at the Martinez VA Medical Center for Pink Out Fridays! Wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and enjoy breast health education, community resources and an awareness walk.

Advance registration is encouraged but not required to attend Pink Out Fridays in person. If you would like to participate in the breast health education session virtually, please register in advance. Those who register will receive the link to join the virtual session.

Join Us for Pink Out Fridays at the Martinez VA Medical Center

Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month with VA Northern California Health Care System’s Women Veterans Program at the Martinez VA Medical Center on Friday, October 9th!

As part of VA NorCal’s Pink Out Fridays campaign, events are taking place at multiple locations throughout October to promote breast health awareness, connect Veterans with valuable resources, and encourage conversations about breast cancer awareness and screening.

Join us in Chico for an afternoon featuring a resource fair, an educational session on breast health, and the Walk-Together-Fight-Together Awareness Walk. Giveaways for Women Veterans will also be available!

Location: Martinez VA Medical Center

150 Muir Road

Martinez, CA 94533-4668

Event Schedule — Friday, October 9, 2026

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.: Resource Fair

Resource Fair Noon–12:30 p.m.: Education Session on Breast Health

Education Session on Breast Health 12:45–1 p.m.: Walk-Together-Fight-Together Awareness Walk

The breast health education session will be available at the Martinez VA Medical Center or virtually.

Wear pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness! We look forward to seeing you there.

Hosted by the VA NorCal Women Veterans Program.