Join VA Northern California for the Annual Post 9/11 Military to VA Welcome Home Event on October 23, 2026, at Fairfield VA Clinic. Explore VA health care, enrollment assistance, benefits, and valuable resources for Veterans and Service Members.

You're invited: Annual Post 9/11 Military to VA Welcome Home Event

VA Northern California Health Care System invites Veterans and Service Members to join us for our Annual Post 9/11 Military to VA Welcome Home Event!

Friday, October 23, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Fairfield VA Clinic at David Grant Medical Center

103 Bodin Circle, Building 778

Travis AFB, CA 94535-1801

Connect with VA representatives and explore resources and information to help you navigate VA health care and benefits. The event will feature a resource fair, health care information, enrollment assistance, benefits information and more.

Whether you're new to VA or looking to learn more about the services available to you, we welcome you to join us!

We look forward to welcoming you and connecting you with the resources you've earned through your service.

Questions or Contact Us

For questions or additional information, contact Richard Hernandez with the Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) program at .