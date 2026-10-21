Annual Post 9/11 Military to VA Welcome Home Event
Join VA Northern California for the Annual Post 9/11 Military to VA Welcome Home Event on October 23, 2026, at Fairfield VA Clinic. Explore VA health care, enrollment assistance, benefits, and valuable resources for Veterans and Service Members.
When:
Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
David Grant Medical Center
103 Bodin Circle, Building 778
Travis AFB, CA
Cost:
Free
You're invited: Annual Post 9/11 Military to VA Welcome Home Event
VA Northern California Health Care System invites Veterans and Service Members to join us for our Annual Post 9/11 Military to VA Welcome Home Event!
Friday, October 23, 2026
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Fairfield VA Clinic at David Grant Medical Center
103 Bodin Circle, Building 778
Travis AFB, CA 94535-1801
Connect with VA representatives and explore resources and information to help you navigate VA health care and benefits. The event will feature a resource fair, health care information, enrollment assistance, benefits information and more.
Whether you're new to VA or looking to learn more about the services available to you, we welcome you to join us!
We look forward to welcoming you and connecting you with the resources you've earned through your service.
Questions or Contact Us
For questions or additional information, contact Richard Hernandez with the Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) program at