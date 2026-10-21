VA Drive-In Movie Night: A Night Under the Stars!

Join VA Northern California and the M2VIA program on October 30 for a special drive-in screening of Wicked at Sacramento 6 Drive-In. Bring your vehicle, blankets and lawn chairs for an evening of community and connection. Space is limited — RSVP at 916-364-3159.

Join VA Northern California Health Care System and the Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VIA) program for a special VA Drive-In Movie Night celebrating Veterans, their service and the community that supports them.

Enjoy an evening of connection, outreach and entertainment, beginning with opportunities to connect with VA staff and learn about resources available to Veterans, followed by a drive-in screening of Wicked. Bring your family, enjoy good company and spend a night under the stars celebrating the service and contributions of our Nation’s Veterans.

Veteran Outreach and Community Connections

Before the movie, join us from 4–6 p.m. for a special Veteran outreach event, similar to our Welcome Home events. This gathering will provide an opportunity for Veterans to connect with VA staff, learn about available programs and services, and explore resources that support their health, well-being and overall success.

Whether you have questions about VA health care, benefits, community resources or other support available to Veterans, this is an opportunity to get information, ask questions and strengthen your connection with the Veteran community.

Stay afterward for the 6 p.m. screening of Wicked and enjoy an evening that brings Veterans and the community together in a spirit of gratitude and connection.

Event Details

Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Friday, October 30, 2026 Location: Sacramento 6 Drive-In

Sacramento 6 Drive-In Address: 9616 Oates Drive, Sacramento, CA 95827

9616 Oates Drive, Sacramento, CA 95827 Veteran outreach: 4–6 p.m.

4–6 p.m. Movie screening: Begins at 6 p.m.

Begins at 6 p.m. Featured movie: Wicked

Wicked RSVP: Call

What to Bring

Make yourself comfortable for a night at the drive-in! Guests are encouraged to bring their vehicle, blankets and lawn chairs. Please note that space is limited, so advance registration is encouraged.

Hosted By

VA Northern California Health Care System and the Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VIA) program.

Reserve Your Spot

Space is limited, so RSVP today by calling .

We look forward to welcoming you for an evening of outreach, entertainment and community as we celebrate our Veterans and honor their service.