VA Northern California CREC/CLC 30th Anniversary Celebration

Join VA Northern California Health Care System on November 4, 2026, to celebrate 30 years of service, care, and commitment through our Community Residential Care (CREC) and Community Living Center (CLC) programs. The celebration will recognize the dedication of those who serve our Veterans and feature remarks from VA leadership, information tables, and refreshments at the Martinez VA Medical Center.

Join VA Northern California Health Care System on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Community Residential Care (CREC) and Community Living Center (CLC) programs, honoring 30 years of service, care, and commitment to Veterans.

This special milestone celebration will recognize the dedication of the staff and teams who support Veterans through compassionate care and services. The event will feature remarks from VA Northern California leadership and special guests, along with a Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, and a chaplain invocation.

Attendees can also visit information tables featuring VA service departments and enjoy refreshments provided by Veteran Canteen Service.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Martinez VA Medical Center CLC - Courtyard Area

Address: 150 Muir Road, Martinez, CA 94553

Information tables will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join us as we celebrate three decades of dedication to the Veterans we are honored to serve.

Questions about this event?

Contact V21MACPublicAffairs@va.gov.