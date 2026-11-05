2026 Veterans Day Celebration | VA Northern California

Join VA Northern California for a special Veterans Day celebration honoring the courage, sacrifice, and service of our nation's Veterans. Enjoy guest speakers, patriotic music, community resources, and more on November 11 at the Sacramento VA Medical Center in Mather.

Honoring All Who Have Served

Join VA Northern California Health Care System on Veterans Day as we celebrate the courage, sacrifice, and service of the men and women who have served our nation.

Veterans, employees, family members, and community partners are invited to attend the 2026 Veterans Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 11, at the Sacramento VA Medical Center in Mather, California.

This special event will bring our community together to recognize and honor our nation's Veterans. Attendees can enjoy guest speakers, patriotic music, and opportunities to connect with local organizations and learn more about resources and services available to Veterans.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: Sacramento VA Medical Center

10535 Hospital Way

Mather, CA 95655

Event location: In front of Building 650

Event Highlights

Guest speakers

Cordova High School JROTC cadets

Community resource and information tables

VA benefits and enrollment resources

Patriotic music

Veteran community engagement opportunities

And more!

We look forward to celebrating alongside our Veterans, their families, and our community partners as we honor all who have proudly served our nation.

For More Information

Phone:

Email: V21MACPublicAffairs@va.gov