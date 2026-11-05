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2026 Veterans Day Celebration | VA Northern California

Veterans Day Celebration poster with military personnel and flags.

Join VA Northern California for a special Veterans Day celebration honoring the courage, sacrifice, and service of our nation's Veterans. Enjoy guest speakers, patriotic music, community resources, and more on November 11 at the Sacramento VA Medical Center in Mather.

When:

Wed. Nov 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Where:

In front of Bldg 650

10535 Hospital Way

Mather, CA

Cost:

Free

Honoring All Who Have Served

Join VA Northern California Health Care System on Veterans Day as we celebrate the courage, sacrifice, and service of the men and women who have served our nation.

Veterans, employees, family members, and community partners are invited to attend the 2026 Veterans Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 11, at the Sacramento VA Medical Center in Mather, California.

This special event will bring our community together to recognize and honor our nation's Veterans. Attendees can enjoy guest speakers, patriotic music, and opportunities to connect with local organizations and learn more about resources and services available to Veterans.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Location: Sacramento VA Medical Center
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655

Event location: In front of Building 650

Event Highlights

  • Guest speakers
  • Cordova High School JROTC cadets
  • Community resource and information tables
  • VA benefits and enrollment resources
  • Patriotic music
  • Veteran community engagement opportunities
  • And more!

We look forward to celebrating alongside our Veterans, their families, and our community partners as we honor all who have proudly served our nation.

For More Information

Phone:
Email: V21MACPublicAffairs@va.gov

Other VA events

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