Serving Veterans, Supporting Caregivers, United in Purpose: VA Resource Fair

Join the VA Northern California Caregiver Support Program for an in-person VA Resource Fair at the VA Mather Medical Center. Connect with VA departments and community partners to explore resources and support services available to Veterans, caregivers, and their families.

The VA Northern California Caregiver Support Program invites Veterans, family members, and caregivers to attend an in-person VA Resource Fair at the VA Mather Medical Center.

The resource fair will bring together representatives from multiple VA departments and community partners who serve Veterans and their families. Attendees will have an opportunity to connect with participating organizations, learn about available resources, and explore support services for Veterans and caregivers.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Location: VA Mather Medical Center

VA Mather Medical Center Building: Building 650, First Floor, Auditorium

Building 650, First Floor, Auditorium Address: 10535 Hospital Way, Mather, CA 95655

Veterans, caregivers, and family members are encouraged to attend and connect with the resources available to support them.

Serving Veterans. Supporting Caregivers. United in Purpose.

LEARN MORE: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/

