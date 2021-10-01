Attention McClellan area Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients!
Attention Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients in the McClellan area! Interested in receiving a flu shot or a first, second, third or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine? We'll be offering the Pfizer and flu vaccines at the McClellan VA Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 2. Please see below for times and locations. Flu shots will be available for Veterans enrolled in VA health care only.
To ensure you can receive a vaccine as quickly as possible and sufficient supply is available, we highly recommend scheduling an appointment. Walk-in visits are welcome while supplies last. To make an appointment, please call 800-382-8387, option 8.
- McClellan VA Clinic
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
If you are interested in receiving the Moderna or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines, please schedule an appointment or visit https://www.va.gov/northern-california-health-care/programs/covid-19-vaccines/ to learn about walk-in hours.
Let's beat this pandemic!