Attention Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients in the Redding area!

COVID Vaccine

Interested in receiving a flu shot or a first, second, third or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine?

When
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST
Where

Redding VA Clinic

Attention Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients in the Redding area! Interested in receiving a flu shot or a first, second, third or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine? We'll be offering the Pfizer and flu vaccines at the Redding VA Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 2. Please see below for times and locations. Flu shots will be available for Veterans enrolled in VA health care only.

To ensure you can receive a vaccine as quickly as possible and sufficient supply is available, we highly recommend scheduling an appointment. Walk-in visits are welcome while supplies last. To make an appointment, please call 800-382-8387, option 8.

If you are interested in receiving the Moderna or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines, please schedule an appointment or visit https://www.va.gov/northern-california-health-care/programs/covid-19-vaccines/ to learn about walk-in hours.
 

Let's beat this pandemic!

