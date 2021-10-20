Healthy Food Choices for Cancer Prevention and Recovery Workshop
Join Nutritionist. Ryan Santanna-Hart and the Women’s Health Program to learn about healthy food choices that can help your prevent or fight cancer.
- When
-
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST
- Where
-
10535 Hospital Way
Mather , CA
Registration
POC: To register for this event, please contact Vanessa Garcia at vanessa.garcia@va.gov or 916-843-7328.
If you have a history of cancer in your family, making small changes to your diet and behaviors now can make a big difference to your long-term health. If you’ve already been diagnosed with cancer, eating a nutritious diet can help support your mood and strengthen your body during this challenging time.
Speaker: Ryan Santanna-Hart, MS, RD
Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 12 to 1 pm PT
Virtual Check-in Time: 12 to 1 pm PT