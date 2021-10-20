 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Healthy Teaching Kitchen Program which provides registrants with free basic cooking supplies and kitchen tools

When
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PST
Where

Sacramento VA Medical Center

Cost
$0

Registration

This event already happened.

VA Northern California Health Care System is offering an 8 week (twice weekly) Healthy Teaching Kitchen Program which provides registrants with free basic cooking supplies and kitchen tools.

This course is scheduled to start on October 13th and will end on December 16th.  If you are interested in signing up for this event, you will need to contact Mathew Lee at 916-213-6548.

See all events
Last updated: